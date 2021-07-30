Note: Please visit https://reactsvgicons.com/ has svg icons directly as react components can you can import to your project without to need to use a library

Releases:

v2.0.0

@kamikazebr export withBaseIcon - PR #75

@lyleunderwood Don't discard fill=none - PR #73

@lyleunderwood Update Material Design Icons to 4.0.0 - PR #60

@vahissan Allow IconProp type definition to allow all HTML attributes. PR#58

@gottschalkironhack - Same material v4 update

1.3.0

[Merged PR #42 by @nbcnc ](https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit/pull/42)

Installation

npm install --save react-icons-kit

Documentation / Demo

Please visit: Vercel react-icons-kit Surge react-icons-kit

Bundled Icon Sets

Plus more to come.

Browse Icon Sets

Browse all available icons here:

Vercel react-icons-kit Surge react-icons-kit

Quick Start Guide

import Icon from 'react-icons-kit' ; import { ic_add_a_photo } from 'react-icons-kit/md/ic_add_a_photo' ; import { lock } from 'react-icons-kit/fa/lock' ; export const ShowIcons = () => { return ( <div> <div><Icon icon={ic_add_a_photo}/><div> <div><Icon icon={lock}/><div> </div> ) }

Tree Shaking

Use the eslint config from this: https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit/issues/38

Development

React Icons Kit Site

To update the react-icons-kit site deployed at react-icons-kit, You would need to clone https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit-site

Run npm run dist on react-icons-kit Go to react-icons-kit-site and do npm install cd node_modules ln -sf /path/to/react-icons-kit/dist react-icons-kit npm start

You should now be able to live edit the website to do some changes, submit pull request.

Contributors

react-icons-kit is brought to you by the following contributors: