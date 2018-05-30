iCheck components built with React. No jQuery and Zepto
Online demo: http://luqin.github.io/react-icheck
Note: React-iCheck still in development
Tab,
Spacebar,
Arrow up/down and other shortcuts
By default, iCheck doesn't provide any CSS styles for wrapper divs (if you don't use skins).
npm install react-icheck icheck --save
import 'icheck/skins/all.css'; // or single skin css
import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'react-icheck';
// Checkbox with label
<Checkbox
checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
label="Checkbox"
/>
// without label
<Checkbox
id="checkbox1"
checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
/>
<label htmlFor="checkbox1">First name</label>
// Radio
<Radio
name="aa"
radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
label="Radio"
/>
import {Radio, RadioGroup} from 'react-icheck';
<RadioGroup name="radio" value="3">
<Radio
value="3"
radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-3</span>"
/>
<Radio
value="4"
radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-4</span>"
/>
<Radio
value="5"
radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
increaseArea="20%"
label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#disabled</span>"
disabled
/>
</RadioGroup>
More examples: Online demo, Source
iCheck is verified to work in Internet Explorer 6+, Firefox 2+, Opera 9+, Google Chrome and Safari browsers. Should also work in many others.
Mobile browsers (like Opera mini, Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, Android browser, Silk and others) are also supported. Tested on iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPod), Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices.
Dev base on react-component-tools
$ git clone https://github.com/luqin/react-icheck.git
$ cd react-icheck
$ npm install
$ npm start # Run the docs site in development mode. This will watch for file changes as you work. And auto refresh the page to see the updates.