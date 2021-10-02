linxtion.com/demo/react-image-gallery
React image gallery is a React component for building image galleries and carousels
React Image Gallery requires React 16.0.0 or later.
npm install react-image-gallery
# SCSS
@import "~react-image-gallery/styles/scss/image-gallery.scss";
# CSS
@import "~react-image-gallery/styles/css/image-gallery.css";
Need more example? See
example/app.js
import ImageGallery from 'react-image-gallery';
const images = [
{
original: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1018/1000/600/',
thumbnail: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1018/250/150/',
},
{
original: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1000/600/',
thumbnail: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1015/250/150/',
},
{
original: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1019/1000/600/',
thumbnail: 'https://picsum.photos/id/1019/250/150/',
},
];
class MyGallery extends React.Component {
render() {
return <ImageGallery items={images} />;
}
}
items: (required) Array of objects, see example above,
original - image src url
thumbnail - image thumbnail src url
fullscreen - image for fullscreen (defaults to original)
originalHeight - image height (html5 attribute)
originalWidth - image width (html5 attribute)
loading - image loading. Either "lazy" or "eager" (html5 attribute)
thumbnailHeight - image height (html5 attribute)
thumbnailWidth - image width (html5 attribute)
thumbnailLoading - image loading. Either "lazy" or "eager" (html5 attribute)
originalClass - custom image class
thumbnailClass - custom thumbnail class
renderItem - Function for custom rendering a specific slide (see renderItem below)
renderThumbInner - Function for custom thumbnail renderer (see renderThumbInner below)
originalAlt - image alt
thumbnailAlt - thumbnail image alt
originalTitle - image title
thumbnailTitle - thumbnail image title
thumbnailLabel - label for thumbnail
description - description for image
srcSet - image srcset (html5 attribute)
sizes - image sizes (html5 attribute)
bulletClass - extra class for the bullet of the item
bulletOnClick -
callback({item, itemIndex, currentIndex})
infinite: Boolean, default
true
lazyLoad: Boolean, default
false
showNav: Boolean, default
true
showThumbnails: Boolean, default
true
thumbnailPosition: String, default
bottom
top, right, bottom, left
showFullscreenButton: Boolean, default
true
useBrowserFullscreen: Boolean, default
true
useTranslate3D: Boolean, default
true
translate instead of
translate3d css property to transition slides
showPlayButton: Boolean, default
true
isRTL: Boolean, default
false
showBullets: Boolean, default
false
showIndex: Boolean, default
false
autoPlay: Boolean, default
false
disableThumbnailScroll: Boolean, default
false
disableKeyDown: Boolean, default
false
disableSwipe: Boolean, default
false
disableThumbnailSwipe: Boolean, default
false
onErrorImageURL: String, default
undefined
indexSeparator: String, default
' / ', ignored if
showIndex is false
slideDuration: Number, default
450
swipingTransitionDuration: Number, default
0
slideInterval: Number, default
3000
slideOnThumbnailOver: Boolean, default
false
flickThreshold: Number (float), default
0.4
swipeThreshold: Number, default
30
stopPropagation: Boolean, default
false
startIndex: Number, default
0
onImageError: Function,
callback(event)
onThumbnailError: Function,
callback(event)
onThumbnailClick: Function,
callback(event, index)
onImageLoad: Function,
callback(event)
onSlide: Function,
callback(currentIndex)
onBeforeSlide: Function,
callback(nextIndex)
onScreenChange: Function,
callback(boolean)
onPause: Function,
callback(currentIndex)
onPlay: Function,
callback(currentIndex)
onClick: Function,
callback(event)
onTouchMove: Function,
callback(event) on gallery slide
onTouchEnd: Function,
callback(event) on gallery slide
onTouchStart: Function,
callback(event) on gallery slide
onMouseOver: Function,
callback(event) on gallery slide
onMouseLeave: Function,
callback(event) on gallery slide
additionalClass: String,
renderCustomControls: Function, custom controls rendering
_renderCustomControls() {
return <a href='' className='image-gallery-custom-action' onClick={this._customAction.bind(this)}/>
}
renderItem: Function, custom item rendering
[{thumbnail: '...', renderItem: this.myRenderItem}]
ImageGallery to completely override
renderItem, see source for renderItem implementation
renderThumbInner: Function, custom thumbnail rendering
[{thumbnail: '...', renderThumbInner: this.myRenderThumbInner}]
ImageGallery to completely override
_renderThumbInner, see source for reference
renderLeftNav: Function, custom left nav component
<LeftNav />
onClick callback that will slide to the previous item
disabled boolean for when the nav is disabled
renderLeftNav: (onClick, disabled) => (
<LeftNav onClick={onClick} disabled={disabled} />
)
renderRightNav: Function, custom right nav component
<RightNav />
onClick callback that will slide to the next item
disabled boolean for when the nav is disabled
renderRightNav: (onClick, disabled) => (
<RightNav onClick={onClick} disabled={disabled} />
)
renderPlayPauseButton: Function, play pause button component
<PlayPause />
onClick callback that will toggle play/pause
isPlaying boolean for when gallery is playing
renderPlayPauseButton: (onClick, isPlaying) => (
<PlayPause onClick={onClick} isPlaying={isPlaying} />
)
renderFullscreenButton: Function, custom fullscreen button component
<Fullscreen />
onClick callback that will toggle fullscreen
isFullscreen argument for when fullscreen is active
renderFullscreenButton: (onClick, isFullscreen) => (
<Fullscreen onClick={onClick} isFullscreen={isFullscreen} />
),
useWindowKeyDown: Boolean, default
true
true, listens to keydown events on window (window.addEventListener)
false, listens to keydown events on image gallery element (imageGalleryElement.addEventListener)
The following functions can be accessed using refs
play(): plays the slides
pause(): pauses the slides
fullScreen(): activates full screen
exitFullScreen(): deactivates full screen
slideToIndex(index): slides to a specific index
getCurrentIndex(): returns the current index
Each PR should be specific and isolated to the issue you're trying to fix. Please do not stack features/chores/refactors/enhancements in one PR. Describe your feature/implementation in the PR. If you're unsure its useful or if it is a major change, please open an issue first and get feedback.
git clone https://github.com/xiaolin/react-image-gallery.git
cd react-image-gallery
npm install --global yarn
yarn install
yarn start
Then open
localhost:8001 in a browser.
MIT