React component for Iconly icons
react-iconly is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.
🌐 Website
yarn add react-iconly
or
npm i react-iconly
import React from 'react'
import { Home } from 'react-iconly'
const App = () => {
return <Home />
}
export default App
You can also wrap your app inside a
IconlyProvider component, this will make all the icons that are within the context use the Provider properties
If you set specific props for each Icon the Provider properties will be overwritten
import React from 'react'
import { IconlyProvider, Home, Notification } from 'react-iconly'
const App = () => {
return (
<IconlyProvider
set='bulk'
primaryColor='blueviolet'
secondaryColor='blue'
stroke='bold'
size='xlarge'
>
<Home />
<Notification primaryColor='yellow' />
</IconlyProvider>
)
}
export default App
You can also use Iconly component and then set then icon name you prefer:
import React from 'react'
import { Iconly } from 'react-iconly'
const App = () => {
return (
<Iconly name='Search' set='bulk' primaryColor='blueviolet' size='xlarge' />
)
}
export default App
Icons can be configured with inline props:
<Home
set='curved'
primaryColor='blueviolet'
secondaryColor='blue'
stroke='bold'
size='xlarge'
/>
You can also include the whole icon pack:
import React from 'react'
import * as IconlyPack from 'react-iconly'
const App = () => {
return (
<IconlyPack.Home
set='bulk'
primaryColor='blueviolet'
secondaryColor='blue'
stroke='bold'
size='xlarge'
/>
)
}
export default App
Custom style example
import React from 'react'
import { Send } from 'react-iconly'
const App = () => {
return (
<Send
style={{ transform: 'rotate(45deg)' }}
primaryColor='red'
stroke='bold'
size='xlarge'
/>
)
}
export default App
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
label
string
|String to use as the aria-label for the icon. Use an empty string when you already have readable text around the icon,like text inside a button.
filled
boolean
false
|Set de icons sets to 'bold'.
primaryColor
string
currentColor
|Primary colour for icons.
secondaryColor
string
currentColor
|Secondary colour for two-tone and bulk icons set.
size
number
small
medium
large
xlarge
medium
set
light
bold
two-tone
bulk
broken
curved
light
|Iconly set option.
stroke
light
regular
bold
regular
|Sets the line stroke for light and two-tone icons set.
style
object
|Custom styles property.
Contributions are always welcome!
See
CONTRIBUTING.md for ways to get started.
Please adhere to this project's
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.
MIT © jrgarciadev