A library to use Swiper as a ReactJs component
Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.
It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps. Designed mostly for iOS, but also works great on latest Android, Windows Phone 8 and modern Desktop browsers.
Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity. Swiper does work well with Gatsby.
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|ContainerEl
|String
|'div'
|Element type for container
|containerClass
|String
|swiper-container
|Swiper container class name
|WrapperEl
|String
|'div'
|Element type for wrapper
|wrapperClass
|String
|swiper-wrapper
|Swiper wrapper class name
|slideClass
|String
|swiper-slide
|Swiper slide class name
|shouldSwiperUpdate
|Boolean
|false
|Update swiper when component is updated
|rebuildOnUpdate
|Boolean
|false
|Rebuild swiper when component is updated
|noSwiping
|Boolean
|false
|Disable swiping by condition
|activeSlideKey
|String
|null
|Initial slide index
|renderPrevButton
|function
|Render props function for prev button
|renderNextButton
|function
|Render props function for next button
|renderScrollbar
|function
|Render props function for scrollbar
|renderPagination
|function
|Render props function for pagination
|renderParallax
|function
|Render props function for parallax
If you want to use Swiper custom build to reduce bundle size, you need to use extra props below.
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|Swiper
|Class
|Swiper class
|modules
|array
|Array of Swiper necessary modules
NOTE:
By npm
npm install --save react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest
By Yarn
yarn add react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.min.js"></script>
Swiper stylesheet file is required
Use Swiper stylesheet file from CDN
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.min.css">
Or from Swiper package
You should import directly from
Swiper package which supports css, scss and less
css
import 'swiper/css/swiper.css'
scss
import 'swiper/swiper.scss'
less
import 'swiper/swiper.less'
import React from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';
import 'swiper/css/swiper.css';
const SimpleSwiper = () => (
<Swiper>
<div>Slide 1</div>
<div>Slide 2</div>
<div>Slide 3</div>
<div>Slide 4</div>
<div>Slide 5</div>
</Swiper>
)
export default SimpleSwiper;
import React from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';
const SimpleSwiperWithParams = () => {
const params = {
pagination: {
el: '.swiper-pagination',
type: 'bullets',
clickable: true
},
navigation: {
nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
},
spaceBetween: 30
}
return(
<Swiper {...params}>
<div>Slide 1</div>
<div>Slide 2</div>
<div>Slide 3</div>
<div>Slide 4</div>
<div>Slide 5</div>
</Swiper>
)
}
export default SimpleSwiperWithParams;
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';
const ManipulatingSwiper = () => {
const ref = useRef(null);
const goNext = () => {
if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null) {
ref.current.swiper.slideNext();
}
};
const goPrev = () => {
if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null) {
ref.current.swiper.slidePrev();
}
};
return (
<div>
<Swiper ref={ref}>
<div>Slide 1</div>
<div>Slide 2</div>
<div>Slide 3</div>
<div>Slide 4</div>
<div>Slide 5</div>
</Swiper>
<button onClick={goPrev}>Prev</button>
<button onClick={goNext}>Next</button>
</div>
);
};
export default ManipulatingSwiper;
You can find the WORKING DEMO REPO HERE
import React from 'react';
import ReactIdSwiperCustom from 'react-id-swiper/lib/ReactIdSwiper.custom';
import { Swiper, Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/js/swiper.esm';
const CustomBuildSwiper = () => {
const params = {
// Provide Swiper class as props
Swiper,
// Add modules you need
modules: [Navigation, Pagination],
pagination: {
el: '.swiper-pagination',
type: 'bullets',
clickable: true
},
navigation: {
nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
},
spaceBetween: 30
}
return(
<ReactIdSwiperCustom {...params}>
<div>Slide 1</div>
<div>Slide 2</div>
<div>Slide 3</div>
<div>Slide 4</div>
<div>Slide 5</div>
</ReactIdSwiperCustom>
)
}
export default CustomBuildSwiper;
NOTE:
webpack.config.js like below:
module: {
rules: [
{
exclude: [/node_modules\/(?!(swiper|dom7)\/).*/, /\.test\.js(x)?$/],
test: /\.js(x)?$/,
use: [{ loader: 'babel-loader' }],
}
],
}
const params = {
pagination: {
el: '.swiper-pagination.customized-swiper-pagination',
}, // Add your class name for pagination container
navigation: {
nextEl: '.swiper-button-next.customized-swiper-button-next', // Add your class name for next button
prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev.customized-swiper-button-prev' // Add your class name for prev button
},
containerClass: 'customized-swiper-container' // Replace swiper-container with customized-swiper-container
}
For customized rendering to work, you have to use same classname with params el.
const params = {
navigation: {
nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
},
renderPrevButton: () => <button className="swiper-button-prev">Prev</button>,
renderNextButton: () => <button className="swiper-button-next">Next</button>,
}
Each slide should be wrapped by HTML element
BAD CODE 👎
<Swiper {...params}>
Slide content
</Swiper>
GOOD CODE 👍
<Swiper {...params}>
<span>Slide content</span>
</Swiper>
This package is highly problematic when thinking in terms of package size. Bundle phobia show size to be 2.1KB, but thats misleading since there's a peer dependency to Slider which is a large package at 36KB (min + gzip). So the real size of this package makes it non viable as a solution for those of us concerned with package sizes.
