openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ri

react-iconly

by Junior Garcia
2.2.5 (see all)

🌈 React component for Iconly icons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🌈 React Iconly Icons

NPM JavaScript Style Guide npm downloads

React component for Iconly icons

react-iconly is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.

Based on Iconly Essential Icons Iconly v2

🌐 Website

Sets

  • Bold
  • Bulk
  • Light Border
  • Broken
  • Two Tone
  • Curved (New)

Installation

yarn add react-iconly

or

npm i react-iconly

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { Home } from 'react-iconly'

const App = () => {
  return <Home />
}

export default App

You can also wrap your app inside a IconlyProvider component, this will make all the icons that are within the context use the Provider properties

If you set specific props for each Icon the Provider properties will be overwritten

import React from 'react'
import { IconlyProvider, Home, Notification } from 'react-iconly'

const App = () => {
  return (
    <IconlyProvider
      set='bulk'
      primaryColor='blueviolet'
      secondaryColor='blue'
      stroke='bold'
      size='xlarge'
    >
      <Home />
      <Notification primaryColor='yellow' />
    </IconlyProvider>
  )
}

export default App

You can also use Iconly component and then set then icon name you prefer:

import React from 'react'
import { Iconly } from 'react-iconly'

const App = () => {
  return (
    <Iconly name='Search' set='bulk' primaryColor='blueviolet' size='xlarge' />
  )
}

export default App

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<Home
  set='curved'
  primaryColor='blueviolet'
  secondaryColor='blue'
  stroke='bold'
  size='xlarge'
/>

You can also include the whole icon pack:

import React from 'react'
import * as IconlyPack from 'react-iconly'

const App = () => {
  return (
    <IconlyPack.Home
      set='bulk'
      primaryColor='blueviolet'
      secondaryColor='blue'
      stroke='bold'
      size='xlarge'
    />
  )
}

export default App

Custom style example

import React from 'react'
import { Send } from 'react-iconly'

const App = () => {
  return (
    <Send
      style={{ transform: 'rotate(45deg)' }}
      primaryColor='red'
      stroke='bold'
      size='xlarge'
    />
  )
}

export default App

Props

PropTypeDefaultNote
labelstringString to use as the aria-label for the icon. Use an empty string when you already have readable text around the icon,like text inside a button.
filledbooleanfalseSet de icons sets to 'bold'.
primaryColorstringcurrentColorPrimary colour for icons.
secondaryColorstringcurrentColorSecondary colour for two-tone and bulk icons set.
sizenumbersmall medium large xlargemedium
setlight bold two-tone bulk broken curvedlightIconly set option.
strokelight regular boldregularSets the line stroke for light and two-tone icons set.
styleobjectCustom styles property.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome!

See CONTRIBUTING.md for ways to get started.

Please adhere to this project's CODE_OF_CONDUCT.

License

MIT © jrgarciadev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial