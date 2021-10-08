⚡️ Cross Tab Event Reconciliation
In the next major version, IdleTimer will be dropping default support for dead browsers. The main exports will be for modern browsers and ES Modules only. Version
4.6.3 added a new export for modern browsers to allow Content Security Policies to be added without regenerator-runtime violations:
import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/modern'
If your build chain does not support node sub-modules (Webpack <= v4), you will need to import directly from dist.
import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/dist/modern'
In version 5 this will be inverted. The default export will be for modern browsers. If you need support for CommonJS/ Babel compiled source, you will need to import the legacy package:
import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/legacy'
Again, if your build chain does not support node sub-modules (Webpack <= v4), you will need to import directly from dist.
import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/dist/legacy'
If you have any questions or concerns feel free to open an issue on github. The version 5 release is planned for late Q3 - early Q4 2021.
4.6.0 adds cross tab support:
☝️ Added robust cross tab support with configurable modes and messaging strategies. See the documentation and examples for capabilities and usage.
✌️ Added a
startManually configuration option enabling manual starting of the timer and activity detection. A new method called
start() is also exposed to keep implementations more semantic. It is functionally equivalent to
reset, but won't call
onActive.
This release also includes updates to the test suite and various bug fixes. See the CHANGELOG for a complete list of updates in this version.
4.5.0 adds user idle time tracking:
☝️ Added
getTotalIdleTime() and
getLastIdleTime() methods to track user idle timings.
4.4.0 adds user active time tracking and reduces module size:
☝️ Added
getTotalActiveTime() method to get the total milliseconds a user has been active for the current session.
✌️ Reduced NPM package size by excluding examples from downloaded module.
4.3.0 adds a new hook implementation and some minor performance improvements:
☝️ The hook implementation is here! It takes the same properties and returns the same API as the component implementation. See here for usage or check out the new example. There are now TypeScript examples as well.
✌️ Added a new property called
eventsThrottle. This will throttle the event handler to help decrease cpu usage on certain events (looking at you
mousemove). It defaults to 200ms, but can be set however you see fit. To disable this feature, set it to
0.
yarn add react-idle-timer
or
npm install react-idle-timer --save
You can install the dependencies for all the examples by running:
npm run example-install
Run
npm run example-componentto build and run the component example. The example is a create-react-app project. IdleTimer is implemented in the App Component.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import IdleTimer from 'react-idle-timer'
export default class YourApp extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.idleTimer = null
this.handleOnAction = this.handleOnAction.bind(this)
this.handleOnActive = this.handleOnActive.bind(this)
this.handleOnIdle = this.handleOnIdle.bind(this)
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<IdleTimer
ref={ref => { this.idleTimer = ref }}
timeout={1000 * 60 * 15}
onActive={this.handleOnActive}
onIdle={this.handleOnIdle}
onAction={this.handleOnAction}
debounce={250}
/>
{/* your app here */}
</div>
)
}
handleOnAction (event) {
console.log('user did something', event)
}
handleOnActive (event) {
console.log('user is active', event)
console.log('time remaining', this.idleTimer.getRemainingTime())
}
handleOnIdle (event) {
console.log('user is idle', event)
console.log('last active', this.idleTimer.getLastActiveTime())
}
}
Run
npm run example-hookto build and run the hook example. The example is a create-react-app project. IdleTimer is implemented in the App Component.
import React from 'react'
import { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer'
import App from './App'
export default function (props) {
const handleOnIdle = event => {
console.log('user is idle', event)
console.log('last active', getLastActiveTime())
}
const handleOnActive = event => {
console.log('user is active', event)
console.log('time remaining', getRemainingTime())
}
const handleOnAction = event => {
console.log('user did something', event)
}
const { getRemainingTime, getLastActiveTime } = useIdleTimer({
timeout: 1000 * 60 * 15,
onIdle: handleOnIdle,
onActive: handleOnActive,
onAction: handleOnAction,
debounce: 500
})
return (
<div>
{/* your app here */}
</div>
)
}
The
IdleTimer component and the
useIdleTimer hook now support cross tab reconciliation of
onIdle and
onActive events. This functionality is off by default, so updating to this version will not change how your app operates unless you enable the feature.
The cross tab feature has two modes of operation: Emit on Leader and Emit on All Tabs. The default mode is emit on leader:
While in emit on leader mode, the lead tab will be the only emitter of
onIdle and
onActive functions. This is useful if your events should only emit one time once all tabs are idle or when a tab becomes active from an "all idle" state. To enable this mode, just set
crossTab to true.
// Hook
useIdleTimer({
...
crossTab: true
})
// Component
<IdleTimer crossTab ... />
While in emit on all tabs mode, the lead tab will detect when all tabs have become idle or when a tab has become active from an "all idle" state and instruct all tabs to emit their
onIdle and
onActive events. This is useful when your events are used to open a modal, or some other UI intermediary. To enable this mode, set
crossTab to an object with the property
emitOnAllTabs set to true.
If
emitOnAllTabsis enabled,
start,
reset,
pauseand
resumewill also be emitted on all tabs.
// Hook
useIdleTimer({
...
crossTab: {
emitOnAllTabs: true
}
})
// Component
<IdleTimer
...
crossTab={{
emitOnAllTabs: true
}}
/>
There are three messaging strategies that can be used:
broadcastChannel,
localStorage and
simulate. By default, the best strategy is chosen automatically.
broadcastChannel where it is supported and
localStorage as a fallback. The
simulate strategy is intended for use in test suites and is not considered during automatic strategy selection.
You can override default selection by supplying a
type parameter to the
crossTab configuration.
// Hook
useIdleTimer({
...
crossTab: {
type: 'simulate'
}
})
// Component
<IdleTimer
...
crossTab={{
type: 'simulate'
}}
/>
The typescript definitions and documentation contain all the available configuration options, but you most likely won't need to change them. Here is an example of a fully configured hook and component with their default values. More information about each option is available in the documentation below.
// Hook
useIdleTimer({
crossTab: {
type: undefined,
channelName: 'idle-timer',
fallbackInterval: 2000,
responseTime: 100,
removeTimeout: 1000 * 60,
emitOnAllTabs: false
}
})
// Component
<IdleTimer
crossTab={{
type: undefined,
channelName: 'idle-timer',
fallbackInterval: 2000,
responseTime: 100,
removeTimeout: 1000 * 60,
emitOnAllTabs: false
}}
/>
mousemove
keydown
wheel
DOMMouseScroll
mousewheel
mousedown
touchstart
touchmove
MSPointerDown
MSPointerMove
visibilitychange
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|timeout
Number
|1000 60 20
|Idle timeout in milliseconds.
|events
Array
|default events
|Events to bind.
|onIdle
Function
|() => {}
|Function to call when user is now idle.
|onActive
Function
|() => {}
|Function to call when user is no longer idle.
|onAction
Function
|() => {}
|Function to call on user action.
|debounce
Number
|0
|Debounce the
onAction function with delay in milliseconds. Cannot be set if
throttle is set.
|throttle
Number
|0
|Throttle the
onAction function with delay in milliseconds. Cannot be set if
debounce is set.
|eventsThrottle
Number
|200
|Throttle the event handler. Helps to reduce cpu utilization on repeated events (
mousemove).
|element
Object
|document
|Defaults to document, may pass a ref to another element.
|startOnMount
Boolean
|true
|Start the timer when the component mounts. Set to
false to wait for user action before starting timer.
|startManually
Boolean
|false
|Require the timer to be started manually by calling
reset() or
start().
|stopOnIdle
Boolean
|false
|Stop the timer when user goes idle. If set to true you will need to manually call
reset() or
start() to restart the timer.
|passive
Boolean
|true
|Bind events in passive mode.
|capture
Boolean
|true
|Bind events in capture mode.
|crossTab
Boolean|
Object
|false
|Enable cross tab event reconciliation.
|crossTab.emitOnAllTabs
Boolean
|false
|Emit events on all tabs.
|crossTab.type
String
|undefined
|Message strategy to use. Selected automatically if left
undefined. Can be one of
broadcastChannel,
localStorage or
simulate.
|crossTab.channelName
String
|idle-timer
|Name of the BroadcastChannel or localStorage key.
|crossTab.fallbackInterval
Number
|2000
|How often renegotiation for leader will occur.
|crossTab.responseTime
Number
|100
|How long tab instances will have to respond.
|crossTab.removeTimeout
Number
|1000 * 60
|LocalStorage item time to live.
|Name
|Returns
|Description
|start()
Void
|Starts the idleTimer. Won't call
onActive.
|reset()
Void
|Resets the idleTimer. Calls
onActive.
|pause()
Void
|Pauses the idleTimer.
|resume()
Void
|Resumes a paused idleTimer.
|getRemainingTime()
Number
|Returns the remaining time in milliseconds.
|getElapsedTime()
Number
|Returns the elapsed time in milliseconds.
|getLastIdleTime()
Number
|Returns the
Timestamp the user was last idle.
|getTotalIdleTime()
Number
|Returns the amount of time in milliseconds the user was idle.
|getLastActiveTime()
Number
|Returns the
Timestamp the user was last active.
|getTotalActiveTime()
Number
|Returns the amount of time in milliseconds the user was active.
|isIdle()
Boolean
|Returns whether or not user is idle.
|isLeader()
Boolean
|Returns whether or not this is the leader tab. Always
true if
crossTab is not enabled.