Note: Please visit https://reactsvgicons.com/ has svg icons directly as react components can you can import to your project without to need to use a library
Releases:
v2.0.0
1.3.0
[Merged PR #42 by @nbcnc](https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit/pull/42)
npm install --save react-icons-kit
Please visit: Vercel react-icons-kit Surge react-icons-kit
IcoMoon vmaster
FontAwesome v4.7
MaterialIcons v4.x
Open Iconic v1.1.1
Entypo latest
Ikons latest
Metrize latest
Octicons v5.0.1
Ionicons v2.0.1
Linea latest
Typicons v2.0.8
Noto Emoji Regular latest
Feather Iconslatest
Plus more to come.
Browse all available icons here:
import Icon from 'react-icons-kit';
import { ic_add_a_photo } from 'react-icons-kit/md/ic_add_a_photo';
import { lock } from 'react-icons-kit/fa/lock';
export const ShowIcons = () => {
return (
<div>
<div><Icon icon={ic_add_a_photo}/><div>
<div><Icon icon={lock}/><div>
</div>
)
}
Use the eslint config from this: https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit/issues/38
To update the react-icons-kit site deployed at react-icons-kit, You would need to clone https://github.com/wmira/react-icons-kit-site
You should now be able to live edit the website to do some changes, submit pull request.
react-icons-kit is brought to you by the following contributors: