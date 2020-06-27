Sorry about all unanswered issues, I don't have time to maintain this package. If I had chance, I would rewrite this from scratch (maybe using a more typed and native approach).
Feel free to fork and enhance that libray if you need.
React Component to highlight interactive zones in images
Live demo: coldiary.github.io/react-image-mapper
To build the example locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use react-image-mapper is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-image-mapper.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-image-mapper --save
Import the component as you normally do, and add it wherever you like in your JSX views as below:
// ES5 require
var ImageMapper = require('react-image-mapper');
// ES6 import
import ImageMapper from 'react-image-mapper';
<ImageMapper src={IMAGE_URL} map={AREAS_MAP}/>
|Props
|type
|Description
|default
|src
|string
|Image source url
|required
|map
|string
|Mapping description
{ name: generated, areas: [ ] }
(see below)
|fillColor
|string
|Fill color of the highlighted zone
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)
|strokeColor
|string
|Border color of the highlighted zone
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)
|lineWidth
|number
|Border thickness of the highlighted zone
1
|width
|number
|Image width
Displayed width
|height
|number
|Image height
Displayed height
|active
|bool
|Enable/Disable highlighting
true
|imgWidth
|number
|Original image width
null
|Props callbacks
|Called on
|signature
|onLoad
|Image loading and canvas initialization completed
(): void
|onMouseEnter
|Hovering a zone in image
(area: obj, index: num, event): void
|onMouseLeave
|Leaving a zone in image
(area: obj, index: num, event): void
|onMouseMove
|Moving mouse on a zone in image
(area: obj, index: num, event): void
|onClick
|Click on a zone in image
(area: obj, index: num, event): void
|onImageClick
|Click outside of a zone in image
(event): void
|onImageMouseMove
|Moving mouse on the image itself
(event): void
Map is an object describing highlighted areas in the image.
Its structure is similar to the HTML syntax of mapping:
|Property
|type
|Description
|_id
|string
|Uniquely identify an area. Index in array is used if this value is not provided.
|shape
|string
|Either
rect,
circle or
poly
|coords
|array of number
|Coordinates delimiting the zone according to the specified shape:
|href
|string
|Target link for a click in the zone (note that if you provide a onClick prop,
href will be prevented)
When received from an event handler, an area is extended with the following properties:
|Property
|type
|Description
|scaledCoords
|array of number
|Scaled coordinates (see Dynamic Scaling below)
|center
|array of number
|Coordinates positionning the center or centroid of the area:
[X, Y]
When a parent component updates the width prop on
<ImageMapper>, the area coordinates also have to be scaled. This can be accomplied by specifying both the new width and a constant imgWidth. imgWidth is the width of the original image.
<ImageMapper> will calculate the new coordinates for each area. For example:
/* assume that image is actually 1500px wide */
// this will be a 1:1 scale, areas will be 3x bigger than they should be
<ImageMapper width={500} />
// this will be the same 1:1 scale, same problem with areas being too big
<ImageMapper width={500} imgWidth={500} />
// this will scale the areas to 1/3rd, they will now fit the 500px image on the screen
<ImageMapper width={500} imgWidth={1500} />
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
See header.
Distributed with an MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for more details
Copyright (c) 2017 Coldiary.