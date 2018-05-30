iCheck components built with React. No jQuery and Zepto

Online demo: http://luqin.github.io/react-icheck

Note: React-iCheck still in development

Features

Identical inputs across different browsers and devices — both desktop and mobile

— both desktop and mobile Touch devices support — iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle

— iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Keyboard accessible inputs — Tab , Spacebar , Arrow up/down and other shortcuts

— , , and other shortcuts Customization freedom — use any HTML and CSS to style inputs (try 6 Retina-ready skins)

— use any HTML and CSS to style inputs (try 6 Retina-ready skins) No jQuery and Zepto

Screenreader accessible inputs — ARIA attributes for VoiceOver and others

— ARIA attributes for VoiceOver and others Lightweight size

By default, iCheck doesn't provide any CSS styles for wrapper divs (if you don't use skins).

Usage

npm install react-icheck icheck --save

import 'icheck/skins/all.css' ; import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'react-icheck' ; <Checkbox checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" label="Checkbox" /> // without label <Checkbox id="checkbox1" checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" /> <label htmlFor="checkbox1">First name</label> // Radio <Radio name="aa" radioClass="iradio_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" label="Radio" />

import {Radio, RadioGroup} from 'react-icheck' ; <RadioGroup name="radio" value="3"> <Radio value="3" radioClass="iradio_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-3</span>" /> <Radio value="4" radioClass="iradio_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-4</span>" /> <Radio value="5" radioClass="iradio_square-blue" increaseArea="20%" label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#disabled</span>" disabled /> </RadioGroup>

More examples: Online demo, Source

Browser support

iCheck is verified to work in Internet Explorer 6+, Firefox 2+, Opera 9+, Google Chrome and Safari browsers. Should also work in many others.

Mobile browsers (like Opera mini, Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, Android browser, Silk and others) are also supported. Tested on iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPod), Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices.

Contribute

Dev base on react-component-tools