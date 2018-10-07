Ability to create link for downloading ics file

Install

npm install --save react-icalendar-link

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ICalendarLink from "react-icalendar-link" ; class App extends React . Component { render() { const event = { title : "My Title" , description : "My Description" , startTime : "2018-10-07T10:30:00+10:00" , endTime : "2018-10-07T12:00:00+10:00" , location : "10 Carlotta St, Artarmon NSW 2064, Australia" , attendees : [ "Hello World <hello@world.com>" , "Hey <hey@test.com>" , ] } return ( < ICalendarLink event = {event} > Add to Calendar </ ICalendarLink > ; ); } }

Using Raw Content

Currently it provides very few fields. You can provide the raw content for the extra fields instead.

import React from "react" ; import ICalendarLink from "react-icalendar-link" ; class App extends React . Component { render() { const event = { title : "My Title" , description : "My Description" , startTime : "2018-10-07T10:30:00+10:00" , location : "10 Carlotta St, Artarmon NSW 2064, Australia" ; } const rawContent = `ATTENDEE;CN="Cyrus Daboo";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=ACCEPTED:mailto:cyrus@example.com ATTENDEE;CN="Wilfredo Sanchez Vega";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:wilfredo@example.com ATTENDEE;CN="Bernard Desruisseaux";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:bernard@example.net ATTENDEE;CN="Mike Douglass";CUTYPE=INDIVIDUAL;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;RSVP=TRUE:mailto:mike@example.org` ; return ( < ICalendarLink event = {event} rawContent = {rawContent} > Add to Calendar </ ICalendarLink > ; ); } }

License

MIT © josephj