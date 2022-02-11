openbase logo
react-i18next

by i18next
11.15.0 (see all)

Internationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.

1.4M

GitHub Stars

7.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

172

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Internationalization

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/58
feliscatus4995
Emad-salah
tsdevv

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

Readme

IMPORTANT:

Master Branch is the newest version using hooks (>= v10).

$ >=v10.0.0
npm i react-i18next

react-native: To use hooks within react-native, you must use react-native v0.59.0 or higher

For the legacy version please use the v9.x.x Branch

$ v9.0.10 (legacy)
npm i react-i18next@legacy

Documentation

The documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

What will my code look like?

Before: Your react code would have looked something like:

...
<div>Just simple content</div>
<div>
  Hello <strong title="this is your name">{name}</strong>, you have {count} unread message(s). <Link to="/msgs">Go to messages</Link>.
</div>
...

After: With the trans component just change it to:

...
<div>{t('simpleContent')}</div>
<Trans i18nKey="userMessagesUnread" count={count}>
  Hello <strong title={t('nameTitle')}>{{name}}</strong>, you have {{count}} unread message. <Link to="/msgs">Go to messages</Link>.
</Trans>
...

📖 What others say

Why i18next?

  • Simplicity: no need to change your webpack configuration or add additional babel transpilers, just use create-react-app and go.
  • Production ready we know there are more needs for production than just doing i18n on the clientside, so we offer wider support on serverside too (nodejs, php, ruby, .net, ...). Learn once - translate everywhere.
  • Beyond i18n comes with locize bridging the gap between developement and translations - covering the whole translation process.

ecosystem

Localization workflow

Want to learn more about how seamless your internationalization and translation process can be?

Installation

Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.

# npm package
$ npm install react-i18next
  • If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.reactI18next

Do you like to read a more complete step by step tutorial?

Here you'll find a simple tutorial on how to best use react-i18next. Some basics of i18next and some cool possibilities on how to optimize your localization workflow.

Examples

v9 samples

Requirements

  • react >= 16.8.0
  • react-dom >= 16.8.0
  • react-native >= 0.59.0
  • i18next >= 10.0.0 (typescript users: >=17.0.9)

v9

Core Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jan Mühlemann
💻 💡 📖 💬
Adriano Raiano
💻 💡 📖 💬
Tiger Abrodi
💬 💻 👀
Pedro Durek
💻 💡

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

Gold Sponsors

localization as a service - locize.com

Needing a translation management? Want to edit your translations with an InContext Editor? Use the original provided to you by the maintainers of i18next!

locize

With using locize you directly support the future of i18next and react-i18next.

100
Prarthana PandeIndia31 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I used it in a project where 2 languages were to be used to achieve internationalization. The languages used were English and Arabic. With the help of translations saved for both in JSON and with the help of trans component you can easily provide a feature to toggle between the languages. Very useful for internationalization!

lepusarcticus
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

I've used a lot of i18n plugins in the past but never found one that's as straightforward and feature-packed as this one, I highly recommend this one due to its cross-platform functionality, you can use the same API across both your client and server apps!

TS Dev31 Ratings41 Reviews
TypeScript Developer
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've used it while I was working with forms it is very effective while you need to deal with multiple languages as it provides a very simple way to do so. All we need to do is maintain proper JSON files for each language.

Marek Kustosz17 Ratings0 Reviews
14 days ago
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago

