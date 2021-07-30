openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

358

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Icon

Readme

react-icons-kit

Note: Please visit https://reactsvgicons.com/ has svg icons directly as react components can you can import to your project without to need to use a library

Releases:

v2.0.0

1.3.0

Project Supported By ReactForBeginners.com

Project Supported By AdvancedReact.com

Installation

npm install --save react-icons-kit

Documentation / Demo

Please visit: Vercel react-icons-kit Surge react-icons-kit

Bundled Icon Sets

Plus more to come.

Browse Icon Sets

Browse all available icons here:

Vercel react-icons-kit Surge react-icons-kit

Quick Start Guide


    import Icon from 'react-icons-kit';
    import { ic_add_a_photo } from 'react-icons-kit/md/ic_add_a_photo';
    import { lock } from 'react-icons-kit/fa/lock';

    export const ShowIcons = () => {

        return (
            <div>
                <div><Icon icon={ic_add_a_photo}/><div>
                <div><Icon icon={lock}/><div>
            </div>
        )
    }

Tree Shaking

Use the eslint config from this: https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit/issues/38

Development

React Icons Kit Site

To update the react-icons-kit site deployed at react-icons-kit, You would need to clone https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit-site

  1. Run npm run dist on react-icons-kit
  2. Go to react-icons-kit-site and do npm install
  3. cd node_modules
  4. ln -sf /path/to/react-icons-kit/dist react-icons-kit
  5. npm start

You should now be able to live edit the website to do some changes, submit pull request.

Contributors

react-icons-kit is brought to you by the following contributors:

