base element for react-icons
npm install react-icon-base --save
import React from 'react'
import IconBase from 'react-icon-base'
export default class FaHeart extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<IconBase viewBox="0 0 1792 1896.0833" {...this.props}>
<g><path d="m896 1664q-26 0-44-18l-624-602q-10-8-27.5-26t-55.5-65.5-68-97.5-53.5-121-23.5-138q0-220 127-344t351-124q62 0 126.5 21.5t120 58 95.5 68.5 76 68q36-36 76-68t95.5-68.5 120-58 126.5-21.5q224 0 351 124t127 344q0 221-229 450l-623 600q-18 18-44 18z"/></g>
</IconBase>
)
}
}
You can configure react-icon-base props in context.
class HigherOrderComponent extends Component {
static childContextTypes = {
reactIconBase: PropTypes.object
};
getChildContext() {
return {
reactIconBase: {
color: 'tomato',
size: 24,
style: {
...
}
}
}
}
render() {
...
}
}
Context can be overriden inline, like so:
<Icon size={30} color='aliceblue' style={{ ... }} />
MIT