react-image-annotate

by waoai
1.8.0 (see all)

Create image annotations. Classify, tag images with polygons, bounding boxes or points.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

802

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

31

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Image Annotate

The best image/video annotation tool ever. Check out the demo here. Or the code sandbox here.

Sponsors

wao.ai sponsorship image

Features

  • Simple input/output format
  • Bounding Box, Point and Polygon Annotation
  • Zooming, Scaling, Panning
  • Multiple Images
  • Cursor Crosshair

Screenshot of Annotator

Usage

npm install react-image-annotate

import React from "react";
import ReactImageAnnotate from "react-image-annotate";

const App = () => (
  <ReactImageAnnotate
    labelImages
    regionClsList={["Alpha", "Beta", "Charlie", "Delta"]}
    regionTagList={["tag1", "tag2", "tag3"]}
    images={[
      {
        src: "https://placekitten.com/408/287",
        name: "Image 1",
        regions: []
      }
    ]}
  />
);

export default App;

To get the proper fonts, make sure to import the Inter UI or Roboto font, the following line added to a css file should suffice.

@import url("https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css");

Props

All of the following properties can be defined on the Annotator...

PropType (* = required)DescriptionDefault
taskDescription*stringMarkdown description for what to do in the image.
allowedArea{ x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }Area that is available for annotation.Entire image.
regionTagListArray<string>Allowed "tags" (mutually inclusive classifications) for regions.
regionClsListArray<string>Allowed "classes" (mutually exclusive classifications) for regions.
imageTagListArray<string>Allowed tags for entire image.
imageClsListArray<string>Allowed classes for entire image.
enabledToolsArray<string>Tools allowed to be used. e.g. "select", "create-point", "create-box", "create-polygon"Everything.
showTagsbooleanShow tags and allow tags on regions.true
selectedImagestringURL of initially selected image.
imagesArray<Image>Array of images to load into annotator
showPointDistancesbooleanShow distances between points.false
pointDistancePrecisionnumberPrecision on displayed points (e.g. 3 => 0.123)
onExitMainLayoutState => anyCalled when "Save" is called.
RegionEditLabelNodeReact Node overriding the form to update the region (see RegionLabel)
allowCommentsbooleanShow a textarea to add comments on each annotation.false
hidePrevbooleanHide Previous Image button from the header bar.false
hideNextbooleanHide Next Image button from the header bar.false
hideClonebooleanHide Clone button from the header bar.false
hideSettingsbooleanHide Settings button from the header bar.false
hideFullScreenbooleanHide FullScreen/Window button from the header bar.false
hideSavebooleanHide Save button from the header bar.false

Developers

Development

This project uses react-storybook. To begin developing run the following commands in the cloned repo.

  1. yarn install
  2. yarn storybook

A browser tab will automatically open with the project components.

See more details in the contributing guidelines.

Icons

Consult these icon repositories:

