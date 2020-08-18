DEPRECATED react-i18next-phraseapp

This package has been deprecated in favor of I18next Phrase In-Context Editor Post Processor. Please have a look at the documentation for examples on how it can be used with React applications.

Original Readme

This library lets you integrate the PhraseApp In-Context Editor easily with your React apps localized with react-i18next.

Installation

Install the package via npm:

npm install react-i18next-phraseapp

Then, replace all calls to translate() with the translate function provided by react-i18next-phraseapp :

- import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next' ; + import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp' ;

Now, wrap your application with the PhraseAppProvider :

import { I18nextProvider } from 'react-i18next' ; import { PhraseAppProvider } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp' ; ReactDOM.render( < I18nextProvider i18n = { i18n }> < PhraseAppProvider config = { window.PHRASEAPP_CONFIG }> < MyApp /> </ PhraseAppProvider > </ I18nextProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) );

As the last step, provide the PhraseApp configuration before your app is mounted:

<div id= "root" > </ div > < script > window .PHRASEAPP_ENABLED = true ; window .PHRASEAPP_CONFIG = { projectId : "<project-id>" , prefix : "[[__" , suffix : "__]]" , fullReparse : true }; </ script > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script >

Done.

Demo

You can find a demo project on GitHub.

Test

Run tests via jest:

npm test

Build

npm run build

Acknowledgements

Thank you to choffmeister for pointing us in the right direction.