React Image is an
<img> tag replacement and hook for React.js, supporting fallback to alternate sources when loading an image fails.
React Image allows one or more images to be used as fallback images in the event that the browser couldn't load the previous image. When using the component, you can specify any React element to be used before an image is loaded (i.e. a spinner) or in the event that the specified image(s) could not be loaded. When using the hook this can be achieved by wrapping the component with
<Suspense> and specifying the
fallback prop.
React Image uses the
useImage hook internally which encapsulates all the image loading logic. This hook works with React Suspense by default and will suspend painting until the image is downloaded and decoded by the browser.
react-image using npm:
npm install react-image --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-image/umd/index.js"></script>
react-image has no external dependencies, aside from a version of
react and
react-dom which support hooks and
@babel/runtime.
You can use the standalone component, documented below, or the
useImage hook.
The
useImage hook allows for incorporating
react-image's logic in any component. When using the hook, the component can be wrapped in
<Suspense> to keep it from rendering until the image is ready. Specify the
fallback prop to show a spinner or any other component to the user while the browser is loading. The hook will throw an error if it fails to find any images. You can wrap your component with an Error Boundary to catch this scenario and do/show something.
Example usage:
import React, {Suspense} from 'react'
import {useImage} from 'react-image'
function MyImageComponent() {
const {src} = useImage({
srcList: 'https://www.example.com/foo.jpg',
})
return <img src={src} />
}
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Suspense>
<MyImageComponent />
</Suspense>
)
}
useImage API:
srcList: a string or array of strings.
useImage will try loading these one at a time and returns after the first one is successfully loaded
imgPromise: a promise that accepts a url and returns a promise which resolves if the image is successfully loaded or rejects if the image doesn't load. You can inject an alternative implementation for advanced custom behaviour such as logging errors or dealing with servers that return an image with a 404 header
useSuspense: boolean. By default,
useImage will tell React to suspend rendering until an image is downloaded. Suspense can be disabled by setting this to false.
returns:
src: the resolved image address
isLoading: the currently loading status. Note: this is never true when using Suspense
error: any errors ecountered, if any
When possible, you should use the
useImage hook. This provides for greater flexibility and provides support for React Suspense.
Include
react-image in your component:
import {Img} from 'react-image'
and set a source for the image:
const myComponent = () => <Img src="https://www.example.com/foo.jpg" />
will resolve to:
<img src="https://www.example.com/foo.jpg">
If the image cannot be loaded,
<img> will not be rendered, preventing a "broken" image from showing.
When
src is specified as an array,
react-image will attempt to load all the images specified in the array, starting at the first and continuing until an image has been successfully loaded.
const myComponent = () => (
<Img
src={['https://www.example.com/foo.jpg', 'https://www.example.com/bar.jpg']}
/>
)
If an image has previously been attempted unsuccessfully,
react-image will not retry loading it again until the page is reloaded.
const myComponent = () => (
<Img
src={['https://www.example.com/foo.jpg', 'https://www.example.com/bar.jpg']}
loader={/*any valid react element */}
/>
)
If an image was previously loaded successfully (since the last time the page was loaded), the loader will not be shown and the image will be rendered immediately instead.
const myComponent = () => (
<Img
src={['https://www.example.com/foo.jpg', 'https://www.example.com/bar.jpg']}
unloader={/*any valid react element */}
/>
)
The following options only apply to the
<Img> component, not to the
useImage hook. When using the hook you can inject a custom image resolver with custom behaviour as required.
By default and when supported by the browser,
react-image uses
Image.decode() to decode the image and only render it when it's fully ready to be painted. While this doesn't matter much for vector images (such as svg's) which are rendered immediately, decoding the image before painting prevents the browser from hanging or flashing while the image is decoded. If this behaviour is undesirable, it can be disabled by setting the
decode prop to
false:
const myComponent = () => (
<Img src={'https://www.example.com/foo.jpg'} decode={false} />
)
When loading images from another domain with a CORS policy, you may find you need to use the
crossorigin attribute. For example:
const myComponent = () => (
<Img src={'https://www.example.com/foo.jpg'} crossorigin="anonymous" />
)
A wrapper element
container can be used to facilitate higher level operations which are beyond the scope of this project.
container takes a single property,
children which is whatever is passed in by React Image (i.e. the final
<img> or the loaders).
For example, to animate the display of the image (and animate out the loader) a wrapper can be set:
<Img
src={'https://www.example.com/foo.jpg'}
container={(children) => {
return <div className="foo">{children}</div>
}}
/>
The
<img> will now be contained by the
div with class
foo which can be targeted via css.
A crude example of a transition using ReactCSSTransitionReplace can be found here. Error reporting (i.e. logging images that loaded ok or failed to load) can be accomplished with
container, too.
A sample implementation can be found here.
By default, the loader and unloader components will also be wrapped by the
container component. These can be set independently by passing a container via
loaderContainer or
unloaderContainer. To disable the loader or unloader from being wrapped, pass a noop to
loaderContainer or
unloaderContainer (like
unloaderContainer={img => img}).
By definition, React Image will try loading images right away. This may be undesirable in some situations, such as when the page has many images. As with any react element, rendering can be delayed until the image is actually visible in the viewport using popular libraries such as
react-visibility-sensor. Here is a quick sample (psudocode/untested!):
import {Img} from 'react-image'
import VisibilitySensor from 'react-visibility-sensor'
const myComponent = () =>
<VisibilitySensor>
<Img src='https://www.example.com/foo.jpg'>
</VisibilitySensor>
Note: it is not necessary to use React Image to prevent loading of images past "the fold" (i.e. not currently visible in the window). Instead just use the native HTML
<img> element and the
loading="lazy" prop. See more here.
see above
react-image is available under the MIT License
For a fluid and beautiful app, you must use this package. We used this package because sometimes we have no images to illustrate and we then use a fallback one. Simple also to integrate a spinner instead of using a CSS condition or do some weird magic in JavaScript
A drop-in replacement of the <img> tag. The good part is it supports fallback to alternate sources when loading an image fails. It also allows one or more images to be used as fallback images. Easy to integrate a spinner/loader as well. Simple yet powerful.
Been using this app always to avoid the headache of optimizing content at production. this literally cuts the chase and is super lightweight so you don't need to worry about adding extra weight to the project
Pretty cool plugin if you want to reduce the load time of your app pages! I have used it in a lot of my recent work to decrease the load times of my app's pages that have a heavy load of images!
Very important library for me. Its very important to do fullbacks and broken image replacement in live websites. I do everything with this library.