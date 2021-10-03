Include popular icons in your React projects easily with react-icons , which utilizes ES6 imports that allows you to include only the icons that your project is using.

Installation (for standard modern project)

yarn add react-icons npm install react-icons --save

example usage

import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa' ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under react-icons you import from.

For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be: import { ICON_NAME } from 'react-icons/md';

Installation (for meteorjs, gatsbyjs, etc)

If your project grows in size, this option is available. This method has the trade-off that it takes a long time to install the package.

yarn add @react-icons/all-files npm install @react-icons/all-files --save

example usage

import { FaBeer } from "@react-icons/all-files/fa/FaBeer" ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

Icons

You can add more icons by submitting pull requests or creating issues.

Configuration

You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.

Requires React 16.3 or higher.

import { IconContext } from "react-icons" ; < IconContext.Provider value = {{ color: " blue ", className: " global-class-name " }}> < div > < FaFolder /> </ div > </ IconContext.Provider >

Key Default Notes color undefined (inherit) size 1em className undefined style undefined Can overwrite size and color attr undefined Overwritten by other attributes title undefined Icon description for accessibility

Migrating from version 2 -> 3

Change import style

Import path has changed. You need to rewrite from the old style.

import FaBeer from 'react-icons/lib/fa/beer' ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa' ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

Ending up with a large JS bundle? Check out this issue.

Adjustment CSS

From version 3, vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.

Global Inline Styling

<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>

Global className Styling

Component

<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>

CSS

.react-icons { vertical-align : middle; }

TypeScript native support

Dependencies on @types/react-icons can be deleted.

Yarn

yarn remove @types/react-icons

NPM

npm remove @types/react-icons

Contributing

Development

yarn yarn submodule cd packages/react-icons yarn build

Preview

The preview site is the react-icons website, built in NextJS.

cd packages/react-icons yarn build cd ../preview yarn start

Demo

The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.

cd packages/react-icons yarn build cd ../demo yarn start

Why React SVG components instead of fonts?

SVG is supported by all major browsers. With react-icons , you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.

Related Projects

Licence

MIT