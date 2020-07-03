openbase logo
Readme

npm Version Coverage Status Weekly download Total Downloads Build Status

Package Quality

react-id-swiper ( Newest version 4.0.0 )

A library to use Swiper as a ReactJs component

Demo

What is Swiper?

Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.

It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps. Designed mostly for iOS, but also works great on latest Android, Windows Phone 8 and modern Desktop browsers.

Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity. Swiper does work well with Gatsby.

Props

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
ContainerElString'div'Element type for container
containerClassStringswiper-containerSwiper container class name
WrapperElString'div'Element type for wrapper
wrapperClassStringswiper-wrapperSwiper wrapper class name
slideClassStringswiper-slideSwiper slide class name
shouldSwiperUpdateBooleanfalseUpdate swiper when component is updated
rebuildOnUpdateBooleanfalseRebuild swiper when component is updated
noSwipingBooleanfalseDisable swiping by condition
activeSlideKeyStringnullInitial slide index
renderPrevButtonfunctionRender props function for prev button
renderNextButtonfunctionRender props function for next button
renderScrollbarfunctionRender props function for scrollbar
renderPaginationfunctionRender props function for pagination
renderParallaxfunctionRender props function for parallax

If you want to use Swiper custom build to reduce bundle size, you need to use extra props below.

Custom build extra props

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
SwiperClassSwiper class
modulesarrayArray of Swiper necessary modules

NOTE:

  • You can also use Swiper's original params too. Swiper API documentation HERE
  • Find more info about Swiper custom build HERE
  • <= 3.x documentation

Documentation

Installation and setup

  • From version 2.0.0, it requires React & ReactDOM ver >=16.8.0 to use Hooks
  • From version 2.4.0, it requires Swiper ver >= 5.0.0

Npm package

By npm

npm install --save react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest

By Yarn

yarn add react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.js"></script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.min.js"></script>

Styling

Swiper stylesheet file is required

Use Swiper stylesheet file from CDN

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.css">

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.min.css">

Or from Swiper package

You should import directly from Swiper package which supports css, scss and less

css

import 'swiper/css/swiper.css'

scss

import 'swiper/swiper.scss'

less

import 'swiper/swiper.less'

Examples

Live Examples

Codesandbox Live Examples

Default

import React from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';
import 'swiper/css/swiper.css';

const SimpleSwiper = () => (
  <Swiper>
    <div>Slide 1</div>
    <div>Slide 2</div>
    <div>Slide 3</div>
    <div>Slide 4</div>
    <div>Slide 5</div>
  </Swiper>
)

export default SimpleSwiper;

Using params

import React from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';

const SimpleSwiperWithParams = () => {
  const params = {
    pagination: {
      el: '.swiper-pagination',
      type: 'bullets',
      clickable: true
    },
    navigation: {
      nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
      prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
    },
    spaceBetween: 30
  }

  return(
    <Swiper {...params}>
      <div>Slide 1</div>
      <div>Slide 2</div>
      <div>Slide 3</div>
      <div>Slide 4</div>
      <div>Slide 5</div>
    </Swiper>
  )
}

export default SimpleSwiperWithParams;

Manipulating swiper from outside swiper component

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper';

const ManipulatingSwiper = () => {
  const ref = useRef(null);

  const ref = useRef(null);

  const goNext = () => {
    if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null) {
      ref.current.swiper.slideNext();
    }
  };

  const goPrev = () => {
    if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null) {
      ref.current.swiper.slidePrev();
    }
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <Swiper ref={ref}>
        <div>Slide 1</div>
        <div>Slide 2</div>
        <div>Slide 3</div>
        <div>Slide 4</div>
        <div>Slide 5</div>
      </Swiper>
      <button onClick={goPrev}>Prev</button>
      <button onClick={goNext}>Next</button>
    </div>
  );
};

export default ManipulatingSwiper;

Custom build Swiper

You can find the WORKING DEMO REPO HERE

import React from 'react';
import ReactIdSwiperCustom from 'react-id-swiper/lib/ReactIdSwiper.custom';
import { Swiper, Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/js/swiper.esm';

const CustomBuildSwiper = () => {
  const params = {
    // Provide Swiper class as props
    Swiper,
    // Add modules you need
    modules: [Navigation, Pagination],
    pagination: {
      el: '.swiper-pagination',
      type: 'bullets',
      clickable: true
    },
    navigation: {
      nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
      prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
    },
    spaceBetween: 30
  }

  return(
    <ReactIdSwiperCustom {...params}>
      <div>Slide 1</div>
      <div>Slide 2</div>
      <div>Slide 3</div>
      <div>Slide 4</div>
      <div>Slide 5</div>
    </ReactIdSwiperCustom>
  )
}

export default CustomBuildSwiper;

NOTE:

  • If you use Webpack & Babel you need to setup Babel loader config in webpack.config.js like below:
module: {
  rules: [
    {
      exclude: [/node_modules\/(?!(swiper|dom7)\/).*/, /\.test\.js(x)?$/],
      test: /\.js(x)?$/,
      use: [{ loader: 'babel-loader' }],
    }
  ],
}

Adding customized css classes

const params = {
  pagination: {
    el: '.swiper-pagination.customized-swiper-pagination',
  }, // Add your class name for pagination container
  navigation: {
    nextEl: '.swiper-button-next.customized-swiper-button-next', // Add your class name for next button
    prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev.customized-swiper-button-prev' // Add your class name for prev button
  },
  containerClass: 'customized-swiper-container' // Replace swiper-container with customized-swiper-container
}

Adding customized components

For customized rendering to work, you have to use same classname with params el.

const params = {
  navigation: {
    nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
    prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
  },
  renderPrevButton: () => <button className="swiper-button-prev">Prev</button>,
  renderNextButton: () => <button className="swiper-button-next">Next</button>,
}

Workable slides

Each slide should be wrapped by HTML element

BAD CODE 👎

<Swiper {...params}>
  Slide content
</Swiper>

GOOD CODE 👍

<Swiper {...params}>
  <span>Slide content</span>
</Swiper>

Bug report

Please use the prepared Codesanbox below to reproduce your issue. Thank you!!

Edit ReactIdSwiper - DEMO

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Buy me a coffee

Buy Me A Coffee

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amit Bansal1 Rating1 Review
Founder / ceo - nextelection.com & maincross.net
January 8, 2021

This package is highly problematic when thinking in terms of package size. Bundle phobia show size to be 2.1KB, but thats misleading since there's a peer dependency to Slider which is a large package at 36KB (min + gzip). So the real size of this package makes it non viable as a solution for those of us concerned with package sizes.

1
AbdallahAbis
Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings621 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.

0
Alex Shomper1 Rating0 Reviews
January 25, 2021
bob.nemMilkyway galaxy, Sun solar system, Earth planet, Russian Federation, Saint-Petersburg, Kolpinsky district.6 Ratings0 Reviews
programmist for-all.world projects
November 1, 2020

Tutorials

