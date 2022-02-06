Render React components conditionally.
Take a look at the following presentational component, which contains a commonly used pattern for conditional rendering:
const Bar = ({ name, age, drinkingAge }) => (
<div>
<Header />
{age >= drinkingAge ? <span className="ok">Have a beer, {name}!</span> : <span className="not-ok">Sorry, {name}, you are not old enough.</span>}
<Footer />
</div>
);
With
React-If you can rewrite this into a more readable, expressive format:
const Bar = ({ name, age, drinkingAge }) => (
<div>
<Header />
<If condition={age >= drinkingAge}>
<Then>
<span className="ok">Have a beer, {name}!</span>
</Then>
<Else>
<span className="not-ok">Sorry, {name}, you are not old enough.</span>
</Else>
</If>
<Footer />
</div>
);
It is important to note that, because JavaScript is an eagerly evaluated language, children of both the
Then and
Else component and condition will be evaluated regardless of the value of the condition. Should that be an issue for performance reasons, one can wrap said children / condition in a arrow function, to delay evaluation of the children / condition, as in the following example:
const renderData = (data) => {
val computed = /* expensive computation */
return <span>Here is the result: {computed}</span>;
};
const Foo = ({ data }) => (
<div>
<If condition={false}>
<Then>{() =>
renderData(data)
}</Then>
<Else>
Nothing to see here
</Else>
</If>
<If condition={!props.bears}>
<Then>
No bears
</Then>
<Else>
<If condition={() => props.bears.length}>
Empty bears array
</If>
<Else>
// Display bears
</Else>
</Else>
</If>
</div>
)
By doing so,
renderData will not be called in the 1st example.
And
props.bears.length will not be called in the 2nd example.
npm install react-if
Or with yarn:
yarn add react-if
// ES2015
import { If, Then, Else, When, Unless, Switch, Case, Default } from 'react-if';
// CommonJS:
const { If, Then, Else, When, Unless, Switch, Case, Default } = require('react-if');
import React from 'react';
import { Switch, Case, Default } from 'react-if';
const myNumber = 3;
const Example = () => (
<div>
<Switch>
<Case condition={myNumber === 9}>This will be displayed if condition is matched</Case>
<Case condition={myNumber > 1}>This will be displayed if condition is matched</Case>
<Default>This will be displayed if no Case have matching condition</Default>
</Switch>
</div>
);
import React from 'react';
import { When, Unless } from 'react-if';
const someCondition = false;
const Example = () => (
<div>
<When condition={someCondition}>This will only be displayed, if the condition is TRUE</When>
</div>
);
const AnotherExample = () => (
<div>
<Unless condition={someCondition}>This will only be displayed, if the condition is FALSE</Unless>
</div>
);
import React from 'react';
import { If, Fallback, Then, Else } from 'react-if';
const Example = () => {
const fetchData = () => {
// Return promise
};
return (
<div>
<If condition={fetchData()}>
<Fallback>Loading data ...</Fallback>
<Then>
{(data) => (
<span>Here is your data: {data}</span>
)}
</Then>
<Else>
{(error) => (
<span>Failed to load data because "{error}"</span>
)}
</Else>
</If>
</div>
);
});
Note: For a fully auto-generated API, see the github pages website
|Property
|Type
|Default
condition
|Boolean/Promise
keepAlive
|Boolean
|false
If
condition evaluates to
true, renders the
<Then /> block will be rendered, otherwise renders the
<Else /> block. Either block may be omitted.
This component can contain any number of
<Then /> or
<Else /> blocks, but only the first block of the right type (either
Then or
Else, depending on the condition) will be rendered.
When passing a Promise to
condition, renders the
Fallback block while the Promise is pending, the
<Then /> block once Promise is resolved, and the
<Else /> block when Promise is rejected.
The return value of the
Promise can be retrieved within the
<Then /> and
<Else /> blocks; a render function must be child of these blocks.
<Then>{(returnValue, promiseHistory, cancellablePromise) => <span>{returnValue}</span>}</Then>
The parameters of this render function are:
returnValue: The return value of the
Promise (for the
<Then /> block) or the error (for the
<Else /> block);
promiseHistory: an Array of all the Promises that were ever passed to
<If />. It contains cancellablePromise Objects, that have a promise, as well as a
cancel method used to cancel the promise;
cancellablePromise: the cancellablePromise Object containing the promise that caused the rendering of this
<Then />|<Else /> block;
If the
keepAlive prop evaluates to
false, each rerender of the
<If /> component will automatically ignore the previous Promise if it was still pending.
Can contain any number of elements inside, which it renders as-is. It can also contain a function. Should not be used outside of an
<If /> block. It will only be displayed, if parent
If block's condition is true.
Can contain any number of elements inside, which it renders as-is. It can also contain a function. Should not be used outside of an
<If /> block. It will only be displayed, if parent
If block's condition is false.
A container for
<Case condition={...}/> and
<Default /> blocks. It will render the first matching
Case, or the first encountered
Default (, or null).
|Property
|Type
condition
|Boolean
If the
Case is the first one to have its
condition evaluates to
true inside the parent
<Switch /> it will be the only rendered.
If no
Case have its
condition evaluates to
true inside the parent
<Switch />, the first
Default will be the only one rendered.
A shorthand for
<If condition={...}><Then>...</Then></If>. The same rules apply to the child elements as with using the
Then block.
A shorthand for
<If condition={...}><Else>...</Else></If>. The same rules apply to the child elements as with using the
Else block.
React If is released under the MIT license.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Romain Ruetschi
💻 📖 💡 🤔 🚇 🚧 📆 👀 💬 ⚠️
|
Jeroen Claassens
💻 📖 💡 🚇 🚧 📆 👀 💬 ⚠️
|
Cyril CHAPON
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Tim Jacobi
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Lajos György Mészáros
💻 📖
|
Ryan Leahy
💻 📖
|
Andrej Mihajlov
📦 💻
|
While True
🐛 💻
|
Teffen Ellis
📆 💻
|
Alexei Gontar
💻
|
Dmitry Melnik
💻
|
Ed Ropple
💻
|
Goran Radosevic
📖
|
Haroen Viaene
📖
|
Martijn Thé
💻
|
artcoding-git
📖
|
王天博
🐛 💻
|
Adam Laycock
💻
|
Theo B.
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!