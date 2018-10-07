openbase logo
ril

react-icalendar-link

by Joseph Chiang
3.0.2 (see all)

Ability to create a react link which allows user to download the ics file

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Install

Install

npm install --save react-icalendar-link

Usage

import React from "react";
import ICalendarLink from "react-icalendar-link";

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const event = {
      title: "My Title",
      description: "My Description",
      startTime: "2018-10-07T10:30:00+10:00",
      endTime: "2018-10-07T12:00:00+10:00",
      location: "10 Carlotta St, Artarmon NSW 2064, Australia",
      attendees: [
        "Hello World <hello@world.com>",
        "Hey <hey@test.com>",
      ]
    }
    return (
      <ICalendarLink event={event}>
        Add to Calendar
      </ICalendarLink>;
    );
  }
}

Using Raw Content

Currently it provides very few fields. You can provide the raw content for the extra fields instead.

import React from "react";
import ICalendarLink from "react-icalendar-link";

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const event = {
      title: "My Title",
      description: "My Description",
      startTime: "2018-10-07T10:30:00+10:00",
      location: "10 Carlotta St, Artarmon NSW 2064, Australia";
    }
    const rawContent = `ATTENDEE;CN="Cyrus Daboo";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=ACCEPTED:mailto:cyrus@example.com
ATTENDEE;CN="Wilfredo Sanchez Vega";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:wilfredo@example.com
ATTENDEE;CN="Bernard Desruisseaux";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:bernard@example.net
ATTENDEE;CN="Mike Douglass";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:mike@example.org`;

    return (
      <ICalendarLink event={event} rawContent={rawContent}>
        Add to Calendar
      </ICalendarLink>;
    );
  }
}

License

MIT © josephj

