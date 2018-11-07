This is a versatile React Component which renders an iframe and wires in the excellent Iframe Resizer library.
This Component was created with the React CDK by the great folks at Kadira.
NOTE: Renamed to
react-iframe-resizer-super because there is already a
react-iframe-resier npm package.
npm install --save react-iframe-resizer-super iframe-resizer
import ReactIframeResizer from 'react-iframe-resizer-super';
const iframeResizerOptions = { checkOrigin: false };
const MyComponent = props => (
<div>
<p>Content Before Iframe (style unaffected by iframe)</p>
<ReactIframeResizer iframeResizerOptions={iframeResizerOptions}>
<style>p { color: green; }</style>
<p>Here is some green text, inside an iframe</p>
</ReactIframeResizer>
<p>Content After Iframe (style unaffected by iframe)</p>
</div>
);
content (string) iframe document option 1. - content of HTML to load in the iframe
src (string) iframe document option 2. - src to a URL to load in the iframe
iframeResizerEnable (bool) [true]
iframeResizerOptions (object) see all supported
iframe-resizer options.
iframeResizerUrl (string || bool) URL to the client JS for injecting into the
iframe. This only works for
content type, at the moment. The default URL
is
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/iframe-resizer/3.5.8/iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js. If you wanted to disable this, you could set it to {false}
frameBorder (number) [0] optionally set a frameBorder
id (string) optionally set an id property
className (string) optionally set a className property
style (object) optionally set a style property
default
{ width: '100%', minHeight: 20 }
See our stories/demos at zeroasterisk.github.io/react-iframe-resizer-super and the source of the stories/demo. and of course, more about iframe-resizer which is where most of the iframe magic happens.