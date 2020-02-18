openbase logo
rip

react-image-process

by Jinke Li
0.2.4 (see all)

🎨 a image process component for react

Readme

react-image-process

npm npm version jest

🎨 A image process component for react, like compressed image,clip image, add watermarking of image

normal version

Installation

using yarn :

yarn add react-image-process

using npm :

npm install react-image-process --save

Screenshots

lightTheme

Example

online example : https://lijinke666.github.io/react-image-process/

Source Code

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactImageProcess from 'react-image-process';

const onComplete = data => {
  console.log('data:', data);
};

ReactDOM.render(
  <ReactImageProcess mode="base64" onComplete={onComplete}>
    <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
  </ReactImageProcess>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Support multiple Images

<ReactImageProcess mode="compress" quality={0.2} onComplete={onComplete}>
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

rotate

<ReactImageProcess mode="rotate" rotate={30}>
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

get primary color

<ReactImageProcess mode="primaryColor" onComplete={color => console.log(color)}>
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

waterMark

<ReactImageProcess
  mode="waterMark"
  waterMarkType="image"
  waterMark={YOUR_WATER_URL}
  width={60}
  height={60}
  opacity={0.7}
  coordinate={[430, 200]}
>
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

<ReactImageProcess
  mode="waterMark"
  waterMarkType="text"
  waterMark={'WATER'}
  fontBold={false}
  fontSize={20}
  fontColor="#396"
  coordinate={[10, 20]}
>
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

imageFilter

<ReactImageProcess mode="filter" filterType="vintage">
  <img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>

API

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
modecan be set to base64 clip compress rotate waterMark filter primaryColorstringbase64
onCompleteThe callback after trans complete conversionfunction(base64Data){}-
outputTypeimage data output type of blobdataUrlstring
scaleWhen the mode is equal to 'clip', the zoom scale of the image.number1.0
coordinateWhen the mode is equal to 'clip', coordinate of the image. like [[x1,y1],[x2,y2]], if mode equal to waterMark like [x1,y1]number[]-
qualityWhen the mode is equal to 'compress', quality of the image.number0.92
rotateWhen the mode is equal to 'rotate', rotate deg of the image.number-
waterMarkWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to image or text`stringReactNode`
waterMarkTypeWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to image or textstringtext
fontBoldWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font is bold.booleanfalse
fontSizeWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font sizenumber20
fontColorWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to text ,the font colorstringrgba(255,255,255,.5)
widthWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water widthnumber50
heightWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water heightnumber50
opacityWhen the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to image ,the water opacity range [0-1]number0.5
filterTypeWhen the mode is equal to 'filter', can be set to vintage blackWhite relief blurstringvintage

Development

git clone https://github.com/lijinke666/react-image-process.git
npm install
npm start

Properties

export type ReactImageProcessMode =
  | 'base64'
  | 'clip'
  | 'compress'
  | 'rotate'
  | 'waterMark'
  | 'filter'
  | 'primaryColor';

export type ReactImageProcessWaterMarkType = 'image' | 'text';
export type ReactImageProcessFilterType =
  | 'vintage'
  | 'blackWhite'
  | 'relief'
  | 'blur';
export type ReactImageProcessOutputType = 'blob' | 'dataUrl';

export interface ReactImageProcessProps {
  mode: ReactImageProcessMode;
  waterMarkType: ReactImageProcessWaterMarkType;
  filterType: ReactImageProcessFilterType;
  outputType: ReactImageProcessOutputType;
  waterMark: string;
  rotate: number;
  quality: number;
  coordinate: number[];
  width: number;
  height: number;
  opacity: number;
  fontColor: number;
  fontSize: number;
  fontBold: number;
  onComplete: (data: Blob | string) => void;
}

License

MIT

