React Image Filter

Lightweight React component, for applying color filters on images, works in all modern browsers plus IE10+ and Edge. Made because CSS filters don't work in IE and Edge :(

Component is written as ES module, so it will work with webpack and other module bundlers (which is standard for React apps anyway). Tested with react-create-app and my boilerplate, Marvin.

Demo

Check the interactive demo.

Quick start

Get it from npm

$ npm install

Import and use it in your React app.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ImageFilter from 'react-image-filter' ; class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < ImageFilter image = 'https://source.unsplash.com/random/1200x800' filter = { ' duotone ' } // see docs beneath colorOne = { [ 40 , 250 , 250 ] } colorTwo = { [ 250 , 150 , 30 ] } /> ); } }

Table of contents

Props

image string, required Your image (URL or base64 encoded)

filter string or array, required Color filter to be applied, passed to feColorMatrix. This is array of 20 numbers, example: [ 0.3 , 0.45 , 0.1 , 0 , 0 , 0.2 , 0.45 , 0.1 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 , 0.3 , 0.1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , ]; Following presets are available (strings): duotone - if you selected duotone, you have to pass colorOne and colorTwo as well, check beneath invert grayscale sepia If you have ideas for new presets, please open an issue titled Preset: <name of your preset> , so I can add it. Cheers!

colorOne array The first color for duotone filter, array of three numbers which are RED / GREEN / BLUE color values, example: [ 40 , 50 , 200 ]

colorTwo array The second color for duotone filter. Same as colorOne .

preserveAspectRatio string, default: 'none', required Aspect ratio string, passed to image's preserveAspectRatio. You can pass string cover to apply the same effect as CSS background-size: cover .

className string CSS class name (it will be applied along with ImageFilter class name).

style object CSS style to be applied on wrapper div. Please note that this will override style applied in component.

svgStyle object CSS style to be applied on the SVG element. Please note that this will override style applied in component.

svgProps object Other props to be passed to SVG, example: { 'aria-label' : 'My awesome image' , tabIndex : -1 , }

onChange function Callback to be called on filter change.

Browser support

Modern browsers and IE10+.

License

Released under MIT License.