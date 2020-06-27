NOT MAINTAINED

This repository is not maintened anymore (and since a long time).

Sorry about all unanswered issues, I don't have time to maintain this package. If I had chance, I would rewrite this from scratch (maybe using a more typed and native approach).

Feel free to fork and enhance that libray if you need.

React Component to highlight interactive zones in images

Demo & Examples

Live demo: coldiary.github.io/react-image-mapper

To build the example locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-image-mapper is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-image-mapper.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-image-mapper --save

Usage

Import the component as you normally do, and add it wherever you like in your JSX views as below:

var ImageMapper = require ( 'react-image-mapper' ); import ImageMapper from 'react-image-mapper' ; < ImageMapper src = {IMAGE_URL} map = {AREAS_MAP}/ >

Properties

Props type Description default src string Image source url required map string Mapping description { name: generated, areas: [ ] }

(see below) fillColor string Fill color of the highlighted zone rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5) strokeColor string Border color of the highlighted zone rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) lineWidth number Border thickness of the highlighted zone 1 width number Image width Displayed width height number Image height Displayed height active bool Enable/Disable highlighting true imgWidth number Original image width null

Props callbacks Called on signature onLoad Image loading and canvas initialization completed (): void onMouseEnter Hovering a zone in image (area: obj, index: num, event): void onMouseLeave Leaving a zone in image (area: obj, index: num, event): void onMouseMove Moving mouse on a zone in image (area: obj, index: num, event): void onClick Click on a zone in image (area: obj, index: num, event): void onImageClick Click outside of a zone in image (event): void onImageMouseMove Moving mouse on the image itself (event): void

Map is an object describing highlighted areas in the image.

Its structure is similar to the HTML syntax of mapping:

map : (object) Object to describe highlighted zones name : (string) Name of the map, used to bind to the image. areas : (array) Array of area objects area : (object) Shaped like below :

: (object) Object to describe highlighted zones

Property type Description _id string Uniquely identify an area. Index in array is used if this value is not provided. shape string Either rect , circle or poly coords array of number Coordinates delimiting the zone according to the specified shape: rect : top-left-X , top-left-Y , bottom-right-X , bottom-right-Y

: , , , circle : center-X , center-Y , radius

: , , poly: Every point in the polygon path as point-X , point-Y ,... href string Target link for a click in the zone (note that if you provide a onClick prop, href will be prevented)

When received from an event handler, an area is extended with the following properties:

Property type Description scaledCoords array of number Scaled coordinates (see Dynamic Scaling below) center array of number Coordinates positionning the center or centroid of the area: [X, Y]

Dynamic scaling

When a parent component updates the width prop on <ImageMapper> , the area coordinates also have to be scaled. This can be accomplied by specifying both the new width and a constant imgWidth. imgWidth is the width of the original image. <ImageMapper> will calculate the new coordinates for each area. For example:

<ImageMapper width={ 500 } /> <ImageMapper width={500} imgWidth={500} /> // this will scale the areas to 1/3rd, they will now fit the 500px image on the screen <ImageMapper width={500} imgWidth={1500} />

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

Notes & Contributions

License

Distributed with an MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for more details

Copyright (c) 2017 Coldiary.