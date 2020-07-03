A collection of responsive, image magnifying React components for mouse and touch. Useful for product images in ecommerce sites, image galleries, stock photos, etc.

Magnifier components:

Magnifier: Can be zoomed in/out by click, double click, tap, double tap, or long touch. Click/touch and drag to move around the image while zoomed in. Alternate mode moves around the image via hover or touch/slide.

GlassMagnifier: Simulates a magnifying glass. Includes offset options for use with touch (so the user's finger doesn't block the magnifying glass).

SideBySideMagnifier: Displays a zoomed in view of the image on hover/touch alongside the small version. Automatically zooms in place when there's not enough room to display alongside.

PictureInPictureMagnifier: Displays a small preview image with a zoom area preview box in the corner of the component. User can move the preview box around to change the portion of the enlarged image to display.

Custom layout components

The following components can be used together to create more advanced magnifier layouts. These components can be styled to be any size/shape. The MagnifierPreview and MagnifierZoom must be within the same MagnifierContainer, but do not need to be siblings in the hierarchy of children. For example...

<MagnifierContainer> < div className = "example-class" > < MagnifierPreview imageSrc = "./image.jpg" /> </ div > < MagnifierZoom style = {{ height: " 400px " }} imageSrc = "./image.jpg" /> </ MagnifierContainer >

Note: The MagnifierZoom component will initially have zero height. Its only content uses absolute positioning. Therefore, height must be set with styling (className and/or style props, flex parent, etc).

MagnifierContainer: Links the MagnifierPreview and MagnifierZoom components together.

MagnifierPreview: Displays the interactive preview image.

MagnifierZoom: Displays the zoomed view of the image.

Demo

Visit the react-image-magnifiers demo site.

Installation

npm install --save react-image-magnifiers

Basic Usage

import { Magnifier, GlassMagnifier, SideBySideMagnifier, PictureInPictureMagnifier, MOUSE_ACTIVATION, TOUCH_ACTIVATION } from "react-image-magnifiers" ; ... <GlassMagnifier imageSrc= "./image.jpg" imageAlt= "Example" largeImageSrc= "./large-image.jpg" /> < Magnifier imageSrc = "./image.jpg" imageAlt = "Example" largeImageSrc = "./large-image.jpg" // Optional mouseActivation = {MOUSE_ACTIVATION.DOUBLE_CLICK} // Optional touchActivation = {TOUCH_ACTIVATION.DOUBLE_TAP} // Optional />

Note: The zoom level of all components depends on the rendered size difference between the small and large versions of the image. On all components, the zoom functionality will be disabled if the large image size is <= to the small image's current rendered size.

Common Props

Excluding MagnifierContainer, MagnifierZoom, & MagnifierPreview.

imageSrc is the only required prop.

cursorStyle: Accepts any valid CSS cursor. Default: Magnifier - "zoom-in", GlassMagnifier - "none", SideBySideMagnifier - "crosshair", PictureInPicture - "crosshair". Type: string.

imageSrc: Passed to the src of the small image (not zoomed). Also used for the large image (zoomed) if no largeImageSrc is set. Also accepts an array of image paths in case fallbacks are required. Each image path in the array will be tried in order until either one loads, or the end of the array is reached. Type: string or array of strings, Default: "".

largeImageSrc: Passed to the src of the large image (zoomed). Also accepts an array of image paths in case fallbacks are required. Each image path in the array will be tried in order until either one loads, or the end of the array is reached. Type: string or array of strings, Default: "".

imageAlt: Passed to the alt of both images.

style: Passed to the style of the parent div.

className: Passed to the className of the parent div.

renderOverlay: Render prop for custom overlays. The render prop function will get called with a single boolean representing the active state. Be sure to use absolute position on your content to avoid changing the size/layout of the magnifier component, which would interfere with the functionality. Default: null, Type: function.

onImageLoad: Passed to the onload of the small image (not zoomed).

onLargeImageLoad: Passed to the onload of the large image (zoomed).

onZoomStart: Callback to be executed on zoom start. Type: function.

onZoomEnd: Callback to be executed on zoom end. Type: function.

Magnifier Props

mouseActivation: Sets the mouse method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "click" or "doubleClick". Can also import the MOUSE_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "click".

touchActivation: Sets the touch method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "tap", "doubleTap", or "longTouch". Can also import the TOUCH_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "tap".

cursorStyleActive: Cursor style while the component is in an active (zoomed in) state. Accepts any valid CSS cursor. Type: string, Default: "move" while dragToMove is active, otherwise "zoom-out".

dragToMove: Movement of the image, while zoomed in, requires a click/touch drag gesture. Type: boolean, Default: true.

interactionSettings: Settings to fine tune the mouse and/or touch settings. Accepts an object with any of the following properties:

tapDurationInMs: Sets the maximum length of touch events in order to be considered tap gestures. Type: number, Default: 180.

Sets the maximum length of touch events in order to be considered tap gestures. Type: number, Default: 180. doubleTapDurationInMs: Sets the minimum length of time in which two tap gestures must be performed in order to be considered a double tap gesture. Type: number, Default: 400.

Sets the minimum length of time in which two tap gestures must be performed in order to be considered a double tap gesture. Type: number, Default: 400. longTouchDurationInMs: Sets the minimum length of touch events in order to be consider a long touch gesture. Type: number, Default: 500.

Sets the minimum length of touch events in order to be consider a long touch gesture. Type: number, Default: 500. longTouchMoveLimit: Sets the maximum movement allowed during a long touch gesture. Type: number, Default: 5.

Sets the maximum movement allowed during a long touch gesture. Type: number, Default: 5. clickMoveLimit: Sets the maximum movement allowed during a mouse click. Helps to differentiate between a drag and click. Type: number, Default: 5.

GlassMagnifier Props

allowOverflow: Allows the magnifying glass to spill out over the edges of the component. Type: boolean, Default: true.

magnifierBorderColor: Color of the magnifying glass border. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: "rgba(255,255,255,.5)".

magnifierBorderSize: Size of the magnifying glass border in px. Type: number, Default: 3.

magnifierBackgroundColor: Background color of the magnifying glass. Can only be seen when overflow is allowed and the magnifying glass is at the edge of the image. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: "rgba(225,225,225,.5)".

magnifierOffsetX: Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass from the mouse/touch position. Type: number, Default: 0.

magnifierOffsetY: Vertical offset of the magnifying glass from the mouse/touch position. Type: number, Default: 0.

magnifierSize: Size of the magnifying glass in px or %. Type: string (must include "px" or "%") or number, Default: "25%".

square: Square magnifying glass. Type: boolean, Default: false.

PictureInPictureMagnifier Props

cursorStyleActive: Cursor style while click dragging to move preview box. Accepts any valid CSS cursor. Type: string, Default: If not provided, the cursorStyle is used.

previewHorizonalPos: Horizontal alignment of the small preview image. Accepts "left" or "right". Cannot change during runtime unless the component is reloaded, see the example project on github for a workaround. Type: string, Default: "left".

previewVerticalPos: Vertical alignment of the small preview image. Accepts "top" or "bottom". Cannot change during runtime unless the component is reloaded, see the example project on github for a workaround. Type: string, Default: "bottom".

previewOpacity: Sets the opacity of the small preview image. Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, Default: 0.8.

previewOverlayBoxOpacity: Sets the opacity of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the small preview image. Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, default: 0.8.

previewOverlayBackgroundColor: Sets the color of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: #000.

previewOverlayBoxColor: Sets the color of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, default: #fff.

previewOverlayBoxImage: Used to add a background image to the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts an image src path. Type: string, default: "".

previewOverlayBoxImageSize: When using overlayBoxImage, this can be used to change the size of the background image. Accepts any valid CSS background-size value. Type: string, default: "".

previewOverlayOpacity: Sets the opacity of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, Default: 0.4.

previewSizePercentage: Sets the size (percentage) of the small preview image. Type: number, Default: 35.

shadow: Activates a small box shadow around the small preview image. Type: boolean, Default: false.

shadowColor: Sets the color of the box shadow around the small preview image. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: "rgba(0,0,0,.4)".

Note: onZoomStart and onZoomEnd behaves differently with PictureInPictureMagnifier. Because this component is always displaying the zoom image, these callbacks will be executed when the user starts or ends interacting with the small navigation image.

SideBySideMagnifier Props

mouseActivation: Sets the mouse method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "click" or "doubleClick". Can also import the MOUSE_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "click".

touchActivation: Sets the touch method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "tap", "doubleTap", or "longTouch". Can also import the TOUCH_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "tap".

alwaysInPlace: Activate in place mode, which displays the zoomed image in the same place instead of to the side. By default, the component goes into this mode automatically whenever there isn't enough room to display the zoomed image alongside. Type: boolean, Default: false.

switchSides: Displays the zoomed image on the left side of the preview, instead of the right side. Regardless of the intended side, the zoomed image will be displayed in place if there isn't enough room available.

fillAvailableSpace: Instead of displaying the zoomed image in a container the same size as the preview image, the zoomed image will fill all available space, horizontally and vertically, to the side of the preview. It will not grow past the size of the image. Type: boolean, default: false.

fillAlignTop: Used in conjunction with fillAvailableSpace to prevent the zoomed image container from filling all available space upwards. Instead it will align, vertically, to the top of the preview image and fill all space to the right and down.

fillGapLeft, fillGapRight, fillGapTop, and fillGapBottom: Used in conjuction with fillAvailableSpace to add a gap between the zoom image container and the edge of the available space.

overlayBoxOpacity: Sets the opacity of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the small preview image. Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, default: 0.8.

overlayOpacity: Sets the opacity of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, Default: 0.5.

overlayBackgroundColor: Sets the color of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: #000.

overlayBoxColor: Sets the color of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, default: #fff.

overlayBoxImage: Used to add a background image to the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts an image src path. Type: string, default: "".

overlayBoxImageSize: When using overlayBoxImage, this can be used to change the size of the background image. Accepts any valid CSS background-size value. Type: string, default: "".

zoomContainerBorder: Used for styling the zoom container. Accepts any valid CSS border value. Type: string, default: "none".

zoomContainerBoxShadow: Used for styling the zoom container. Accepts any valid CSS box-shadow value. Type: string, default: "none".

transitionSpeed: Speed, in seconds, of the fade transition while zooming in/out. Type: number, Default: 0.4.

transitionSpeedInPlace: Speed, in seconds, of the fade transition while zooming in/out while in place mode is active. Type: number, Default: 0.4.

inPlaceMinBreakpoint: Cuases the magnifier to automatically switch to in place mode (displaying the zoomed image in the same place instead of to the side) based on a min width breakpoint. Accepts a number representing the target screen size (in pixels) when in place mode will become active. Type: number, default: 0.

MagnifierContainer Props

style: Passed to the style of the parent div.

className: Passed to the className of the parent div.

autoInPlace: Causes the magnifier to automatically switch to in place mode (zoomed view is displayed in the same place as the preview) when the MagnifierZoom component doesn't fit on the screen. Requires largeImageSrc to be set on the MagnifierPreview component. Type: boolean, default: false.

inPlaceMinBreakpoint: Causes the magnifier to automatically switch to in place mode (zoomed view is displayed in the same place as the preview) based on a min width breakpoint. Accepts a number representing the target screen size (in pixels) when in place mode will become active. Requires largeImageSrc to be set on the MagnifierPreview component. Type: number, default: 0.

MagnifierPreview Props

mouseActivation: Sets the mouse method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "click" or "doubleClick". Can also import the MOUSE_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "click".

touchActivation: Sets the touch method for zooming in/out. Accepts: "tap", "doubleTap", or "longTouch". Can also import the TOUCH_ACTIVATION constants to assist. Type: string, Default: "tap".

imageSrc: Passed to the src of the image. Also accepts an array of image paths in case fallbacks are required. Each image path in the array will be tried in order until either one loads, or the end of the array is reached. Type: string or array of strings, Default: "".

imageAlt: Passed to the alt of the image.

largeImageSrc: Only available when using autoInPlace or inPlaceMinBreakpoint on the MagnifierContainer. Passed to the src of the large image (zoomed while in place mode is active). Also accepts an array of image paths in case fallbacks are required. Each image path in the array will be tried in order until either one loads, or the end of the array is reached. Type: string or array of strings, Default: "".

style: Passed to the style of the parent div.

className: Passed to the className of the parent div.

onImageLoad: Passed to the onload of the image.

onLargeImageLoad: Only available when using autoInPlace or inPlaceMinBreakpoint on the MagnifierContainer. Passed to the onload of the large image (zoomed while in place mode is active).

cursorStyle: Accepts any valid CSS cursor. Type: string, Default: "crosshair".

transitionSpeed: Speed, in seconds, of the fade transition while zooming in/out. Type: number, Default: 0.4.

overlayBoxOpacity: Sets the opacity of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the small preview image. Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, default: 0.8.

overlayOpacity: Sets the opacity of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts a number between 0 and 1. Type: number, Default: 0.5.

overlayBackgroundColor: Sets the color of the dark overlay (representing the area not shown during zoom). Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, Default: #000.

overlayBoxColor: Sets the color of the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts any valid CSS color. Type: string, default: #fff.

overlayBoxImage: Used to add a background image to the white box (representing the zoom area) within the preview image. Accepts an image src path. Type: string, default: "".

overlayBoxImageSize: When using overlayBoxImage, this can be used to change the size of the background image. Accepts any valid CSS background-size value. Type: string, default: "".

renderOverlay: Render prop for custom overlays. The render prop function will get called with a single boolean representing the active state. Be sure to use absolute position on your content to avoid changing the size/layout of the magnifier component, which would interfere with the functionality. Default: null, Type: function.

onZoomStart: Callback to be executed on zoom start. Type: function.

onZoomEnd: Callback to be executed on zoom end. Type: function.

MagnifierZoom Props

imageSrc: Passed to the src of the image. Also accepts an array of image paths in case fallbacks are required. Each image path in the array will be tried in order until either one loads, or the end of the array is reached. Type: string or array of strings, Default: "".

imageAlt: Passed to the alt of the image.

style: Passed to the style of the parent div.

className: Passed to the className of the parent div.

onImageLoad: Passed to the onload of the small image (not zoomed).

transitionSpeed: Speed, in seconds, of the fade transition while zooming in/out. Type: number, Default: 0.4.

Example Project