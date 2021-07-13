openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-image-lightbox

by frontend-collective
5.1.4 (see all)

React lightbox component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Lightbox, React Swipe

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/54
Read All Reviews
s-r-aman
nunhes
khangahs

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

React Image Lightbox

NPM Build Status Coverage Status

RIL Snapshot

A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project.

DEMO

Features

  • Keyboard shortcuts (with rate limiting)
  • Image Zoom
  • Flexible rendering using src values assigned on the fly
  • Image preloading for smoother viewing
  • Mobile friendly, with pinch to zoom and swipe (Thanks, @webcarrot!)

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lightbox from 'react-image-lightbox';
import 'react-image-lightbox/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app

const images = [
  '//placekitten.com/1500/500',
  '//placekitten.com/4000/3000',
  '//placekitten.com/800/1200',
  '//placekitten.com/1500/1500',
];

export default class LightboxExample extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      photoIndex: 0,
      isOpen: false,
    };
  }

  render() {
    const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this.state;

    return (
      <div>
        <button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}>
          Open Lightbox
        </button>

        {isOpen && (
          <Lightbox
            mainSrc={images[photoIndex]}
            nextSrc={images[(photoIndex + 1) % images.length]}
            prevSrc={images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length]}
            onCloseRequest={() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })}
            onMovePrevRequest={() =>
              this.setState({
                photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length,
              })
            }
            onMoveNextRequest={() =>
              this.setState({
                photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length,
              })
            }
          />
        )}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Play with the code on the example on CodeSandbox

Options

PropertyTypeDescription
mainSrc
(required)		stringMain display image url
prevSrcstringPrevious display image url (displayed to the left). If left undefined, onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
nextSrcstringNext display image url (displayed to the right). If left undefined, onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
mainSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.mainSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
prevSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.prevSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
nextSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.nextSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
onCloseRequest
(required)		funcClose window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered
onMovePrevRequestfuncMove to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that props.prevSrc becomes props.mainSrc, props.mainSrc becomes props.nextSrc, etc.
onMoveNextRequestfuncMove to next image event. Should change the parent state such that props.nextSrc becomes props.mainSrc, props.mainSrc becomes props.prevSrc, etc.
onImageLoadfuncCalled when an image loads.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, image: object): void
onImageLoadErrorfuncCalled when an image fails to load.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void
imageLoadErrorMessagenodeWhat is rendered in place of an image if it fails to load. Centered in the lightbox viewport. Defaults to the string "This image failed to load".
onAfterOpenfuncCalled after the modal has rendered.
discourageDownloadsboolWhen true, enables download discouragement (preventing [right-click -> Save Image As...]). Defaults to false.
animationDisabledboolWhen true, image sliding animations are disabled. Defaults to false.
animationOnKeyInputboolWhen true, sliding animations are enabled on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts. Defaults to false.
animationDurationnumberAnimation duration (ms). Defaults to 300.
keyRepeatLimitnumberRequired interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images). Defaults to 180.
keyRepeatKeyupBonusnumberAmount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images). Defaults to 40.
imageTitlenodeImage title (Descriptive element above image)
imageCaptionnodeImage caption (Descriptive element below image)
imageCrossOriginstringcrossorigin attribute to append to img elements (MDN documentation)
toolbarButtonsnode[]Array of custom toolbar buttons
reactModalStyleObjectSet z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format)
reactModalPropsObjectOverride props set on react-modal (https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal)
imagePaddingnumberPadding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox. Defaults to 10.
clickOutsideToCloseboolWhen true, clicks outside of the image close the lightbox. Defaults to true.
enableZoomboolSet to false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons. Defaults to true.
wrapperClassNamestringClass name which will be applied to root element after React Modal
nextLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Next' button. Defaults to 'Next image'.
prevLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Previous' button. Defaults to 'Previous image'.
zoomInLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Zoom In' button. Defaults to 'Zoom in'.
zoomOutLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Zoom Out' button. Defaults to 'Zoom out'.
closeLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Close Lightbox' button. Defaults to 'Close lightbox'.
loadernodeCustom Loading indicator for loading

Browser Compatibility

BrowserWorks?
ChromeYes
FirefoxYes
SafariYes
IE 11Yes

Contributing

After cloning the repository and running npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.

# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the lightbox.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
npm start

# Lints the code with eslint and my custom rules.
yarn run lint

# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
#  `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn run build

Pull requests are welcome!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use3
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Easy to Use

Has saved me so many times. Such a great library for me, I have used this numerous times in my freelancing projects. A great library to work on. Supports mobile too, the swipe gestures. And zoom in and zoom out. Whenever any client needed tos how image gallery, they would ask for to open image too. I would just plug this component and voila. Its great. The hard part can be customizing it. But I never really got into it. Your mileage may vary. But this is way easier than anything else I have tried earlier. Would definitely recommend.

1
Yogi-Kmr
nunhesVigo, Spain1 Rating1 Review
​​I´m a web/graphic designer experienced in corporate identity developement, information architecture, UI/UX, web desing and programming...
January 25, 2021
Easy to Use

This libraries resolve a big problem to me. I use it on a development exercise. I´m a novice, then my opinion can be unnecessary ;)

0
khangahsSomewhere on Earth8 Ratings1 Review
Playing with life ~~~
December 29, 2020
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy

Very outdated guide with no functional component supported. It seems like the package is abandon by its creator....

0
Rob van der LeekThe Netherlands3 Ratings0 Reviews
print("Hello Internet 👋")
7 months ago
Evgeniy ZabludaRussia, Vladivostok4 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend-developer
1 year ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

rp
react-portal🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
721K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
rgg
react-grid-galleryJustified image gallery component for React
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
ri
react-images🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
riv
react-images-viewerA react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
srl
simple-react-lightboxA simple but functional light-box for React.
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
jfcaiceo.github.ioReact Lightbox
How to create an image lightbox with Zoom In and Zoom Out functionality in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org4 months agoHow to create an image lightbox with Zoom In and Zoom Out functionality in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
react-image-lightbox examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-image-lightbox examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-image-lightbox by viewing and forking react-image-lightbox example apps on CodeSandbox
React lightbox component | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comReact lightbox component | BestofReactjsfritz-c/react-image-lightbox, React Image Lightbox A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project. DEMO Features Keyboard shortcuts (with rate limiting) Ima
How to create a reactJS image lightbox gallery? - TechSolutionsHere.com
techsolutionshere.com2 years agoHow to create a reactJS image lightbox gallery? - TechSolutionsHere.comCreate a flexible lightbox popup gallery component for your React project. It’s simple and responsive to make your website beautiful! Features: Image Zoom Keyboard shortcuts (with rate-limiting) Flexible rendering using src values assigned on the fly Image preloading for smoother viewing Mobile frie…