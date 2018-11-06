openbase logo
rim

react-image-masonry

by Christi Kaes
0.4.0 (see all)

Simple react component for image masonry

Readme

NPM

React Image Masonry

Generate image masonry easily with this react component! Detailed docs and demo here: https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/

Getting Started

Have you ever needed to quickly spin up a simple image gallery with masonry tiling in react? You've come to the right place :D

React Image Masonry is a simple react component that lets you add a gallery of images to your app. It's super light-weight and requires no external dependencies! Have fun using it and feel free to contribute on Github (:

Installation

You can download the package from npm with:

npm install react-image-masonry --save

Usage Simple

To use simply import the component, and specify an array of imageUrls and number of columns

<ImageMasonry
    imageUrls={[
        'https://media.giphy.com/media/8Ry7iAVwKBQpG/giphy.gif',
        'https://media.giphy.com/media/KI9oNS4JBemyI/giphy.gif',
        ...]}
    numCols={3}
/>

Usage Advanced

You can also pass in an array of components, containerWidth, containerHeight, scroll and animate like this:

<ImageMasonry
    numCols={3}
    containerWidth={"600px"}
    animate={true}
    scrollable={true}
    containerHeight={"400px"}
    className="my-class"
    forceOrder={true}
>
    {images}
<ImageMasonry>

Demo

https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/

Contributing

Contributions are welcome on github!! https://github.com/christikaes/react-image-masonry

