React / redux video element with a crop marker. Crop markers emit Redux actions when dragged.
Do not hesitate to post an issue to request a feature (seriously).
npm init
npm install react-html5-video-editor --save
ls node_modules/react-html5-video-editor/dist/react-html5-video-editor.js # include this in <script>-tag
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/react-html5-video-editor.js"></script>
<div id="root"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
ReactHtml5VideoEditor.render_editor('img/poster.png', 'video/small.mp4')
</script>
import {RdxVideo, Overlay, Controls} from 'react-html5-video-editor'
ReactDOM.render(
<RdxVideo autoPlay loop muted poster="src/img/poster.png" store={store}>
<Overlay />
<Controls />
<source src="src/video/small.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
</RdxVideo>
,
document.getElementById('root')
);
RdxVideo.Props = {
autoPlay: false,
loop: false,
controls: true,
volume: 1.0,
preload: "auto",
cropEnabled: true;
}
Code released under GNU GPLv3