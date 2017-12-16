base element for react-icons

Installation

npm install react-icon-base --save

Usage

import React from 'react' import IconBase from 'react-icon-base' export default class FaHeart extends React . Component { render() { return ( < IconBase viewBox = "0 0 1792 1896.0833" { ...this.props }> < g > < path d = "m896 1664q-26 0-44-18l-624-602q-10-8-27.5-26t-55.5-65.5-68-97.5-53.5-121-23.5-138q0-220 127-344t351-124q62 0 126.5 21.5t120 58 95.5 68.5 76 68q36-36 76-68t95.5-68.5 120-58 126.5-21.5q224 0 351 124t127 344q0 221-229 450l-623 600q-18 18-44 18z" /> </ g > </ IconBase > ) } }

Configuration

You can configure react-icon-base props in context.

class HigherOrderComponent extends Component { static childContextTypes = { reactIconBase : PropTypes.object }; getChildContext() { return { reactIconBase : { color : 'tomato' , size : 24 , style : { ... } } } } render() { ... } }

Context can be overriden inline, like so:

<Icon size={ 30 } color= 'aliceblue' style={{ ... }} />

Licence

MIT