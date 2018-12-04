Lightweight React component, for applying color filters on images, works in all modern browsers plus IE10+ and Edge. Made because CSS filters don't work in IE and Edge :(
Component is written as ES module, so it will work with webpack and other module bundlers (which is standard for React apps anyway). Tested with
react-create-app and my boilerplate, Marvin.
Check the interactive demo.
Get it from npm
$ npm install --save react-image-filter
Import and use it in your React app.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ImageFilter from 'react-image-filter';
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ImageFilter
image='https://source.unsplash.com/random/1200x800'
filter={ 'duotone' } // see docs beneath
colorOne={ [40, 250, 250] }
colorTwo={ [250, 150, 30] }
/>
);
}
}
image string, required
Your image (URL or base64 encoded)
filter string or array, required
Color filter to be applied, passed to feColorMatrix.
This is array of 20 numbers, example:
[
0.3, 0.45, 0.1, 0, 0,
0.2, 0.45, 0.1, 0, 0,
0.1, 0.3, 0.1, 0, 0,
0, 0, 0, 1, 0,
];
Following presets are available (strings):
duotone - if you selected duotone, you have to pass
colorOne and
colorTwo as well, check beneath
invert
grayscale
sepia
If you have ideas for new presets, please open an issue titled
Preset: <name of your preset>, so I can add it. Cheers!
colorOne array
The first color for duotone filter, array of three numbers which are RED / GREEN / BLUE color values, example:
[40, 50, 200]
colorTwo array
The second color for duotone filter. Same as
colorOne.
preserveAspectRatio string, default: 'none', required
Aspect ratio string, passed to image's preserveAspectRatio.
You can pass string
cover to apply the same effect as CSS
background-size: cover.
className string
CSS class name (it will be applied along with
ImageFilter class name).
style object
CSS style to be applied on wrapper div. Please note that this will override style applied in component.
svgStyle object
CSS style to be applied on the SVG element. Please note that this will override style applied in component.
svgProps object
Other props to be passed to SVG, example:
{
'aria-label': 'My awesome image',
tabIndex: -1,
}
onChange function
Callback to be called on filter change.
Modern browsers and IE10+.
Released under MIT License.