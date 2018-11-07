React Iframe Resizer With Super-Powers (cross domain, resize, etc)

This is a versatile React Component which renders an iframe and wires in the excellent Iframe Resizer library.

This Component was created with the React CDK by the great folks at Kadira.

NOTE: Renamed to react-iframe-resizer-super because there is already a react-iframe-resier npm package.

Installation

npm install --save react-iframe-resizer-super iframe-resizer

Usage

import ReactIframeResizer from 'react-iframe-resizer-super' ; const iframeResizerOptions = { checkOrigin : false }; const MyComponent = props => ( < div > < p > Content Before Iframe (style unaffected by iframe) </ p > < ReactIframeResizer iframeResizerOptions = {iframeResizerOptions} > < style > p { color : green; } </ style > < p > Here is some green text, inside an iframe </ p > </ ReactIframeResizer > < p > Content After Iframe (style unaffected by iframe) </ p > </ div > );

Props supported

content (string) iframe document option 1. - content of HTML to load in the iframe

(string) iframe document option 1. - content of HTML to load in the iframe src (string) iframe document option 2. - src to a URL to load in the iframe

(string) iframe document option 2. - src to a URL to load in the iframe iframeResizerEnable (bool) [true]

(bool) [true] iframeResizerOptions (object) see all supported iframe-resizer options.

(object) see all supported iframe-resizer options. iframeResizerUrl (string || bool) URL to the client JS for injecting into the iframe. This only works for content type, at the moment. The default URL is https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/iframe-resizer/3.5.8/iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js . If you wanted to disable this, you could set it to {false}

(string || bool) URL to the client JS for injecting into the iframe. This only works for type, at the moment. The default URL is . If you wanted to disable this, you could set it to {false} frameBorder (number) [0] optionally set a frameBorder

(number) [0] optionally set a frameBorder id (string) optionally set an id property

(string) optionally set an id property className (string) optionally set a className property

(string) optionally set a className property style (object) optionally set a style property default { width: '100%', minHeight: 20 }

Examples

See our stories/demos at zeroasterisk.github.io/react-iframe-resizer-super and the source of the stories/demo. and of course, more about iframe-resizer which is where most of the iframe magic happens.

Acknowledgements