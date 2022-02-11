Master Branch is the newest version using hooks (>= v10).
$ >=v10.0.0
npm i react-i18next
react-native: To use hooks within react-native, you must use react-native v0.59.0 or higher
For the legacy version please use the v9.x.x Branch
$ v9.0.10 (legacy)
npm i react-i18next@legacy
The documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.
The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.
Before: Your react code would have looked something like:
...
<div>Just simple content</div>
<div>
Hello <strong title="this is your name">{name}</strong>, you have {count} unread message(s). <Link to="/msgs">Go to messages</Link>.
</div>
...
After: With the trans component just change it to:
...
<div>{t('simpleContent')}</div>
<Trans i18nKey="userMessagesUnread" count={count}>
Hello <strong title={t('nameTitle')}>{{name}}</strong>, you have {{count}} unread message. <Link to="/msgs">Go to messages</Link>.
</Trans>
...
Head over to the interactive playground at codesandbox.
Want to learn more about how seamless your internationalization and translation process can be?
Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.
# npm package
$ npm install react-i18next
window.reactI18next
Here you'll find a simple tutorial on how to best use react-i18next. Some basics of i18next and some cool possibilities on how to optimize your localization workflow.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
