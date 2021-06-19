react-image-file-resizer is a react module that can rescaled local images.
<Image> component.
Install the package:
npm i react-image-file-resizer
or
yarn add react-image-file-resizer
import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer";
Resizer.imageFileResizer(
file, // Is the file of the image which will resized.
maxWidth, // Is the maxWidth of the resized new image.
maxHeight, // Is the maxHeight of the resized new image.
compressFormat, // Is the compressFormat of the resized new image.
quality, // Is the quality of the resized new image.
rotation, // Is the degree of clockwise rotation to apply to uploaded image.
responseUriFunc, // Is the callBack function of the resized new image URI.
outputType, // Is the output type of the resized new image.
minWidth, // Is the minWidth of the resized new image.
minHeight // Is the minHeight of the resized new image.
);
First, wrap the resizer:
import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer";
const resizeFile = (file) =>
new Promise((resolve) => {
Resizer.imageFileResizer(
file,
300,
300,
"JPEG",
100,
0,
(uri) => {
resolve(uri);
},
"base64"
);
});
And then use it in your async function:
const onChange = async (event) => {
try {
const file = event.target.files[0];
const image = await resizeFile(file);
console.log(image);
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
}
};
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer";
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.fileChangedHandler = this.fileChangedHandler.bind(this);
this.state = {
newImage: "",
};
}
fileChangedHandler(event) {
var fileInput = false;
if (event.target.files[0]) {
fileInput = true;
}
if (fileInput) {
try {
Resizer.imageFileResizer(
event.target.files[0],
300,
300,
"JPEG",
100,
0,
(uri) => {
console.log(uri);
this.setState({ newImage: uri });
},
"base64",
200,
200
);
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
}
}
}
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<input type="file" onChange={this.fileChangedHandler} />
<img src={this.state.newImage} alt="" />
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Required
file
|Path of image file
object
|Yes
maxWidth
|New image max width (ratio is preserved)
number
|Yes
maxHeight
|New image max height (ratio is preserved)
number
|Yes
compressFormat
|Can be either JPEG, PNG or WEBP.
string
|Yes
quality
|A number between 0 and 100. Used for the JPEG compression.(if no compress is needed, just set it to 100)
number
|Yes
rotation
|Degree of clockwise rotation to apply to the image. Rotation is limited to multiples of 90 degrees.(if no rotation is needed, just set it to 0) (0, 90, 180, 270, 360)
number
|Yes
responseUriFunc
|Callback function of URI. Returns URI of resized image's base64 format. ex:
uri => {console.log(uri)});
function
|Yes
outputType
|Can be either base64, blob or file.(Default type is base64)
string
|No
minWidth
|New image min width (ratio is preserved, defaults to null)
number
|No
minHeight
|New image min height (ratio is preserved, defaults to null)
number
|No
