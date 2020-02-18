mode can be set to base64 clip compress rotate waterMark filter primaryColor string base64

onComplete The callback after trans complete conversion function(base64Data){} -

outputType image data output type of blob dataUrl string

scale When the mode is equal to 'clip', the zoom scale of the image. number 1.0

coordinate When the mode is equal to 'clip', coordinate of the image. like [[x1,y1],[x2,y2]] , if mode equal to waterMark like [x1,y1] number[] -

quality When the mode is equal to 'compress', quality of the image. number 0.92

rotate When the mode is equal to 'rotate', rotate deg of the image. number -

waterMark When the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to image or text `string ReactNode`

waterMarkType When the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to image or text string text

fontBold When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font is bold. boolean false

fontSize When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font size number 20

fontColor When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font color string rgba(255,255,255,.5)

width When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water width number 50

height When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water height number 50

opacity When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water opacity range [0-1] number 0.5