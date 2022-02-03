react-hydration-on-demand - Progressive hydration made easy 💧

Hydrate your component rendered server-side only when needed to relieve the main thread, thus improving TTI, TBT and FID. Can be used with a code-splitting library to load the component code at runtime right before the hydration step and reduce the initial payload size of your application.

Install

npm

npm install react-hydration- on -demand --save

yarn

yarn add react-hydration- on -demand

How to use

import withHydrationOnDemand from "react-hydration-on-demand" ; import Card from "../Card" ; const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "visible" ] })( Card ); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "idle" ] })(Card); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "delay" ] })( Card ); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [[ "delay" , 3000 ]], })(Card); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [[ "scroll" , () => document ]], })(Card); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "idle" , "visible" ], })(Card); import loadable from "@loadable/component" ; const LoadableCard = loadable( () => import ( "../Card" )); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [[ "scroll" , () => document ]], onBefore : LoadableCard.load, })(LoadableCard); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand()(Card); export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return < CardWithHydrationOnDemand title = "my card" /> ; } }

What if my component is also used client side only ? If the component isn't rendered server side, it will render directly and behave normally.

Options

on: Array

An array of events who will trigger the hydration. Can contains event names directly or as an array of ['event name', options] .

import withHydrationOnDemand from "react-hydration-on-demand" ; import Card from "../Card" ; const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "visible" , [ "scroll" , () => document ], [ "delay" , 5000 ]], })(Card);

Support all DOM events and more :

Event name Options Description all DOM events getTarget: Function who return the event target (default: the wrapped component) delay delay: Number in ms (default value: 2000) Scheduled hydration. visible getOptions: Function who return an intersectionObserver options object (default: no options) Requires IntersectionObserver. Polyfill not included. If unsupported the component is directy hydrated. idle Requires requestIdleCallback. Polyfill not included. If unsupported the component will be hydrated with a delay of 2000ms.

onBefore: Promise (optional)

Promise to resolve before hydration.

Can be usefull if you need to preload chunks before hydration for example.

import withHydrationOnDemand from "react-hydration-on-demand" ; import loadable from "@loadable/component" ; const LoadableCard = loadable( () => import ( "../Card" )); const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "visible" ], onBefore : LoadableCard.load, })(LoadableCard);

whenInputPending: Boolean (optional, default: false)

When set to true use navigator.scheduling.isInputPending to check if there is a pending user input on mount. If that's the case, hydration will be delayed using the strategies defined in the on option to allow the browser to handle the user input. If there is no pending input, the component will be hydrated directly to be interactive as fast as possible.

See https://github.com/WICG/is-input-pending for more infos.

isInputPendingFallbackValue: Boolean (optional, default: true)

The default value returned on browsers who don't implements navigator.scheduling.isInputPending when whenInputPending set to true.

disableFallback: Boolean (optional, default: false)

If set at true the component will not be rendered client side if not rendered server side.

Props

wrapperProps: Object (optional)

Props that are applied to the div which wraps the provided component.

import withHydrationOnDemand from "react-hydration-on-demand" ; import Card from "../Card" ; const CardWithHydrationOnDemand = withHydrationOnDemand({ on : [ "delay" ] })( Card ); export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < CardWithHydrationOnDemand title = "my card" wrapperProps = {{ className: " customClassName ", style: { display: " contents " }, }} /> ); } }

forceHydration: Boolean (optional, default: false)

Force the hydration of the component.