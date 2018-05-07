I have barely no time work on improve this project, needs collaborators for project maintenance.
A React.JS Image Cropper Touch supported
Custom:
import {Cropper} from 'react-image-cropper'
styles are all inline
define Cropper with src, and ref to execute crop method
<Cropper
src="http://braavos.me/images/posts/college-rock/the-smiths.png"
ref={ ref => { this.cropper = ref }}
/>
image.src = this.cropper.crop()
const values = this.cropper.values()
values:
{
// display values
display: {
width, // frame width
height, // frame height
x, // original x position
y, // original y position
imgWidth, // img width
imgHeight, // img height
},
// original values
original: {
width, // frame width
height, // frame height
x, // original x position
y, // original y position
imgWidth, // img width
imgHeight, // img height
}
}
(values) => onChange(values)
|prop
|value
|ratio
|width / height
|width
|cropper frame width
|height
|cropper frame height
|originX
|cropper original position(x axis), accroding to image left
|originY
|cropper original position(Y axis), accroding to image top
|fixedRatio
|turn on/off fixed ratio (bool default true)
|allowNewSelection
|allow user to create a new selection instead of reusing initial selection (bool default true)
|styles
|specify styles to override inline styles
|onImgLoad
|specify fuction callback to run when the image completed loading
|beforeImgload
|specify function callback to run when the image size value is ready but image is not completed loading
|onChange
|triggred when dragging stop, get values of cropper