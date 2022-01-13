📦 Zero Dependencies
With React-Icomoon you can easily use the icons you have selected or created in icomoon.
npm install react-icomoon
You can use the icons you selected on IcoMoon by downloading the
selection.json file.
// icon.js
import React from "react";
import IcoMoon from "react-icomoon";
const iconSet = require("./selection.json");
const Icon = ({ ...props }) => {
return <IcoMoon iconSet={iconSet} {...props} />;
};
export default Icon;
import Icon from "./icon";
<Icon icon="pencil" size={20} color="orange" />;
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Sample
|iconSet
|Object
|undefined
|"selection.json file content"
|icon
|String
|undefined
|"home"
|size
|Number,String
|undefined
|"1em", 10, "100px"
|color
|String
|undefined
|"red", "#f00", "rgb(0,0,0)"
|style
|Object
|{...}
|{ color: '#ff0'}
|title
|String
|undefined
|"Icon Title"
|className
|String
|undefined
|"icomoon"
|disableFill
|Boolean
|undefined
|true
|removeInlineStyle
|Boolean
|undefined
|true
{
display: "inline-block",
stroke: "currentColor",
fill: "currentColor",
}
You can use the iconList method to see a complete list of icons you can use.
import IcoMoon, { iconList } from "react-icomoon";
iconList(iconSet);
// sample output
[
"document",
"camera",
"genius",
"chat",
"heart1",
"alarmclock",
"star-full",
"heart",
"play3",
"pause2",
"bin1",
];
npm install react-icomoon react-native-svg
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Sample
|native
|Boolean
|undefined
|true
|SvgComponent
|React.Component
|undefined
|SvgComponent
|PathComponent
|React.Component
|undefined
|PathComponent
// icon.js
import React from "react";
import IcoMoon from "react-icomoon";
import { Svg, Path } from "react-native-svg";
const iconSet = require("./selection.json");
const Icon = ({ ...props }) => {
return (
<IcoMoon
native
SvgComponent={Svg}
PathComponent={Path}
iconSet={iconSet}
{...props}
/>
);
};
export default Icon;
Step 3: Usage
import Icon from "./icon";
<Icon icon="pencil" size={20} color="orange" />;