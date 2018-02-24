openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rh

react-hyperscript

by Matt Morgan
3.2.0 (see all)

Hyperscript syntax for React.js markup

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

670

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-hyperscript Build Status

Hyperscript syntax for React.js markup.

Usage

var h = require('react-hyperscript');
var React = require('react');

var AnotherComponent = require('./another-component');

module.exports = React.createClass({
  render: function render() {
    return (
      h('div.example', [
        h('h1#heading', 'This is hyperscript'),
        h('h2', 'creating React.js markup'),
        h(AnotherComponent, {foo: 'bar'}, [
          h('li', [
            h('a', {href: 'http://whatever.com'}, 'One list item')
          ]),
          h('li', 'Another list item')
        ])
      ])
    );
  }
});

Documentation

If you're using React 0.11, use react-hyperscript 1.x.x. For later versions, use react-hyperscript 2.x.x.

Object.assign is used in this library and is not poly-filled.

h(componentOrTag, properties, children)

Returns a React element.

  • componentOrTag Object|String - Can be a React component OR tag string with optional css class names/id in the format h1#some-id.foo.bar. If a tag string, it will parse out the tag name and change the id and className properties of the properties object.
  • properties Object (optional) - An object containing the properties you'd like to set on the element.
  • children Array|String (optional) - An array of h() children or a string. This will create child elements or a text node, respectively.
  • listOfElements Array - An array of React elements that will be wrapped with React.Fragment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial