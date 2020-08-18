This package has been deprecated in favor of I18next Phrase In-Context Editor Post Processor. Please have a look at the documentation for examples on how it can be used with React applications.
This library lets you integrate the PhraseApp In-Context Editor easily with your React apps localized with react-i18next.
Install the package via npm:
$ npm install react-i18next-phraseapp
Then, replace all calls to
translate() with the
translate function provided by
react-i18next-phraseapp:
- import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next';
+ import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp';
Now, wrap your application with the
PhraseAppProvider:
import { I18nextProvider } from 'react-i18next';
import { PhraseAppProvider } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp';
ReactDOM.render(
<I18nextProvider i18n={ i18n }>
<PhraseAppProvider config={ window.PHRASEAPP_CONFIG }>
<MyApp />
</PhraseAppProvider>
</I18nextProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
As the last step, provide the PhraseApp configuration before your app is mounted:
<div id="root"></div>
<script>
window.PHRASEAPP_ENABLED = true;
window.PHRASEAPP_CONFIG = {
projectId: "<project-id>",
prefix: "[[__",
suffix: "__]]",
fullReparse: true
};
</script>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
Done.
You can find a demo project on GitHub.
Run tests via jest:
$ npm test
$ npm run build
Thank you to choffmeister for pointing us in the right direction.