React component for generating and displaying github-style identicons.

Live demo

tuhnik.github.io/identicon-live (old)

tuhnik.github.io/react-identicons (storybook)

Setup

npm install react-identicons --save

Basic usage

import React from 'react' ; import Identicon from 'react-identicons' ; const App = () => { return < Identicon string = "randomness" /> ; }; export default App;

Code above should result in the following identicon:

Props

Note: all color values should use hexadecimal notation (i.e. #ebebeb)