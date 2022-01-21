React Image Annotate

The best image/video annotation tool ever. Check out the demo here. Or the code sandbox here.

Features

Simple input/output format

Bounding Box, Point and Polygon Annotation

Zooming, Scaling, Panning

Multiple Images

Cursor Crosshair

Usage

npm install react-image-annotate

import React from "react" ; import ReactImageAnnotate from "react-image-annotate" ; const App = () => ( < ReactImageAnnotate labelImages regionClsList = {[ " Alpha ", " Beta ", " Charlie ", " Delta "]} regionTagList = {[ " tag1 ", " tag2 ", " tag3 "]} images = {[ { src: " https: // placekitten.com / 408 / 287 ", name: " Image 1 ", regions: [] } ]} /> ); export default App;

To get the proper fonts, make sure to import the Inter UI or Roboto font, the following line added to a css file should suffice.

@ import url( "https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css" );

Props

All of the following properties can be defined on the Annotator...

Prop Type (* = required) Description Default taskDescription * string Markdown description for what to do in the image. allowedArea { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number } Area that is available for annotation. Entire image. regionTagList Array<string> Allowed "tags" (mutually inclusive classifications) for regions. regionClsList Array<string> Allowed "classes" (mutually exclusive classifications) for regions. imageTagList Array<string> Allowed tags for entire image. imageClsList Array<string> Allowed classes for entire image. enabledTools Array<string> Tools allowed to be used. e.g. "select", "create-point", "create-box", "create-polygon" Everything. showTags boolean Show tags and allow tags on regions. true selectedImage string URL of initially selected image. images Array<Image> Array of images to load into annotator showPointDistances boolean Show distances between points. false pointDistancePrecision number Precision on displayed points (e.g. 3 => 0.123) onExit MainLayoutState => any Called when "Save" is called. RegionEditLabel Node React Node overriding the form to update the region (see RegionLabel ) allowComments boolean Show a textarea to add comments on each annotation. false hidePrev boolean Hide Previous Image button from the header bar. false hideNext boolean Hide Next Image button from the header bar. false hideClone boolean Hide Clone button from the header bar. false hideSettings boolean Hide Settings button from the header bar. false hideFullScreen boolean Hide FullScreen/Window button from the header bar. false hideSave boolean Hide Save button from the header bar. false

Developers

Development

This project uses react-storybook. To begin developing run the following commands in the cloned repo.

yarn install yarn storybook

A browser tab will automatically open with the project components.

See more details in the contributing guidelines.

Icons

Consult these icon repositories: