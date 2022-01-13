📦 Zero Dependencies

With React-Icomoon you can easily use the icons you have selected or created in icomoon.

Install

npm install react-icomoon

Usage

You can use the icons you selected on IcoMoon by downloading the selection.json file.

https://icomoon.io/app/

Declare

import React from "react" ; import IcoMoon from "react-icomoon" ; const iconSet = require ( "./selection.json" ); const Icon = ( { ...props } ) => { return < IcoMoon iconSet = {iconSet} { ...props } /> ; }; export default Icon;

Use

import Icon from "./icon" ; < Icon icon = "pencil" size = {20} color = "orange" /> ;

Props List

Name Type Default Sample iconSet Object undefined "selection.json file content" icon String undefined "home" size Number,String undefined "1em", 10, "100px" color String undefined "red", "#f00", "rgb(0,0,0)" style Object {...} { color: '#ff0'} title String undefined "Icon Title" className String undefined "icomoon" disableFill Boolean undefined true removeInlineStyle Boolean undefined true

Default Style

{ display : "inline-block" , stroke : "currentColor" , fill : "currentColor" , }

iconList

You can use the iconList method to see a complete list of icons you can use.

import IcoMoon, { iconList } from "react-icomoon" ; iconList(iconSet); [ "document" , "camera" , "genius" , "chat" , "heart1" , "alarmclock" , "star-full" , "heart" , "play3" , "pause2" , "bin1" , ];

React Native 🎉 • Demo

Step 1: Install Dependencies

npm install react-icomoon react- native -svg

Step 2: Declare

Additional props for React Native

Name Type Default Sample native Boolean undefined true SvgComponent React.Component undefined SvgComponent PathComponent React.Component undefined PathComponent

import React from "react" ; import IcoMoon from "react-icomoon" ; import { Svg, Path } from "react-native-svg" ; const iconSet = require ( "./selection.json" ); const Icon = ( { ...props } ) => { return ( < IcoMoon native SvgComponent = {Svg} PathComponent = {Path} iconSet = {iconSet} { ...props } /> ); }; export default Icon;

Step 3: Usage