This is a React component equivalent of Polymer platinum-https-redirect
The element redirects the current page to HTTPS, unless the page is loaded from a web server running on localhost. Using HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) can be used to enforce HTTPS for an entire origin, following the first visit to any page on the origin. Configuring the underlying web server to redirect all HTTP requests to their HTTPS equivalents takes care of enforcing HTTPS on the initial visit as well. Both options provide a more robust approach to enforcing HTTPS, but require access to the underlying web server's configuration in order to implement. This element provides a client-side option when HSTS and server-enforced redirects aren't possible, such as when deploying code on a shared-hosting provider like GitHub Pages.
You can read more information here.
Using npm:
npm install --save react-https-redirect
Supposing a CommonJS environment, you can simply use the component in this way:
import HttpsRedirect from 'react-https-redirect';
// you can just wrap your entire app to redirect it to the equivalent https version
// for example:
// http://example.com/ => https://example.com/
// you can also use a "disabled" prop to dinamically disable it
// <HttpsRedirect disabled={...}>
class HttpsApp extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<HttpsRedirect>
<App />
</HttpsRedirect>
);
}
}
Matteo Basso
Copyright (c) 2016, Matteo Basso.
React-https-redirect source code is licensed under the MIT License.