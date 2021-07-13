A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project.
Features
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lightbox from 'react-image-lightbox';
import 'react-image-lightbox/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app
const images = [
'//placekitten.com/1500/500',
'//placekitten.com/4000/3000',
'//placekitten.com/800/1200',
'//placekitten.com/1500/1500',
];
export default class LightboxExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
photoIndex: 0,
isOpen: false,
};
}
render() {
const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}>
Open Lightbox
</button>
{isOpen && (
<Lightbox
mainSrc={images[photoIndex]}
nextSrc={images[(photoIndex + 1) % images.length]}
prevSrc={images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length]}
onCloseRequest={() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })}
onMovePrevRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length,
})
}
onMoveNextRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length,
})
}
/>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
Play with the code on the example on CodeSandbox
|Property
|Type
|Description
|mainSrc
(required)
|string
|Main display image url
|prevSrc
|string
|Previous display image url (displayed to the left). If left undefined,
onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|nextSrc
|string
|Next display image url (displayed to the right). If left undefined,
onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|mainSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.mainSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|prevSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.prevSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|nextSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.nextSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|onCloseRequest
(required)
|func
|Close window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered
|onMovePrevRequest
|func
|Move to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.prevSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.nextSrc, etc.
|onMoveNextRequest
|func
|Move to next image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.nextSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.prevSrc, etc.
|onImageLoad
|func
|Called when an image loads.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, image: object): void
|onImageLoadError
|func
|Called when an image fails to load.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void
|imageLoadErrorMessage
|node
|What is rendered in place of an image if it fails to load. Centered in the lightbox viewport. Defaults to the string
"This image failed to load".
|onAfterOpen
|func
|Called after the modal has rendered.
|discourageDownloads
|bool
|When
true, enables download discouragement (preventing [right-click -> Save Image As...]). Defaults to
false.
|animationDisabled
|bool
|When
true, image sliding animations are disabled. Defaults to
false.
|animationOnKeyInput
|bool
|When
true, sliding animations are enabled on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts. Defaults to
false.
|animationDuration
|number
|Animation duration (ms). Defaults to
300.
|keyRepeatLimit
|number
|Required interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images). Defaults to
180.
|keyRepeatKeyupBonus
|number
|Amount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images). Defaults to
40.
|imageTitle
|node
|Image title (Descriptive element above image)
|imageCaption
|node
|Image caption (Descriptive element below image)
|imageCrossOrigin
|string
crossorigin attribute to append to
img elements (MDN documentation)
|toolbarButtons
|node[]
|Array of custom toolbar buttons
|reactModalStyle
|Object
|Set
z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format)
|reactModalProps
|Object
|Override props set on react-modal (https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal)
|imagePadding
|number
|Padding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox. Defaults to
10.
|clickOutsideToClose
|bool
|When
true, clicks outside of the image close the lightbox. Defaults to
true.
|enableZoom
|bool
|Set to
false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons. Defaults to
true.
|wrapperClassName
|string
|Class name which will be applied to root element after React Modal
|nextLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Next' button. Defaults to
'Next image'.
|prevLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Previous' button. Defaults to
'Previous image'.
|zoomInLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Zoom In' button. Defaults to
'Zoom in'.
|zoomOutLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Zoom Out' button. Defaults to
'Zoom out'.
|closeLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Close Lightbox' button. Defaults to
'Close lightbox'.
|loader
|node
|Custom Loading indicator for loading
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|IE 11
|Yes
After cloning the repository and running
npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the lightbox.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
npm start
# Lints the code with eslint and my custom rules.
yarn run lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
# `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn run build
Pull requests are welcome!
MIT