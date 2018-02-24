Hyperscript syntax for React.js markup.
var h = require('react-hyperscript');
var React = require('react');
var AnotherComponent = require('./another-component');
module.exports = React.createClass({
render: function render() {
return (
h('div.example', [
h('h1#heading', 'This is hyperscript'),
h('h2', 'creating React.js markup'),
h(AnotherComponent, {foo: 'bar'}, [
h('li', [
h('a', {href: 'http://whatever.com'}, 'One list item')
]),
h('li', 'Another list item')
])
])
);
}
});
If you're using React 0.11, use react-hyperscript 1.x.x. For later versions, use react-hyperscript 2.x.x.
Object.assign is used in this library and is not poly-filled.
h(componentOrTag, properties, children)
Returns a React element.
Object|String - Can be a React component OR tag
string with optional css class names/id in the format
h1#some-id.foo.bar.
If a tag string, it will parse out the tag name and change the
id and
className properties of the
properties object.
Object (optional) - An object containing the properties
you'd like to set on the element.
Array|String (optional) - An array of
h() children or
a string. This will create child elements or a text node, respectively.
Array - An array of React elements that will be wrapped with
React.Fragment.