tuhnik.github.io/identicon-live (old)
tuhnik.github.io/react-identicons (storybook)
npm install react-identicons --save
import React from 'react';
import Identicon from 'react-identicons';
const App = () => {
return <Identicon string="randomness" />;
};
export default App;
Code above should result in the following identicon:
Note: all color values should use hexadecimal notation (i.e. #ebebeb)
string: (String) Value used for identicon pattern generation.
size: (Number) Single number to represent width and height of identicon image. Defaults to 400.
padding (Number) Padding around blocks. Defaults to 0.
bg (String) Override color for background blocks. Transparent by default.
fg (String) Override color for foreground blocks. Generated randomly from hash by default.
palette (Array) Provide an array of colors to be used as foreground block colors.
count (Number) Block count, can't be higher than 5. Useful for generating smaller (i.e. 3x3 identicons).
getColor (Function) Callback function which returns current foreground color value.