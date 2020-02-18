🎨 A image process component for react, like compressed image,clip image, add watermarking of image
using
yarn :
yarn add react-image-process
using
npm :
npm install react-image-process --save
online example : https://lijinke666.github.io/react-image-process/
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactImageProcess from 'react-image-process';
const onComplete = data => {
console.log('data:', data);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactImageProcess mode="base64" onComplete={onComplete}>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Support multiple Images
<ReactImageProcess mode="compress" quality={0.2} onComplete={onComplete}>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
rotate
<ReactImageProcess mode="rotate" rotate={30}>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
get primary color
<ReactImageProcess mode="primaryColor" onComplete={color => console.log(color)}>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
waterMark
<ReactImageProcess
mode="waterMark"
waterMarkType="image"
waterMark={YOUR_WATER_URL}
width={60}
height={60}
opacity={0.7}
coordinate={[430, 200]}
>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
<ReactImageProcess
mode="waterMark"
waterMarkType="text"
waterMark={'WATER'}
fontBold={false}
fontSize={20}
fontColor="#396"
coordinate={[10, 20]}
>
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
imageFilter
<ReactImageProcess mode="filter" filterType="vintage">
<img src="YOUR_IMG_URL" />
</ReactImageProcess>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|mode
|can be set to
base64
clip
compress
rotate
waterMark
filter
primaryColor
string
base64
|onComplete
|The callback after trans complete conversion
|function(base64Data){}
-
|outputType
|image data output type of
blob
dataUrl
string
|scale
|When the mode is equal to 'clip', the zoom scale of the image.
number
1.0
|coordinate
|When the mode is equal to 'clip', coordinate of the image. like
[[x1,y1],[x2,y2]], if mode equal to
waterMark like
[x1,y1]
number[]
-
|quality
|When the mode is equal to 'compress', quality of the image.
number
0.92
|rotate
|When the mode is equal to 'rotate', rotate deg of the image.
number
-
|waterMark
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to
image or
text
|`string
|ReactNode`
|waterMarkType
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark', can be set to
image or
text
string
text
|fontBold
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
text ,the font is bold.
boolean
false
|fontSize
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
text ,the font size
number
20
|fontColor
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
text ,the font color
string
rgba(255,255,255,.5)
|width
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
image ,the water width
number
50
|height
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
image ,the water height
number
50
|opacity
|When the mode is equal to 'waterMark' and waterMark equal to
image ,the water opacity range [0-1]
number
0.5
|filterType
|When the mode is equal to 'filter', can be set to
vintage
blackWhite
relief
blur
string
vintage
git clone https://github.com/lijinke666/react-image-process.git
npm install
npm start
export type ReactImageProcessMode =
| 'base64'
| 'clip'
| 'compress'
| 'rotate'
| 'waterMark'
| 'filter'
| 'primaryColor';
export type ReactImageProcessWaterMarkType = 'image' | 'text';
export type ReactImageProcessFilterType =
| 'vintage'
| 'blackWhite'
| 'relief'
| 'blur';
export type ReactImageProcessOutputType = 'blob' | 'dataUrl';
export interface ReactImageProcessProps {
mode: ReactImageProcessMode;
waterMarkType: ReactImageProcessWaterMarkType;
filterType: ReactImageProcessFilterType;
outputType: ReactImageProcessOutputType;
waterMark: string;
rotate: number;
quality: number;
coordinate: number[];
width: number;
height: number;
opacity: number;
fontColor: number;
fontSize: number;
fontBold: number;
onComplete: (data: Blob | string) => void;
}