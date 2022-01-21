The best image/video annotation tool ever. Check out the demo here. Or the code sandbox here.
npm install react-image-annotate
import React from "react";
import ReactImageAnnotate from "react-image-annotate";
const App = () => (
<ReactImageAnnotate
labelImages
regionClsList={["Alpha", "Beta", "Charlie", "Delta"]}
regionTagList={["tag1", "tag2", "tag3"]}
images={[
{
src: "https://placekitten.com/408/287",
name: "Image 1",
regions: []
}
]}
/>
);
export default App;
To get the proper fonts, make sure to import the Inter UI or Roboto font, the following line added to a css file should suffice.
@import url("https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css");
All of the following properties can be defined on the Annotator...
|Prop
|Type (* = required)
|Description
|Default
taskDescription
|*
string
|Markdown description for what to do in the image.
allowedArea
{ x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }
|Area that is available for annotation.
|Entire image.
regionTagList
Array<string>
|Allowed "tags" (mutually inclusive classifications) for regions.
regionClsList
Array<string>
|Allowed "classes" (mutually exclusive classifications) for regions.
imageTagList
Array<string>
|Allowed tags for entire image.
imageClsList
Array<string>
|Allowed classes for entire image.
enabledTools
Array<string>
|Tools allowed to be used. e.g. "select", "create-point", "create-box", "create-polygon"
|Everything.
showTags
boolean
|Show tags and allow tags on regions.
true
selectedImage
string
|URL of initially selected image.
images
Array<Image>
|Array of images to load into annotator
showPointDistances
boolean
|Show distances between points.
false
pointDistancePrecision
number
|Precision on displayed points (e.g. 3 => 0.123)
onExit
MainLayoutState => any
|Called when "Save" is called.
RegionEditLabel
Node
|React Node overriding the form to update the region (see
RegionLabel)
allowComments
boolean
|Show a textarea to add comments on each annotation.
false
hidePrev
boolean
|Hide
Previous Image button from the header bar.
false
hideNext
boolean
|Hide
Next Image button from the header bar.
false
hideClone
boolean
|Hide
Clone button from the header bar.
false
hideSettings
boolean
|Hide
Settings button from the header bar.
false
hideFullScreen
boolean
|Hide
FullScreen/Window button from the header bar.
false
hideSave
boolean
|Hide
Save button from the header bar.
false
This project uses react-storybook. To begin developing run the following commands in the cloned repo.
yarn install
yarn storybook
A browser tab will automatically open with the project components.
See more details in the contributing guidelines.
Consult these icon repositories: