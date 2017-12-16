openbase logo
rib

react-icon-base

by Goran Gajic
2.1.2 (see all)

base icon for https://github.com/gorangajic/react-icons

120K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Readme

react-icon-base

npm

base element for react-icons

Installation

npm install react-icon-base --save

Usage

import React from 'react'
import IconBase from 'react-icon-base'

export default class FaHeart extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <IconBase viewBox="0 0 1792 1896.0833" {...this.props}>
                <g><path d="m896 1664q-26 0-44-18l-624-602q-10-8-27.5-26t-55.5-65.5-68-97.5-53.5-121-23.5-138q0-220 127-344t351-124q62 0 126.5 21.5t120 58 95.5 68.5 76 68q36-36 76-68t95.5-68.5 120-58 126.5-21.5q224 0 351 124t127 344q0 221-229 450l-623 600q-18 18-44 18z"/></g>
            </IconBase>
        )
    }
}

Configuration

You can configure react-icon-base props in context.

class HigherOrderComponent extends Component {

    static childContextTypes = {
        reactIconBase: PropTypes.object
    };

    getChildContext() {
        return {
            reactIconBase: {
                color: 'tomato',
                size: 24,
                style: {
                    ...
                }
            }
        }
    }

    render() {
        ...
    }
}

Context can be overriden inline, like so:

<Icon size={30} color='aliceblue' style={{ ... }} />

Licence

MIT

