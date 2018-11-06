Generate image masonry easily with this react component! Detailed docs and demo here: https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/
Have you ever needed to quickly spin up a simple image gallery with masonry tiling in react? You've come to the right place :D
React Image Masonry is a simple react component that lets you add a gallery of images to your app. It's super light-weight and requires no external dependencies! Have fun using it and feel free to contribute on Github (:
You can download the package from npm with:
npm install react-image-masonry --save
To use simply import the component, and specify an array of imageUrls and number of columns
<ImageMasonry
imageUrls={[
'https://media.giphy.com/media/8Ry7iAVwKBQpG/giphy.gif',
'https://media.giphy.com/media/KI9oNS4JBemyI/giphy.gif',
...]}
numCols={3}
/>
You can also pass in an array of components, containerWidth, containerHeight, scroll and animate like this:
<ImageMasonry
numCols={3}
containerWidth={"600px"}
animate={true}
scrollable={true}
containerHeight={"400px"}
className="my-class"
forceOrder={true}
>
{images}
<ImageMasonry>
https://christikaes.github.io/react-image-masonry/
Contributions are welcome on github!! https://github.com/christikaes/react-image-masonry