Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Readme

React hyper modal

Fully customizable and accessible modal react component

Welcome to the react hyper modal repository 😄 I want to introduce you to an awesome react component for displaying modal windows

license Coverage Status Build Status min minzip

Live demo

Check also the new stackable content feature!

Table of contents

Installation

You can use npm or yarn package managers
$ npm i --save react-hyper-modal

or

$ yarn add react-hyper-modal

Usage

Controlled modal component

import React from 'react';
import HyperModal from 'react-hyper-modal';

...

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      isModalOpen: false,
    };
  }

  ...

  openModal => this.setState({ isModalOpen: true });
  closeModal => this.setState({ isModalOpen: false });

  ...

  render() {
    const { isModalOpen } = this.state;
    return (
      <HyperModal
        isOpen={isModalOpen}
        requestClose={this.closeModal}
      >
        Your awesome modal content
      </HyperModal>
    );
  }
}

Uncontrolled modal component

import React from 'react';
import HyperModal from 'react-hyper-modal';

...

const MyComponent = () => {
  return (
    <HyperModal
      renderOpenButton={(requestOpen) => {
        return (
          <button onClick={requestOpen}>Open uncontrolled modal</button>
        );
      }
    />
  );
}

Stackable content example

To use stackable content you should use ModalStack component and children as function. Every child of ModalStack will represent a different layout.

import React from 'react';
import HyperModal, { ModalStack, ModalStackProps } from 'react-hyper-modal';

...

const Component = () => {
  const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0)
  return (
    <HyperModal
      stackable
      stackableIndex={index}
      renderOpenButton={requestOpen => (
        <button type="button" className={styles.button} onClick={requestOpen}>Open stackable modal</button>
      )}
    >
      {(props: ModalStackProps) => (
        <ModalStack {...props}> // !!! It's very important to provide props to ModalStack
          <div style={{ color: 'red' }}>
            <div>1</div>
            <button onClick={() => setIndex(1)}>open nested</button>
            <button onClick={() => props.handleClose()}>close</button>
          </div>
          <div>
            <div>2</div>
            <button onClick={() => setIndex(2)}>open nested</button>
            <button onClick={() => setIndex(0)}>close nested</button>
            <button>close</button>
          </div>
          <div>
            <div>3</div>
            <button onClick={() => setIndex(1)}>close nested</button>
            <button onClick={() => props.handleClose()}>close</button>
          </div>
        </ModalStack>
      )}
    </HyperModal>
  )
}

That's it! 🍰✨

Properties

You can find props types and default props below the table.

* - required for controlled modal component
PropsDescription
afterClosecallback that is called after closing
ariaEnabledenable ARIA properties
ariaPropscustom ARIA properties
beforeClosecallback that is called before closing
childrenModedescribing if the modal content should be rendered as React Children
classesoverriding default modal class names
closeDebounceTimeouttime to close modal
closeIconPositionposition of close button
closeOnCloseIconClickclose the modal by pressing close button
closeOnDimmerClickclose the modal by pressing on dimmer
closeOnEscClickclose the modal by pressing ESC
dimmerEnableddescribing if the dimmer should be shown or not
isFullscreendescribing if the modal should be shown in full screen or not
isOpen *describing if the modal should be shown or not
modalContentRefreference to the modal content div
modalWrapperRefreference to the modal wrapper div
portalModedescribing if the modal should be rendered in React Portal or not
portalNodeHTML node to create React Portal
positionsetting the modal position
renderCloseIconcallback for rendering custom close button
renderContentcallback for rendering custom modal content
renderOpenButtoncallback or boolean describing if the modal should be uncontrolled component
requestClose *callback to close the modal
stackablemake content stackable
stackableIndexstack length
stackContentSettingsstackable content settings
unmountOnClosedescribing if the modal should be unmounted when close

Default properties

{
  ariaEnabled: true,
  ariaProps: {
    'aria-describedby': 'hyper-modal-description',
    'aria-labelledby': 'hyper-modal-title',
    role: 'dialog',
  },
  disableScroll: true,
  childrenMode: true,
  closeDebounceTimeout: 0,
  closeIconPosition: {
    vertical: 'top' as const,
    horizontal: 'right' as const,
  },
  closeOnCloseIconClick: true,
  closeOnDimmerClick: true,
  closeOnEscClick: true,
  dimmerEnabled: true,
  isFullscreen: false,
  portalMode: false,
  position: {
    alignItems: 'center' as const,
    justifyContent: 'center' as const,
  },
  stackable: false,
  stackableIndex: 0,
  stackContentSettings: {
    widthRatio: 4,
    topOffsetRatio: 2,
    transition: 'all 0.3s ease',
    opacityRatio: 0.2,
  }
}

Types

type TModalPosition = 'flex-start' | 'center' | 'flex-end';
type THorizontalPosition = 'left' | 'center' | 'right';
type TVerticalPosition = 'top' | 'middle' | 'bottom';

interface IClassNamesProps {
  closeIconClassName?: string;
  contentClassName?: string;
  dimmerClassName?: string;
  portalWrapperClassName?: string;
  wrapperClassName?: string;
}

interface IARIAProps {
  'aria-describedby'?: string;
  'aria-labelledby'?: string;
  role?: string;
}

interface IPositionProps {
  alignItems?: TModalPosition;
  justifyContent?: TModalPosition;
}

interface ICloseIconPosition {
  horizontal?: THorizontalPosition;
  vertical?: TVerticalPosition;
}

interface IModalProps {
  afterClose?: () => void;
  ariaEnabled?: boolean;
  ariaProps?: IARIAProps;
  beforeClose?: () => void;
  childrenMode?: boolean;
  classes?: IClassNamesProps;
  closeDebounceTimeout?: number;
  closeIconPosition?: ICloseIconPosition;
  closeOnCloseIconClick?: boolean;
  closeOnDimmerClick?: boolean;
  closeOnEscClick?: boolean;
  dimmerEnabled?: boolean;
  isFullscreen?: boolean;
  isOpen: boolean;
  modalContentRef?: React.RefObject<HTMLDivElement>;
  modalWrapperRef?: React.RefObject<HTMLDivElement>;
  portalMode?: boolean;
  portalNode?: HTMLElement;
  position?: IPositionProps;
  renderCloseIcon?: () => JSX.Element | null | string;
  renderContent?: () => JSX.Element | JSX.Element[] | null | string;
  renderOpenButton?: boolean | ((requestOpen: () => void) => JSX.Element | string);
  requestClose: () => void;
  unmountOnClose?: boolean;
}

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

License

MIT

