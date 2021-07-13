React Image Lightbox

A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project.

DEMO

Features

Keyboard shortcuts (with rate limiting)

Image Zoom

Flexible rendering using src values assigned on the fly

Image preloading for smoother viewing

Mobile friendly, with pinch to zoom and swipe (Thanks, @webcarrot!)

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Lightbox from 'react-image-lightbox' ; import 'react-image-lightbox/style.css' ; const images = [ '//placekitten.com/1500/500' , '//placekitten.com/4000/3000' , '//placekitten.com/800/1200' , '//placekitten.com/1500/1500' , ]; export default class LightboxExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { photoIndex : 0 , isOpen : false , }; } render() { const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this .state; return ( < div > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}> Open Lightbox </ button > {isOpen && ( < Lightbox mainSrc = {images[photoIndex]} nextSrc = {images[(photoIndex + 1 ) % images.length ]} prevSrc = {images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1 ) % images.length ]} onCloseRequest = {() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })} onMovePrevRequest={() => this.setState({ photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length, }) } onMoveNextRequest={() => this.setState({ photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length, }) } /> )} </ div > ); } }

Play with the code on the example on CodeSandbox

Options

Property Type Description mainSrc

(required) string Main display image url prevSrc string Previous display image url (displayed to the left). If left undefined, onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed nextSrc string Next display image url (displayed to the right). If left undefined, onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed mainSrcThumbnail string Thumbnail image url corresponding to props.mainSrc . Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads. prevSrcThumbnail string Thumbnail image url corresponding to props.prevSrc . Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads. nextSrcThumbnail string Thumbnail image url corresponding to props.nextSrc . Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads. onCloseRequest

(required) func Close window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered onMovePrevRequest func Move to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that props.prevSrc becomes props.mainSrc , props.mainSrc becomes props.nextSrc , etc. onMoveNextRequest func Move to next image event. Should change the parent state such that props.nextSrc becomes props.mainSrc , props.mainSrc becomes props.prevSrc , etc. onImageLoad func Called when an image loads. (imageSrc: string, srcType: string, image: object): void onImageLoadError func Called when an image fails to load. (imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void imageLoadErrorMessage node What is rendered in place of an image if it fails to load. Centered in the lightbox viewport. Defaults to the string "This image failed to load" . onAfterOpen func Called after the modal has rendered. discourageDownloads bool When true , enables download discouragement (preventing [right-click -> Save Image As...]). Defaults to false . animationDisabled bool When true , image sliding animations are disabled. Defaults to false . animationOnKeyInput bool When true , sliding animations are enabled on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts. Defaults to false . animationDuration number Animation duration (ms). Defaults to 300 . keyRepeatLimit number Required interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images). Defaults to 180 . keyRepeatKeyupBonus number Amount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images). Defaults to 40 . imageTitle node Image title (Descriptive element above image) imageCaption node Image caption (Descriptive element below image) imageCrossOrigin string crossorigin attribute to append to img elements (MDN documentation) toolbarButtons node[] Array of custom toolbar buttons reactModalStyle Object Set z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format) reactModalProps Object Override props set on react-modal (https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal) imagePadding number Padding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox. Defaults to 10 . clickOutsideToClose bool When true , clicks outside of the image close the lightbox. Defaults to true . enableZoom bool Set to false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons. Defaults to true . wrapperClassName string Class name which will be applied to root element after React Modal nextLabel string aria-label and title set on the 'Next' button. Defaults to 'Next image' . prevLabel string aria-label and title set on the 'Previous' button. Defaults to 'Previous image' . zoomInLabel string aria-label and title set on the 'Zoom In' button. Defaults to 'Zoom in' . zoomOutLabel string aria-label and title set on the 'Zoom Out' button. Defaults to 'Zoom out' . closeLabel string aria-label and title set on the 'Close Lightbox' button. Defaults to 'Close lightbox' . loader node Custom Loading indicator for loading

Browser Compatibility

Browser Works? Chrome Yes Firefox Yes Safari Yes IE 11 Yes

Contributing

After cloning the repository and running npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.

npm start yarn run lint yarn run build

Pull requests are welcome!

License

MIT