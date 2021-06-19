React Image File Resizer

react-image-file-resizer is a react module that can rescaled local images.

You can change image's width, height, format, rotation and quality.

It returns resized image's new base64 URI or Blob. The URI can be used as the source of an <Image> component.

Setup

Install the package:

npm i react-image-file-resizer

or

yarn add react-image-file-resizer

Usage

import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer" ; Resizer.imageFileResizer( file, maxWidth, maxHeight, compressFormat, quality, rotation, responseUriFunc, outputType, minWidth, minHeight );

Example 1

First, wrap the resizer:

import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer" ; const resizeFile = ( file ) => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { Resizer.imageFileResizer( file, 300 , 300 , "JPEG" , 100 , 0 , (uri) => { resolve(uri); }, "base64" ); });

And then use it in your async function:

const onChange = async (event) => { try { const file = event.target.files[ 0 ]; const image = await resizeFile(file); console .log(image); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } };

Example 2

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import Resizer from "react-image-file-resizer" ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .fileChangedHandler = this .fileChangedHandler.bind( this ); this .state = { newImage : "" , }; } fileChangedHandler(event) { var fileInput = false ; if (event.target.files[ 0 ]) { fileInput = true ; } if (fileInput) { try { Resizer.imageFileResizer( event.target.files[ 0 ], 300 , 300 , "JPEG" , 100 , 0 , (uri) => { console .log(uri); this .setState({ newImage : uri }); }, "base64" , 200 , 200 ); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } } } render() { return ( <div className="App"> <input type="file" onChange={this.fileChangedHandler} /> <img src={this.state.newImage} alt="" /> </div> ); } } export default App;

Option Description Type Required file Path of image file object Yes maxWidth New image max width (ratio is preserved) number Yes maxHeight New image max height (ratio is preserved) number Yes compressFormat Can be either JPEG, PNG or WEBP. string Yes quality A number between 0 and 100. Used for the JPEG compression.(if no compress is needed, just set it to 100) number Yes rotation Degree of clockwise rotation to apply to the image. Rotation is limited to multiples of 90 degrees.(if no rotation is needed, just set it to 0) (0, 90, 180, 270, 360) number Yes responseUriFunc Callback function of URI. Returns URI of resized image's base64 format. ex: uri => {console.log(uri)}); function Yes outputType Can be either base64, blob or file.(Default type is base64) string No minWidth New image min width (ratio is preserved, defaults to null) number No minHeight New image min height (ratio is preserved, defaults to null) number No

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!