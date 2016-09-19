React / redux video element with a crop marker. Crop markers emit Redux actions when dragged.

simple & clean

video crop

effect composer

numerous formats support

customizable

Do not hesitate to post an issue to request a feature (seriously).

Roadmap

enhanced video previews

multiple tracks

Quickstart

Install

npm init npm install react-html5-video-editor --save ls node_modules/react-html5-video-editor/dist/react-html5-video-editor.js # include this in < script > -tag

Basic browser usage

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/react-html5-video-editor.js" > </ script > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > ReactHtml5VideoEditor.render_editor( 'img/poster.png' , 'video/small.mp4' ) </ script >

React usage

import {RdxVideo, Overlay, Controls} from 'react-html5-video-editor' ReactDOM.render( < RdxVideo autoPlay loop muted poster = "src/img/poster.png" store = {store} > < Overlay /> < Controls /> < source src = "src/video/small.mp4" type = "video/mp4" /> </ RdxVideo > , document.getElementById('root') );

Configuration

RdxVideo.Props = { autoPlay : false , loop : false , controls : true , volume : 1.0 , preload : "auto" , cropEnabled : true ; }

License

Code released under GNU GPLv3