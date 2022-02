A React component to render HubSpot forms.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save react-hubspot-form

Or with Yarn:

yarn add react-hubspot-form

Usage

import HubspotForm from 'react-hubspot-form' ... <HubspotForm portalId= 'your_portal_id' formId= 'your_form_id' onSubmit={() => console .log( 'Submit!' )} onReady={(form) => console .log( 'Form ready!' )} loading={<div>Loading...< /div>} / >

Options

You can also set any additional options that HubSpot provides as properties in the component.