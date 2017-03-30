It's really a dispiriting news that Starting with React v15, we're discontinuing React DOM's support for IE 8. There are still more than 18% people who are using IE8 in China.
Anyway,
react-ie8will continuously provide a series of Examples for people who are facing the same compatible problems, as well as collecting issues.
Have fun with
react-ie8Examples, and feel free to Open an issue.
First you shouldn't use React v15 or higher version anymore. Just use React v0.14 which still support IE8.
If you need docs for React v0.14, go to http://react-ie8.xcatliu.com
I highly recommend to use CommonJS style to include required packages.
First install these packages:
npm install --save es5-shim console-polyfill
Then insert the code into the beginning of your entry file:
require('es5-shim');
require('es5-shim/es5-sham');
require('console-polyfill');
See React IE8 Hello World Example for a real example.
React Static Boilerplate A React static boilerplate that supports IE8，To view Demo
Some problems are actually not the problem of
React, but I also list them below:
|Error Message
|Reason
|Solution
|Related Issue
|Example
Expected identifier
|Reserved words such as
default are used in your code or in third party packages
|Use es3ify or es3ify-loader to transform your code
|#1
|Fetch IE8
Exception thrown and not caught
|Babel transforms your
export * from 'xxx' to
Object.defineProperty which doesn't support accessor property in IE8
|Insert
require('es5-shim')
require('es5-shim/es5-sham') in the top of your entry file, and DONOT use
export * from 'xxx' in your code
|#2 #32
|Hello World
Object expected
|Perhaps you are using
fetch without polyfilled
|Use
es6-promise and
fetch-ie8 to polyfill
fetch
|#4
|Fetch IE8
'Promise' is undefined
Promise need to be polyfilled in IE8
|Use
es6-promise to polyfill
Promise
|#5
|Fetch IE8
Object doesn't support this property or method
|Perhaps you are using
Object.assign
|Use
core-js to polyfill
|#7
|Object Assign
'JSON' is undefined
|Need to use IE8 Standards Mode
|Add
<!DOCTYPE html> and
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=EDGE"/>
|#8
|Hello World
If you have other problems, please Open an issue.
一个令人失望的消息：从 React v15 开始，React DOM 将不会再支持 IE8 了。而中国还有超过 18% 的人在使用 IE8。
无论如何，
react-ie8仍会提供一系列的示例，还会收集 issues，以便于给遇到兼容性问题的人一个参考。
首先，你不应该使用 React v15 或更高版本。使用仍然支持 IE8 的 React v0.14 即可。
如果你需要查看 React v0.14 的文档，请访问：http://react-ie8.xcatliu.com
强烈推荐使用 CommonJS 风格来引入需要的模块。
首先安装这些模块：
npm install --save es5-shim console-polyfill
然后把以下代码插入到入口文件最前面：
require('es5-shim');
require('es5-shim/es5-sham');
require('console-polyfill');
参考一个真实的例子：React IE8 Hello World Example。
React Static Boilerplate 一个创建好的支持 IE8 的 React 静态模板，可以查看演示
一些问题其实并不是
React 的问题，不过我也把他们列出来了：
|错误信息
|原因
|解决方案
|相关 Issue
|示例
Expected identifier
|代码中或者第三方模块中使用了保留字，比如
default
|使用 es3ify 或者 es3ify-loader
|#1
|Fetch IE8
Exception thrown and not caught
|babel 把
export * from 'xxx' 编译成了
Object.defineProperty，而 IE8 中不支持 accessor property
|把
require('es5-shim')
require('es5-shim/es5-sham') 插入到入口文件的最上方，并且在代码中不要使用
export * from 'xxx'
|#2 #32
|Hello World
Object expected
|可能你使用了
fetch
|用
es6-promise 和
fetch-ie8 polyfill
|#4
|Fetch IE8
'Promise' is undefined
Promise 需要 polyfill
|用
es6-promise polyfill
|#5
|Fetch IE8
Object doesn't support this property or method
|可能你使用了
Object.assign
|用
core-js polyfill
|#7
|Object Assign
'JSON' is undefined
|需要使用 IE8 Standards Mode
|添加
<!DOCTYPE html> 和
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=EDGE"/>
|#8
|Hello World
如果你遇到了其他问题，可以提交一个 issue。