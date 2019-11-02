An infinitely customizable image annotation library built on React
npm install --save react-image-annotation
# or
yarn add react-image-annotation
export default class Simple extends Component {
state = {
annotations: [],
annotation: {}
}
onChange = (annotation) => {
this.setState({ annotation })
}
onSubmit = (annotation) => {
const { geometry, data } = annotation
this.setState({
annotation: {},
annotations: this.state.annotations.concat({
geometry,
data: {
...data,
id: Math.random()
}
})
})
}
render () {
return (
<Root>
<Annotation
src={img}
alt='Two pebbles anthropomorphized holding hands'
annotations={this.state.annotations}
type={this.state.type}
value={this.state.annotation}
onChange={this.onChange}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
/>
</Root>
)
}
}
|Prop
|Description
|Default
src
|Image src attribute
alt
|Image alt attribute
annotations
|Array of annotations
value
|Annotation object currently being created. See annotation object
onChange
onChange handler for annotation object
onSubmit
onSubmit handler for annotation object
type
|Selector type. See custom shapes
RECTANGLE
allowTouch
|Set to
true to allow the target to handle touch events. This disables one-finger scrolling
false
selectors
|An array of selectors. See adding custom selector logic
[RectangleSelector, PointSelector, OvalSelector]
activeAnnotations
|Array of annotations that will be passed as 'active' (active highlight and shows content)
activeAnnotationComparator
|Method to compare annotation and
activeAnnotation item (from
props.activeAnnotations). Return
true if it's the annotations are equal
(a, b) => a === b
disableAnnotation
|Set to
true to disable creating of annotations (note that no callback methods will be called if this is
true)
false
disableSelector
|Set to
true to not render
Selector
false
disableEditor
|Set to
true to not render
Editor
false
disableOverlay
|Set to
true to not render
Overlay
false
renderSelector
|Function that renders
Selector Component
|See custom components
renderEditor
|Function that renders
Editor Component
|See custom components
renderHighlight
|Function that renders
Highlight Component
|See custom components
renderContent
|Function that renders
Content
|See custom components
renderOverlay
|Function that renders
Overlay
|See custom components
onMouseUp
onMouseUp handler on annotation target
onMouseDown
onMouseDown handler on annotation target
onMouseMove
onMouseMove handler on annotation target
onClick
onClick handler on annotation target
An Annotation object is an object that conforms to the object shape
({
selection: T.object, // temporary object for selector logic
geometry: T.shape({ // geometry data for annotation
type: T.string.isRequired // type is used to resolve Highlighter/Selector renderer
}),
// auxiliary data object for application.
// Content data can be stored here (text, image, primary key, etc.)
data: T.object
})
Annotation supports
renderProps for almost every internal component.
This allows you to customize everything about the the look of the annotation interface, and you can even use canvas elements for performance or more complex interaction models.
renderSelector - used for selecting annotation area (during annotation creation)
renderEditor - appears after annotation area has been selected (during annotation creation)
renderHighlight - used to render current annotations in the annotation interface. It is passed an object that contains the property
active, which is true if the mouse is hovering over the higlight
renderComponent - auxiliary component that appears when mouse is hovering over the highlight. It is passed an object that contains the annotation being hovered over.
{ annotation }
renderOverlay - Component overlay for Annotation (i.e. 'Click and Drag to Annotate')
You can view the default renderProps here
Note: You cannot use
:hover selectors in css for components returned by
renderSelector and
renderHighlight. This is due to the fact that
Annotation places DOM layers on top of these components, preventing triggering of
:hover
Annotation supports three shapes by default,
RECTANGLE,
POINT and
OVAL.
You can switch the shape selector by passing the appropriate
type as a property. Default shape
TYPEs are accessible on their appropriate selectors:
import {
PointSelector,
RectangleSelector,
OvalSelector
} from 'react-image-annotation/lib/selectors'
<Annotation
type={PointSelector.TYPE}
/>
The Annotation API allows support for custom shapes that use custom logic such as polygon or freehand selection. This is done by defining your own selection logic and passing it as a selector in the
selectors property.
Selectors are objects that must have the following properties:
TYPE - string that uniquely identifies this selector (i.e.
RECTANGLE)
intersects - method that returns true if the mouse point intersects with the annotation geometry
area - method that calculates and returns the area of the annotation geometry
methods - object that can contain various listener handlers (
onMouseUp,
onMouseDown,
onMouseMove,
onClick). These listener handlers are called when triggered in the annotation area. These handlers must be reducer-like methods - returning a new annotation object depending on the change of the method
You can view a defined
RectangleSelector here
First see Selectors
You can use
Selector methods to connect these method logic to your stores. This is due to the fact that selector methods function as reducers, returning new state depending on the event.
Note that it is not necessary to connect the selector logic with redux/mobx. Connecting the annotation and annotations state is more than enough for most use cases.
MIT