A library inspired by hyperscript-helpers and react-hyperscript.

Allows for expressing UIs in the hyperscript-helpers style but with first class support for React.

Pros

Consistent javascript syntax

Mistyped components return errors

No need to litter code with null values when a component doesn't have any props

No need for a JSX syntax highlighter

No need for a JSX linter

JSX elements are just functions anyway

Cons

Most react documentation is written with JSX so it might be unfamiliar syntax

A lot of library components use JSX, so unless the compiled version of the library is used a JSX transform will be necessary

API

For elements that have already been compiled by hh :

tagName(selector) tagName(props) tagName(children) tagName(props, children) tagName(selector, children) tagName(selector, props, children)

For custom components or tags not compiled by hh :

import { h } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers' ; h(component, selector) h(component, props) h(component, children) h(component, props, children) h(component, selector, children) h(component, selector, props, children)

component is an HTML element as a string or a react function/class custom element

is an HTML element as a string or a react function/class custom element selector is a string, starting with "." or "#"

is a string, starting with "." or "#" props is an object of attributes (the props of the component)

is an object of attributes (the props of the component) children is the innerHTML text (string|boolean|number), or an array of elements

Usage

DOM components are really easy to use. Just import and go.

import { div, h2 } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers' ; export default () => div( '.foo' , [ h2( 'Hello, world' ) ]);

For custom components you can either create a factory function or use the h function, similar to react-hyperscript.

import { div, hh } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers' ; export default hh( () => div( 'Nifty Component' )); import MyComponent from './MyComponent' ; import SomeOtherComponent from 'who-whats-its' ; import { div, h } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers' ; export default () => div( '.foo' , [ MyComponent(), h(SomeOtherComponent, { foo : 'bar' }) ]);

A UMD build is also available

< div id = "app-root" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.1/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.4.1/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-hyperscript-helpers@2.0.0/umd/react-hyperscript-helpers.min.js" > </ script > < script > function Hello ( ) { return rhh.div( 'hello world' ) } ReactDOM.render(rhh.h(Hello), document .getElementById( 'app-root' )) </ script >

isRendered

The isRendered property will determine whether or not a react component gets rendered.

const Khaled = ( { display } ) => ( div({ isRendered : display }, [ span( 'Another one' ), span( 'Another one' ), span( 'Another one' ), ]); ); h(Khaled, { display : false }); h(Khaled, { display : true });

