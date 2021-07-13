A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lightbox from 'react-image-lightbox';
import 'react-image-lightbox/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app
const images = [
'//placekitten.com/1500/500',
'//placekitten.com/4000/3000',
'//placekitten.com/800/1200',
'//placekitten.com/1500/1500',
];
export default class LightboxExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
photoIndex: 0,
isOpen: false,
};
}
render() {
const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}>
Open Lightbox
</button>
{isOpen && (
<Lightbox
mainSrc={images[photoIndex]}
nextSrc={images[(photoIndex + 1) % images.length]}
prevSrc={images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length]}
onCloseRequest={() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })}
onMovePrevRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length,
})
}
onMoveNextRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length,
})
}
/>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
Play with the code on the example on CodeSandbox
|Property
|Type
|Description
|mainSrc
(required)
|string
|Main display image url
|prevSrc
|string
|Previous display image url (displayed to the left). If left undefined,
onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|nextSrc
|string
|Next display image url (displayed to the right). If left undefined,
onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|mainSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.mainSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|prevSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.prevSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|nextSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.nextSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|onCloseRequest
(required)
|func
|Close window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered
|onMovePrevRequest
|func
|Move to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.prevSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.nextSrc, etc.
|onMoveNextRequest
|func
|Move to next image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.nextSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.prevSrc, etc.
|onImageLoad
|func
|Called when an image loads.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, image: object): void
|onImageLoadError
|func
|Called when an image fails to load.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void
|imageLoadErrorMessage
|node
|What is rendered in place of an image if it fails to load. Centered in the lightbox viewport. Defaults to the string
"This image failed to load".
|onAfterOpen
|func
|Called after the modal has rendered.
|discourageDownloads
|bool
|When
true, enables download discouragement (preventing [right-click -> Save Image As...]). Defaults to
false.
|animationDisabled
|bool
|When
true, image sliding animations are disabled. Defaults to
false.
|animationOnKeyInput
|bool
|When
true, sliding animations are enabled on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts. Defaults to
false.
|animationDuration
|number
|Animation duration (ms). Defaults to
300.
|keyRepeatLimit
|number
|Required interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images). Defaults to
180.
|keyRepeatKeyupBonus
|number
|Amount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images). Defaults to
40.
|imageTitle
|node
|Image title (Descriptive element above image)
|imageCaption
|node
|Image caption (Descriptive element below image)
|imageCrossOrigin
|string
crossorigin attribute to append to
img elements (MDN documentation)
|toolbarButtons
|node[]
|Array of custom toolbar buttons
|reactModalStyle
|Object
|Set
z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format)
|reactModalProps
|Object
|Override props set on react-modal (https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal)
|imagePadding
|number
|Padding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox. Defaults to
10.
|clickOutsideToClose
|bool
|When
true, clicks outside of the image close the lightbox. Defaults to
true.
|enableZoom
|bool
|Set to
false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons. Defaults to
true.
|wrapperClassName
|string
|Class name which will be applied to root element after React Modal
|nextLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Next' button. Defaults to
'Next image'.
|prevLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Previous' button. Defaults to
'Previous image'.
|zoomInLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Zoom In' button. Defaults to
'Zoom in'.
|zoomOutLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Zoom Out' button. Defaults to
'Zoom out'.
|closeLabel
|string
aria-label and
title set on the 'Close Lightbox' button. Defaults to
'Close lightbox'.
|loader
|node
|Custom Loading indicator for loading
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|IE 11
|Yes
After cloning the repository and running
npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the lightbox.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
npm start
# Lints the code with eslint and my custom rules.
yarn run lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
# `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn run build
Pull requests are welcome!
MIT
Has saved me so many times. Such a great library for me, I have used this numerous times in my freelancing projects. A great library to work on. Supports mobile too, the swipe gestures. And zoom in and zoom out. Whenever any client needed tos how image gallery, they would ask for to open image too. I would just plug this component and voila. Its great. The hard part can be customizing it. But I never really got into it. Your mileage may vary. But this is way easier than anything else I have tried earlier. Would definitely recommend.
This libraries resolve a big problem to me. I use it on a development exercise. I´m a novice, then my opinion can be unnecessary ;)
Very outdated guide with no functional component supported. It seems like the package is abandon by its creator....