ric

react-image-cropper

by jerryshew
1.3.0 (see all)

react image crop

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Image Manipulation

Reviews

Readme

collaborators wanted

I have barely no time work on improve this project, needs collaborators for project maintenance.

React Image Cropper

A React.JS Image Cropper Touch supported

See the demo

Custom:

  • initial cropper frame position
  • frame width, height, ratio
  • crop event

Hot to Use

  • import {Cropper} from 'react-image-cropper'

  • styles are all inline

  • define Cropper with src, and ref to execute crop method 

<Cropper 
    src="http://braavos.me/images/posts/college-rock/the-smiths.png" 
    ref={ ref => { this.cropper = ref }}
/>
  • crop and get image url

image.src = this.cropper.crop()

  • get crop values:

const values = this.cropper.values()

values: 

{
    // display values
    display: {
        width, // frame width
        height, // frame height
        x, // original x position
        y, // original y position
        imgWidth, // img width
        imgHeight, // img height
    },
    // original values
    original: {
        width, // frame width
        height, // frame height
        x, // original x position
        y, // original y position
        imgWidth, // img width
        imgHeight, // img height
    }
}
  • onChange for preview

(values) => onChange(values)

  • custom use
propvalue
ratiowidth / height
widthcropper frame width
heightcropper frame height
originXcropper original position(x axis), accroding to image left
originYcropper original position(Y axis), accroding to image top
fixedRatioturn on/off fixed ratio (bool default true)
allowNewSelectionallow user to create a new selection instead of reusing initial selection (bool default true)
stylesspecify styles to override inline styles
onImgLoadspecify fuction callback to run when the image completed loading
beforeImgloadspecify function callback to run when the image size value is ready but image is not completed loading
onChangetriggred when dragging stop, get values of cropper

Alternatives

rc
react-cropperCropperjs as React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
react-easy-cropA React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
137K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-avatar-editorSmall avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-cropA responsive image cropping tool for React
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
254K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
