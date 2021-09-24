openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ria

react-image-appear

by Arun Michael Dsouza
1.3.26 (see all)

ReactJS component to make images appear with transition as they load.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-image-appear icon

react-image-appear npm version NPM Downloads Build Status Patreon donate button

ReactJS component to make images appear with transition as they load.

Wraps an img within a placeholder element and adds a gif loader in between. No more ugly-looking progressively loading images!

react-image-appear

This project has also been ported to AngularJS 1.x - ng-image-appear.


Installation

via npm

npm install react-image-appear --save

via yarn

yarn add react-image-appear

Usage

Import the component and provide the src with any of the available props.

import ReactImageAppear from 'react-image-appear';

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    animation="zoomIn"
    animationDuration="1s"
/>

Props

src {string} | required

The image source.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
/>

className {string}

Classes to be applied to the image.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    className="my-image"
/>

loader {string}

Adds a custom loader to the component. When not provided, applies a default one.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    loader="https://cache.dominos.com/nolo/ca/en/010048/assets/build/images/img/spinner.gif"
/>

loader


loaderStyle {object}

Adds custom styling to the loader.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    loaderStyle={{ border: "2px solid red" }}
/>

loaderClass {string}

Adds CSS classes to the loader.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    loaderClass="my-loader"
/>

placeholder {boolean | string}

Adds a placeholder background to the component.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    placeholder
/>

placeholder

You can override the default placeholder background and add your own by passing an image URL to this prop.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    placeholder="http://getuikit.com/docs/images/placeholder_600x400.svg"
/>

placeholder-custom


placeholderStyle {object}

Adds custom styling to the placeholder.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    placeholderStyle={{ border: "2px solid red", backgroundColor: 'black' }}
/>

placeholderClass {string}

Adds CSS classes to the placeholder.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    loaderClass="my-placeholder"
/>

animation {string} | Default: fadeIn

Add a CSS3 powered animation to the image as it appears.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    animation="bounceIn"
/>

animation

react-image-appear has the following built-in CSS3 animations -

fadeIn (default)
fadeInUp
fadeInRight
fadeInDown
fadeInLeft
bounceIn
bounceInUp
bounceInRight
bounceInDown
bounceInLeft
flipInX
flipInY
zoomIn
blurIn
blurInUp
blurInRight
blurInDown
blurInLeft
fillIn

animationDuration {string} | Default: 700ms

Specifies the animation duration for the image to appear.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    animation="bounceIn"
    animationDuration="1s"
/>

easing {string} | Default: ease-in-out

Specifies the timing-function for the CSS3 powered animation.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    animation="bounceIn"
    easing="ease-in"
/>

showLoader {boolean} | Default: true

Specifies whether to show the loader or not.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    showLoader={false}
/>

show-loader


onClick {function}

Callback to be called when the image is clicked.

<ReactImageAppear 
    src="https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg"
    onClick={handleImageClick}
/>

Testing

ReactImageAppear uses the jest test runner along with enzyme for easier assertion and manipulation. Run the following command to start the jest test runner - 

npm test

Contributors


Arun Michael Dsouza

Patrick

Stefan

Tim Carr

Support

If you'd like to help support the development of the project, please consider backing me on Patreon -


License

MIT Licensed

Copyright (c) 2018 Arun Michael Dsouza (amdsouza92@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial