🌈 React Iconly Icons

React component for Iconly icons

react-iconly is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.

Based on Iconly Essential Icons Iconly v2

🌐 Website

Sets

Bold

Bulk

Light Border

Broken

Two Tone

Curved (New)

Installation

yarn add react-iconly

or

npm i react-iconly

Usage

import React from 'react' import { Home } from 'react-iconly' const App = () => { return < Home /> } export default App

You can also wrap your app inside a IconlyProvider component, this will make all the icons that are within the context use the Provider properties

If you set specific props for each Icon the Provider properties will be overwritten

import React from 'react' import { IconlyProvider, Home, Notification } from 'react-iconly' const App = () => { return ( < IconlyProvider set = 'bulk' primaryColor = 'blueviolet' secondaryColor = 'blue' stroke = 'bold' size = 'xlarge' > < Home /> < Notification primaryColor = 'yellow' /> </ IconlyProvider > ) } export default App

You can also use Iconly component and then set then icon name you prefer:

import React from 'react' import { Iconly } from 'react-iconly' const App = () => { return ( < Iconly name = 'Search' set = 'bulk' primaryColor = 'blueviolet' size = 'xlarge' /> ) } export default App

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<Home set ='curved' primaryColor='blueviolet' secondaryColor='blue' stroke='bold' size='xlarge' />

You can also include the whole icon pack:

import React from 'react' import * as IconlyPack from 'react-iconly' const App = () => { return ( < IconlyPack.Home set = 'bulk' primaryColor = 'blueviolet' secondaryColor = 'blue' stroke = 'bold' size = 'xlarge' /> ) } export default App

Custom style example

import React from 'react' import { Send } from 'react-iconly' const App = () => { return ( < Send style = {{ transform: ' rotate ( 45deg )' }} primaryColor = 'red' stroke = 'bold' size = 'xlarge' /> ) } export default App

Props

Prop Type Default Note label string String to use as the aria-label for the icon. Use an empty string when you already have readable text around the icon,like text inside a button. filled boolean false Set de icons sets to 'bold'. primaryColor string currentColor Primary colour for icons. secondaryColor string currentColor Secondary colour for two-tone and bulk icons set. size number small medium large xlarge medium set light bold two-tone bulk broken curved light Iconly set option. stroke light regular bold regular Sets the line stroke for light and two-tone icons set. style object Custom styles property.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome!

See CONTRIBUTING.md for ways to get started.

Please adhere to this project's CODE_OF_CONDUCT .

License

MIT © jrgarciadev