Hyperscript syntax for React.js markup.

Usage

var h = require ( 'react-hyperscript' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var AnotherComponent = require ( './another-component' ); module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function render ( ) { return ( h( 'div.example' , [ h( 'h1#heading' , 'This is hyperscript' ), h( 'h2' , 'creating React.js markup' ), h(AnotherComponent, { foo : 'bar' }, [ h( 'li' , [ h( 'a' , { href : 'http://whatever.com' }, 'One list item' ) ]), h( 'li' , 'Another list item' ) ]) ]) ); } });

Documentation

If you're using React 0.11, use react-hyperscript 1.x.x. For later versions, use react-hyperscript 2.x.x.

Object.assign is used in this library and is not poly-filled.

Returns a React element.