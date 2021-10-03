Include popular icons in your React projects easily with
react-icons, which utilizes ES6 imports that allows you to include only the icons that your project is using.
yarn add react-icons
# or
npm install react-icons --save
example usage
import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under
react-icons you import from.
For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be:
import { ICON_NAME } from 'react-icons/md';
If your project grows in size, this option is available. This method has the trade-off that it takes a long time to install the package.
yarn add @react-icons/all-files
# or
npm install @react-icons/all-files --save
example usage
import { FaBeer } from "@react-icons/all-files/fa/FaBeer";
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
|Icon Library
|License
|Version
|Count
|Font Awesome
|CC BY 4.0 License
|5.15.4
|7d3d774145ac38663f6d1effc6def0334b68ab7e
|1612
|Ionicons 4
|MIT
|4.6.3
|696
|Ionicons 5
|MIT
|5.5.0
|1332
|Material Design icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|4.0.0-12-g63c5cb3060
|63c5cb306073a9ecdfd3579f0f696746ab6305f6
|3650
|Typicons
|CC BY-SA 3.0
|2.1.2
|336
|Github Octicons icons
|MIT
|8.5.0
|184
|Feather
|MIT
|4.28.0
|286
|Game Icons
|CC BY 3.0
|12920d6565588f0512542a3cb0cdfd36a497f910
|4040
|Weather Icons
|SIL OFL 1.1
|2.0.12
|219
|Devicons
|MIT
|1.8.0
|192
|Ant Design Icons
|MIT
|4.2.1
|789
|Bootstrap Icons
|MIT
|1.5.0
|1846
|Remix Icon
|Apache License Version 2.0
|2.5.0
|2271
|Flat Color Icons
|MIT
|1.0.2
|329
|Grommet-Icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|4.6.2
|615
|Heroicons
|MIT
|1.0.4
|460
|Simple Icons
|CC0 1.0 Universal
|5.16.0
|2024
|IcoMoon Free
|CC BY 4.0 License
|d006795ede82361e1bac1ee76f215cf1dc51e4ca
|491
|BoxIcons
|CC BY 4.0 License
|2.0.9
|757
|css.gg
|MIT
|2.0.0
|704
|VS Code Icons
|CC BY 4.0
|0.0.23
|383
You can add more icons by submitting pull requests or creating issues.
You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.
Requires React 16.3 or higher.
import { IconContext } from "react-icons";
<IconContext.Provider value={{ color: "blue", className: "global-class-name" }}>
<div>
<FaFolder />
</div>
</IconContext.Provider>
|Key
|Default
|Notes
color
undefined (inherit)
size
1em
className
undefined
style
undefined
|Can overwrite size and color
attr
undefined
|Overwritten by other attributes
title
undefined
|Icon description for accessibility
Import path has changed. You need to rewrite from the old style.
// OLD IMPORT STYLE
import FaBeer from 'react-icons/lib/fa/beer';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
// NEW IMPORT STYLE
import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
Ending up with a large JS bundle? Check out this issue.
From version 3,
vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.
<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>
className Styling
Component
<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>
CSS
.react-icons {
vertical-align: middle;
}
Dependencies on
@types/react-icons can be deleted.
yarn remove @types/react-icons
npm remove @types/react-icons
yarn
yarn submodule # fetch icon sources
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
The preview site is the
react-icons website, built in NextJS.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../preview
yarn start
The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with
react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../demo
yarn start
SVG is supported by all major browsers. With
react-icons, you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.
MIT