openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-i18next-phraseapp

by phrase
2.0.3 (see all)

Library support to use react-i18next with the Phrase In-Context Editor - DEPRECATED

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

673

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated. Consider migrating to i18next-phrase-in-context-editor-post-processor instead (https://www.npmjs.com/package/i18next-phrase-in-context-editor-post-processor).

Readme

DEPRECATED react-i18next-phraseapp

Build status No Maintenance Intended

This package has been deprecated in favor of I18next Phrase In-Context Editor Post Processor. Please have a look at the documentation for examples on how it can be used with React applications.

Original Readme

This library lets you integrate the PhraseApp In-Context Editor easily with your React apps localized with react-i18next.

Installation

Install the package via npm:

$ npm install react-i18next-phraseapp

Then, replace all calls to translate() with the translate function provided by react-i18next-phraseapp:

- import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next';
+ import { withNamespaces } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp';

Now, wrap your application with the PhraseAppProvider:

import { I18nextProvider } from 'react-i18next';
import { PhraseAppProvider } from 'react-i18next-phraseapp';

ReactDOM.render(
  <I18nextProvider i18n={ i18n }>
    <PhraseAppProvider config={ window.PHRASEAPP_CONFIG }>
      <MyApp />
    </PhraseAppProvider>
  </I18nextProvider>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

As the last step, provide the PhraseApp configuration before your app is mounted:

 <div id="root"></div>
 <script>
   window.PHRASEAPP_ENABLED = true;
   window.PHRASEAPP_CONFIG = {
     projectId: "<project-id>",
     prefix: "[[__",
     suffix: "__]]",
     fullReparse: true
   };
 </script>
 <script src="bundle.js"></script>

Done.

Demo

You can find a demo project on GitHub.

Test

Run tests via jest:

$ npm test

Build

$ npm run build

Acknowledgements

Thank you to choffmeister for pointing us in the right direction.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial