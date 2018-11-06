React Image Masonry

Generate image masonry easily with this react component! Detailed docs and demo here: https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/

Getting Started

Have you ever needed to quickly spin up a simple image gallery with masonry tiling in react? You've come to the right place :D

React Image Masonry is a simple react component that lets you add a gallery of images to your app. It's super light-weight and requires no external dependencies! Have fun using it and feel free to contribute on Github (:

Installation

You can download the package from npm with:

npm install react-image-masonry --save

Usage Simple

To use simply import the component, and specify an array of imageUrls and number of columns

< ImageMasonry imageUrls = {[ ' https: // media.giphy.com / media / 8Ry7iAVwKBQpG / giphy.gif ', ' https: // media.giphy.com / media / KI9oNS4JBemyI / giphy.gif ', ... ]} numCols = {3} />

Usage Advanced

You can also pass in an array of components, containerWidth, containerHeight, scroll and animate like this:

< ImageMasonry numCols = {3} containerWidth = { " 600px "} animate = {true} scrollable = {true} containerHeight = { " 400px "} className = "my-class" forceOrder = {true} > {images} < ImageMasonry >

Demo

https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/

Contributing

Contributions are welcome on github!! https://github.com/christikaes/react-image-masonry