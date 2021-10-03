Include popular icons in your React projects easily with
react-icons, which utilizes ES6 imports that allows you to include only the icons that your project is using.
yarn add react-icons
# or
npm install react-icons --save
example usage
import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under
react-icons you import from.
For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be:
import { ICON_NAME } from 'react-icons/md';
If your project grows in size, this option is available. This method has the trade-off that it takes a long time to install the package.
yarn add @react-icons/all-files
# or
npm install @react-icons/all-files --save
example usage
import { FaBeer } from "@react-icons/all-files/fa/FaBeer";
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
|Icon Library
|License
|Version
|Count
|Font Awesome
|CC BY 4.0 License
|5.15.4
|7d3d774145ac38663f6d1effc6def0334b68ab7e
|1612
|Ionicons 4
|MIT
|4.6.3
|696
|Ionicons 5
|MIT
|5.5.0
|1332
|Material Design icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|4.0.0-12-g63c5cb3060
|63c5cb306073a9ecdfd3579f0f696746ab6305f6
|3650
|Typicons
|CC BY-SA 3.0
|2.1.2
|336
|Github Octicons icons
|MIT
|8.5.0
|184
|Feather
|MIT
|4.28.0
|286
|Game Icons
|CC BY 3.0
|12920d6565588f0512542a3cb0cdfd36a497f910
|4040
|Weather Icons
|SIL OFL 1.1
|2.0.12
|219
|Devicons
|MIT
|1.8.0
|192
|Ant Design Icons
|MIT
|4.2.1
|789
|Bootstrap Icons
|MIT
|1.5.0
|1846
|Remix Icon
|Apache License Version 2.0
|2.5.0
|2271
|Flat Color Icons
|MIT
|1.0.2
|329
|Grommet-Icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|4.6.2
|615
|Heroicons
|MIT
|1.0.4
|460
|Simple Icons
|CC0 1.0 Universal
|5.16.0
|2024
|IcoMoon Free
|CC BY 4.0 License
|d006795ede82361e1bac1ee76f215cf1dc51e4ca
|491
|BoxIcons
|CC BY 4.0 License
|2.0.9
|757
|css.gg
|MIT
|2.0.0
|704
|VS Code Icons
|CC BY 4.0
|0.0.23
|383
You can add more icons by submitting pull requests or creating issues.
You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.
Requires React 16.3 or higher.
import { IconContext } from "react-icons";
<IconContext.Provider value={{ color: "blue", className: "global-class-name" }}>
<div>
<FaFolder />
</div>
</IconContext.Provider>
|Key
|Default
|Notes
color
undefined (inherit)
size
1em
className
undefined
style
undefined
|Can overwrite size and color
attr
undefined
|Overwritten by other attributes
title
undefined
|Icon description for accessibility
Import path has changed. You need to rewrite from the old style.
// OLD IMPORT STYLE
import FaBeer from 'react-icons/lib/fa/beer';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
// NEW IMPORT STYLE
import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
Ending up with a large JS bundle? Check out this issue.
From version 3,
vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.
<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>
className Styling
Component
<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>
CSS
.react-icons {
vertical-align: middle;
}
Dependencies on
@types/react-icons can be deleted.
yarn remove @types/react-icons
npm remove @types/react-icons
yarn
yarn submodule # fetch icon sources
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
The preview site is the
react-icons website, built in NextJS.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../preview
yarn start
The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with
react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../demo
yarn start
SVG is supported by all major browsers. With
react-icons, you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.
MIT
Everyone wants there application to look good and attractive and icons plays a vital role in making the look of application good. This amazing modules contains a huge number of beautiful icons of each and every type that one may want to use in his/her application . The best thing about this package is it is really simple to implement and its great docs. Highly Recommended
I was looking for something like this for a long time now. This makes things really smooth. You also get a webpage where you can search any icon you want and easily integrate to your code without any effort. Makes it super fast to find the right icon for any usecase. However the site is laggy but it gets the job done. Strongly recommended.
This is the best icons library out there. I use this in all my projects since it contains a wide number of icons. Its inbuit typescript support is handy and the website is well crafted so that it is easy to copy the icons. The library is so light weight that you don’t have to worry about bundle size
Want to add beautiful icons in your react application? This is an awesome library that has a large number of beautiful icons and can be easily used in applications. Most of the time I am dependent on this library for implementing icons. A usable library for me. Just explore.
Go to library for the any kind of icons in react site. Very easy, tree shakable and good docs. They should update the docs for the import statement, its annoying to write import statement again and again. The variety is nice. Plays well among other libraries.