ReactJS component to make images appear with transition as they load.

Wraps an img within a placeholder element and adds a gif loader in between. No more ugly-looking progressively loading images!

This project has also been ported to AngularJS 1.x - ng-image-appear.

Installation

via npm

npm install react-image-appear --save

via yarn

yarn add react-image-appear

Usage

Import the component and provide the src with any of the available props.

import ReactImageAppear from 'react-image-appear' ; < ReactImageAppear src = "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" animation = "zoomIn" animationDuration = "1s" />

Props

src {string} | required

The image source.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" />

className {string}

Classes to be applied to the image.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" className= "my-image" />

loader {string}

Adds a custom loader to the component. When not provided, applies a default one.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" loader= "https://cache.dominos.com/nolo/ca/en/010048/assets/build/images/img/spinner.gif" />

loaderStyle {object}

Adds custom styling to the loader.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" loaderStyle={{ border : "2px solid red" }} />

loaderClass {string}

Adds CSS classes to the loader.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" loaderClass= "my-loader" />

placeholder {boolean | string}

Adds a placeholder background to the component.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" placeholder />

You can override the default placeholder background and add your own by passing an image URL to this prop.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" placeholder= "http://getuikit.com/docs/images/placeholder_600x400.svg" />

placeholderStyle {object}

Adds custom styling to the placeholder.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" placeholderStyle={{ border : "2px solid red" , backgroundColor : 'black' }} />

placeholderClass {string}

Adds CSS classes to the placeholder.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" loaderClass= "my-placeholder" />

animation {string} | Default: fadeIn

Add a CSS3 powered animation to the image as it appears.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" animation= "bounceIn" />

react-image-appear has the following built-in CSS3 animations -

fadeIn (default)

fadeInUp

fadeInRight

fadeInDown

fadeInLeft

bounceIn

bounceInUp

bounceInRight

bounceInDown

bounceInLeft

flipInX

flipInY

zoomIn

blurIn

blurInUp

blurInRight

blurInDown

blurInLeft

fillIn

animationDuration {string} | Default: 700ms

Specifies the animation duration for the image to appear.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" animation= "bounceIn" animationDuration= "1s" />

easing {string} | Default: ease-in-out

Specifies the timing-function for the CSS3 powered animation.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" animation= "bounceIn" easing= "ease-in" />

showLoader {boolean} | Default: true

Specifies whether to show the loader or not.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" showLoader={ false } />

onClick {function}

Callback to be called when the image is clicked.

<ReactImageAppear src= "https://newevolutiondesigns.com/images/freebies/tropical-beach-background-8.jpg" onClick={handleImageClick} />

Testing

ReactImageAppear uses the jest test runner along with enzyme for easier assertion and manipulation. Run the following command to start the jest test runner -

npm test

Contributors

Support

If you'd like to help support the development of the project, please consider backing me on Patreon -

License

MIT Licensed

Copyright (c) 2018 Arun Michael Dsouza (amdsouza92@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.