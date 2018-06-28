A library inspired by hyperscript-helpers and react-hyperscript.
Allows for expressing UIs in the hyperscript-helpers style but with first class support for React.
null values when a component doesn't have any props
For elements that have already been compiled by
hh:
tagName(selector)
tagName(props)
tagName(children)
tagName(props, children)
tagName(selector, children)
tagName(selector, props, children)
For custom components or tags not compiled by
hh:
import { h } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers';
h(component, selector)
h(component, props)
h(component, children)
h(component, props, children)
h(component, selector, children)
h(component, selector, props, children)
component is an HTML element as a string or a react function/class custom element
selector is a string, starting with "." or "#"
props is an object of attributes (the props of the component)
children is the innerHTML text (string|boolean|number), or an array of elements
DOM components are really easy to use. Just import and go.
import { div, h2 } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers';
export default () => div('.foo', [ h2('Hello, world') ]);
For custom components you can either create a factory function or use the
h function, similar to react-hyperscript.
//MyComponent
import { div, hh } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers';
export default hh(() => div('Nifty Component'));
//Container
import MyComponent from './MyComponent';
import SomeOtherComponent from 'who-whats-its';
import { div, h } from 'react-hyperscript-helpers';
export default () => div('.foo', [
MyComponent(),
h(SomeOtherComponent, { foo: 'bar' })
]);
A UMD build is also available
<div id="app-root" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.4.1/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.4.1/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-hyperscript-helpers@2.0.0/umd/react-hyperscript-helpers.min.js"></script>
<script>
function Hello() {
return rhh.div('hello world')
}
ReactDOM.render(rhh.h(Hello), document.getElementById('app-root'))
</script>
The
isRendered property will determine whether or not a react component gets rendered.
const Khaled = ({ display }) => (
div({ isRendered: display }, [
span('Another one'),
span('Another one'),
span('Another one'),
]);
);
h(Khaled, { display: false });
// -> null
h(Khaled, { display: true });
/* ->
<div>
<span>Another one</span>
<span>Another one</span>
<span>Another one</span>
</div>
*/