Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Radio Button, React Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-iCheck

NPM version Build Status

Dependency Status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

iCheck components built with React. No jQuery and Zepto

Online demo: http://luqin.github.io/react-icheck

Note: React-iCheck still in development

Skins

Features

  • Identical inputs across different browsers and devices — both desktop and mobile
  • Touch devices support — iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle
  • Keyboard accessible inputsTab, Spacebar, Arrow up/down and other shortcuts
  • Customization freedom — use any HTML and CSS to style inputs (try 6 Retina-ready skins)
  • No jQuery and Zepto
  • Screenreader accessible inputsARIA attributes for VoiceOver and others
  • Lightweight size

By default, iCheck doesn't provide any CSS styles for wrapper divs (if you don't use skins).

Usage

npm install react-icheck icheck --save

import 'icheck/skins/all.css'; // or single skin css

import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'react-icheck';

// Checkbox with label
<Checkbox
  checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue"
  increaseArea="20%"
  label="Checkbox"
/>

// without label
<Checkbox
  id="checkbox1"
  checkboxClass="icheckbox_square-blue"
  increaseArea="20%"
/>
<label htmlFor="checkbox1">First name</label>

// Radio
<Radio
  name="aa"
  radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
  increaseArea="20%"
  label="Radio"
/>

import {Radio, RadioGroup} from 'react-icheck';

<RadioGroup name="radio" value="3">
    <Radio
      value="3"
      radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
      increaseArea="20%"
      label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-3</span>"
    />
    <Radio
      value="4"
      radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
      increaseArea="20%"
      label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#input-4</span>"
    />
    <Radio
      value="5"
      radioClass="iradio_square-blue"
      increaseArea="20%"
      label="Radio, <span class='label1'>#disabled</span>"
      disabled
    />
</RadioGroup>

More examples: Online demo, Source

Browser support

iCheck is verified to work in Internet Explorer 6+, Firefox 2+, Opera 9+, Google Chrome and Safari browsers. Should also work in many others.

Mobile browsers (like Opera mini, Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, Android browser, Silk and others) are also supported. Tested on iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPod), Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices.

Contribute

Dev base on react-component-tools

$ git clone https://github.com/luqin/react-icheck.git
$ cd react-icheck
$ npm install
$ npm start # Run the docs site in development mode. This will watch for file changes as you work. And auto refresh the page to see the updates.

