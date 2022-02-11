Master Branch is the newest version using hooks (>= v10).

$ >=v10.0.0 npm i react-i18next

react-native: To use hooks within react-native, you must use react-native v0.59.0 or higher

For the legacy version please use the v9.x.x Branch

$ v9.0.10 (legacy) npm i react-i18next@legacy

Documentation

The documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

What will my code look like?

Before: Your react code would have looked something like:

... <div>Just simple content< /div> <div> Hello <strong title="this is your name">{name}</ strong>, you have {count} unread message(s). <Link to= "/msgs" >Go to messages< /Link>. </ div> ...

After: With the trans component just change it to:

... <div>{t( 'simpleContent' )}< /div> <Trans i18nKey="userMessagesUnread" count={count}> Hello <strong title={t('nameTitle')}>{{name}}</ strong>, you have {{count}} unread message. <Link to= "/msgs" >Go to messages< /Link>. </ Trans> ...

Head over to the interactive playground at codesandbox.

📖 What others say

Why i18next?

Simplicity: no need to change your webpack configuration or add additional babel transpilers, just use create-react-app and go.

no need to change your webpack configuration or add additional babel transpilers, just use create-react-app and go. Production ready we know there are more needs for production than just doing i18n on the clientside, so we offer wider support on serverside too (nodejs, php, ruby, .net, ...). Learn once - translate everywhere .

we know there are more needs for production than just doing i18n on the clientside, so we offer wider support on serverside too (nodejs, php, ruby, .net, ...). . Beyond i18n comes with locize bridging the gap between developement and translations - covering the whole translation process.

Localization workflow

Want to learn more about how seamless your internationalization and translation process can be?

watch the video

Installation

Source can be loaded via npm or downloaded from this repo.

npm package npm install react-i18next

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.reactI18next

Do you like to read a more complete step by step tutorial?

Here you'll find a simple tutorial on how to best use react-i18next. Some basics of i18next and some cool possibilities on how to optimize your localization workflow.

Examples

v9 samples

Requirements

react >= 16.8.0

react-dom >= 16.8.0

react-native >= 0.59.0

i18next >= 10.0.0 (typescript users: >=17.0.9)

v9

react >= 0.14.0 (in case of < v16 or preact you will need to define parent in Trans component or globally in i18next.react options)

(in case of < v16 or preact you will need to define parent in Trans component or globally in i18next.react options) i18next >= 2.0.0

Core Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

localization as a service - locize.com

Needing a translation management? Want to edit your translations with an InContext Editor? Use the original provided to you by the maintainers of i18next!

With using locize you directly support the future of i18next and react-i18next.