Readme

⏱ React Idle Timer

npm npm Tests Test Coverage Maintainability

JavaScript Style Guide

⚡️ Cross Tab Event Reconciliation
🚀 Support for Isomorphic React
🎣 Hook Implementation

Upcoming breaking changes in v5

In the next major version, IdleTimer will be dropping default support for dead browsers. The main exports will be for modern browsers and ES Modules only. Version 4.6.3 added a new export for modern browsers to allow Content Security Policies to be added without regenerator-runtime violations:

import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/modern'

If your build chain does not support node sub-modules (Webpack <= v4), you will need to import directly from dist. 

import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/dist/modern'

In version 5 this will be inverted. The default export will be for modern browsers. If you need support for CommonJS/ Babel compiled source, you will need to import the legacy package:

import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/legacy'

Again, if your build chain does not support node sub-modules (Webpack <= v4), you will need to import directly from dist.

import IdleTimer, { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer/dist/legacy'

If you have any questions or concerns feel free to open an issue on github. The version 5 release is planned for late Q3 - early Q4 2021.

Latest News

Version 4.6.0 adds cross tab support:

☝️ Added robust cross tab support with configurable modes and messaging strategies. See the documentation and examples for capabilities and usage.

✌️ Added a startManually configuration option enabling manual starting of the timer and activity detection. A new method called start() is also exposed to keep implementations more semantic. It is functionally equivalent to reset, but won't call onActive.

This release also includes updates to the test suite and various bug fixes. See the CHANGELOG for a complete list of updates in this version.

Version 4.5.0 adds user idle time tracking:

☝️ Added getTotalIdleTime() and getLastIdleTime() methods to track user idle timings.

Version 4.4.0 adds user active time tracking and reduces module size:

☝️ Added getTotalActiveTime() method to get the total milliseconds a user has been active for the current session.

✌️ Reduced NPM package size by excluding examples from downloaded module.

Version 4.3.0 adds a new hook implementation and some minor performance improvements:

☝️ The hook implementation is here! It takes the same properties and returns the same API as the component implementation. See here for usage or check out the new example. There are now TypeScript examples as well.

✌️ Added a new property called eventsThrottle. This will throttle the event handler to help decrease cpu usage on certain events (looking at you mousemove). It defaults to 200ms, but can be set however you see fit. To disable this feature, set it to 0.

Installation

yarn add react-idle-timer

or 

npm install react-idle-timer --save

Examples

You can install the dependencies for all the examples by running:

npm run example-install

Component Usage

Run npm run example-component to build and run the component example. The example is a create-react-app project. IdleTimer is implemented in the App Component.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import IdleTimer from 'react-idle-timer'

export default class YourApp extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props)
    this.idleTimer = null
    this.handleOnAction = this.handleOnAction.bind(this)
    this.handleOnActive = this.handleOnActive.bind(this)
    this.handleOnIdle = this.handleOnIdle.bind(this)
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <IdleTimer
          ref={ref => { this.idleTimer = ref }}
          timeout={1000 * 60 * 15}
          onActive={this.handleOnActive}
          onIdle={this.handleOnIdle}
          onAction={this.handleOnAction}
          debounce={250}
        />
        {/* your app here */}
      </div>
    )
  }

  handleOnAction (event) {
    console.log('user did something', event)
  }

  handleOnActive (event) {
    console.log('user is active', event)
    console.log('time remaining', this.idleTimer.getRemainingTime())
  }

  handleOnIdle (event) {
    console.log('user is idle', event)
    console.log('last active', this.idleTimer.getLastActiveTime())
  }
}

Hook Usage

Run npm run example-hook to build and run the hook example. The example is a create-react-app project. IdleTimer is implemented in the App Component.

import React from 'react'
import { useIdleTimer } from 'react-idle-timer'
import App from './App'

export default function (props) {
  const handleOnIdle = event => {
    console.log('user is idle', event)
    console.log('last active', getLastActiveTime())
  }

  const handleOnActive = event => {
    console.log('user is active', event)
    console.log('time remaining', getRemainingTime())
  }

  const handleOnAction = event => {
    console.log('user did something', event)
  }

  const { getRemainingTime, getLastActiveTime } = useIdleTimer({
    timeout: 1000 * 60 * 15,
    onIdle: handleOnIdle,
    onActive: handleOnActive,
    onAction: handleOnAction,
    debounce: 500
  })

  return (
    <div>
      {/* your app here */}
    </div>
  )
}

Cross Tab

The IdleTimer component and the useIdleTimer hook now support cross tab reconciliation of onIdle and onActive events. This functionality is off by default, so updating to this version will not change how your app operates unless you enable the feature.

The cross tab feature has two modes of operation: Emit on Leader and Emit on All Tabs. The default mode is emit on leader:

Emit on Leader

While in emit on leader mode, the lead tab will be the only emitter of onIdle and onActive functions. This is useful if your events should only emit one time once all tabs are idle or when a tab becomes active from an "all idle" state. To enable this mode, just set crossTab to true. 

// Hook
useIdleTimer({
  ...
  crossTab: true
})

// Component
<IdleTimer crossTab ... />

Emit on All Tabs

While in emit on all tabs mode, the lead tab will detect when all tabs have become idle or when a tab has become active from an "all idle" state and instruct all tabs to emit their onIdle and onActive events. This is useful when your events are used to open a modal, or some other UI intermediary. To enable this mode, set crossTab to an object with the property emitOnAllTabs set to true.

If emitOnAllTabs is enabled, start, reset, pause and resume will also be emitted on all tabs.

// Hook
useIdleTimer({
  ...
  crossTab: {
    emitOnAllTabs: true
  }
})

// Component
<IdleTimer 
  ...
  crossTab={{
    emitOnAllTabs: true
  }}
/>

Messaging Strategies

There are three messaging strategies that can be used: broadcastChannel, localStorage and simulate. By default, the best strategy is chosen automatically. broadcastChannel where it is supported and localStorage as a fallback. The simulate strategy is intended for use in test suites and is not considered during automatic strategy selection.

You can override default selection by supplying a type parameter to the crossTab configuration.

// Hook
useIdleTimer({
  ...
  crossTab: {
    type: 'simulate'
  }
})

// Component
<IdleTimer 
  ...
  crossTab={{
    type: 'simulate'
  }}
/>

Additional configuration

The typescript definitions and documentation contain all the available configuration options, but you most likely won't need to change them. Here is an example of a fully configured hook and component with their default values. More information about each option is available in the documentation below.

// Hook
useIdleTimer({
  crossTab: {
    type: undefined,
    channelName: 'idle-timer',
    fallbackInterval: 2000,
    responseTime: 100,
    removeTimeout: 1000 * 60,
    emitOnAllTabs: false
  }
})

// Component
<IdleTimer 
  crossTab={{
    type: undefined,
    channelName: 'idle-timer',
    fallbackInterval: 2000,
    responseTime: 100,
    removeTimeout: 1000 * 60,
    emitOnAllTabs: false
  }}
/>

Documentation

Default Events

  • mousemove
  • keydown
  • wheel
  • DOMMouseScroll
  • mousewheel
  • mousedown
  • touchstart
  • touchmove
  • MSPointerDown
  • MSPointerMove
  • visibilitychange

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
timeoutNumber1000 60 20Idle timeout in milliseconds.
eventsArraydefault eventsEvents to bind.
onIdleFunction() => {}Function to call when user is now idle.
onActiveFunction() => {}Function to call when user is no longer idle.
onActionFunction() => {}Function to call on user action.
debounceNumber0Debounce the onAction function with delay in milliseconds. Cannot be set if throttle is set.
throttleNumber0Throttle the onAction function with delay in milliseconds. Cannot be set if debounce is set.
eventsThrottleNumber200Throttle the event handler. Helps to reduce cpu utilization on repeated events (mousemove).
elementObjectdocumentDefaults to document, may pass a ref to another element.
startOnMountBooleantrueStart the timer when the component mounts. Set to false to wait for user action before starting timer.
startManuallyBooleanfalseRequire the timer to be started manually by calling reset() or start().
stopOnIdleBooleanfalseStop the timer when user goes idle. If set to true you will need to manually call reset() or start() to restart the timer.
passiveBooleantrueBind events in passive mode.
captureBooleantrueBind events in capture mode.
crossTabBoolean|ObjectfalseEnable cross tab event reconciliation.
crossTab.emitOnAllTabsBooleanfalseEmit events on all tabs.
crossTab.typeStringundefinedMessage strategy to use. Selected automatically if left undefined. Can be one of broadcastChannel, localStorage or simulate.
crossTab.channelNameStringidle-timerName of the BroadcastChannel or localStorage key.
crossTab.fallbackIntervalNumber2000How often renegotiation for leader will occur.
crossTab.responseTimeNumber100How long tab instances will have to respond.
crossTab.removeTimeoutNumber1000 * 60LocalStorage item time to live.

Methods

NameReturnsDescription
start()VoidStarts the idleTimer. Won't call onActive.
reset()VoidResets the idleTimer. Calls onActive.
pause()VoidPauses the idleTimer.
resume()VoidResumes a paused idleTimer.
getRemainingTime()NumberReturns the remaining time in milliseconds.
getElapsedTime()NumberReturns the elapsed time in milliseconds.
getLastIdleTime()NumberReturns the Timestamp the user was last idle.
getTotalIdleTime()NumberReturns the amount of time in milliseconds the user was idle.
getLastActiveTime()NumberReturns the Timestamp the user was last active.
getTotalActiveTime()NumberReturns the amount of time in milliseconds the user was active.
isIdle()BooleanReturns whether or not user is idle.
isLeader()BooleanReturns whether or not this is the leader tab. Always true if crossTab is not enabled.

