The first objective of this package comes from the need to get the same look and feel of a native mobile camera app but with a react component.
For those who want to build with their own css and need an abstraction of
getUserMedia() take a look of jslib-html5-camera-photo with react.
Demo of react-html5-camera-photo
https or localhost : The
getUserMedia() method is only available in secure contexts
(https or localhost). If a document isn't loaded in a secure context, the navigator.mediaDevices property is undefined, making access to getUserMedia() impossible. Attempting to access
getUserMedia() in this situation will result in a TypeError. See developer.mozilla.org
iOS >= 11 WebRTC issue with webkit (Chrome & Firefox) : Apple restricts WebRTC to Safari only so it mean that you can't use the
getUserMedia() with Firefox and Chrome. So
getUserMedia() is not supported yet, for "security reasons". See Stackoverflow
npm install --save react-html5-camera-photo
yarn add react-html5-camera-photo
Both Yarn and npm download packages from the npm registry.
|parameter
|Description
|onTakePhoto(dataUri):
|Event function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.
Minimum ES6 example
import React from 'react';
import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';
function App (props) {
function handleTakePhoto (dataUri) {
// Do stuff with the photo...
console.log('takePhoto');
}
return (
<Camera
onTakePhoto = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } }
/>
);
}
export default App;
|Properties
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onCameraStart(): (optional)
|Event
|Callback called when the camera is started.
|onCameraStop(): (optional)
|Event
|Callback called when the camera is stopped.
|onCameraError(error): (Optional)
|Event
|Callback called with the error object as parameter when error occur while opening the camera. Often the permission.
|onTakePhoto(dataUri): (Optional)
|Event
|The function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.
|onTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri): (Optional)
|Event
|The function called when a photo is taken and the animation is done. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.
|idealFacingMode: (Optional) (Dynamic)
|String
|Browser default
|The ideal facing mode of the camera,
environment or
user. Use
FACING_MODES constant to get the right string. Example :. FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT or FACING_MODES.USER
|idealResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic)
|Object
|Browser default
|Object of the ideal resolution of the camera,
{width: Integer, height: Integer}.
|isMaxResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic)
|Boolean
|false
|If is true, the camera will start with his own maximum resolution.
|isImageMirror: (Optional)
|Boolean
|true
|If is true, the camera image will be mirror.
|isSilentMode:(Optional)
|Boolean
|false
|If is true, the camera do not play click sound when the photo was taken.
|isFullscreen: (Optional)
|Boolean
|false
|If is true, the camera image will be set fullscreen to force the maximum width and height of the viewport.
|isDisplayStartCameraError: (Optional)
|Boolean
|true
|If is true, if the camera start with error, it will show the error between h1 tag on the top of the component. Useful to notify the user about permission error.
|sizeFactor: (Optional)
|Number
|1
|Number of the factor resolution. Example, a sizeFactor of
1 get the same resolution of the camera while sizeFactor of
0.5 get the half resolution of the camera. The sizeFactor can be between range of
]0, 1].
|imageType:: (Optional)
|String
|png
|String used to get the desired image type between
jpg or
png. to specify the imageType use the constant IMAGE_TYPES, for example to specify jpg format use IMAGE_TYPES.JPG. Use
IMAGE_TYPES constant to get the right image type Example:. IMAGE_TYPES.JPG or IMAGE_TYPES.PNG
|imageCompression:: (Optional)
|Number
|0.92
|Number used to get the desired compression when
jpg is selected. choose a compression between
[0, 1], 1 is maximum, 0 is minimum.
Dynamic : If the prop is dynamic, it mean that you can change that prop dynamically without umount the component (removing it). You can do it by a setState() inside the parent component. Checkout the demo example: ./src/demo/AppWithDynamicProperties.js
Probably the typical usage of using this component is to preview the image and close the camera after take a photo. You can take a look of all the code including the ImagePreview component here : ./src/demo/AppWithImagePreview
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';
import ImagePreview from './ImagePreview'; // source code : ./src/demo/AppWithImagePreview/ImagePreview
function App (props) {
const [dataUri, setDataUri] = useState('');
function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone (dataUri) {
console.log('takePhoto');
setDataUri(dataUri);
}
const isFullscreen = false;
return (
<div>
{
(dataUri)
? <ImagePreview dataUri={dataUri}
isFullscreen={isFullscreen}
/>
: <Camera onTakePhotoAnimationDone = {handleTakePhotoAnimationDone}
isFullscreen={isFullscreen}
/>
}
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import Camera, { FACING_MODES, IMAGE_TYPES } from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';
function App (props) {
function handleTakePhoto (dataUri) {
// Do stuff with the photo...
console.log('takePhoto');
}
function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone (dataUri) {
// Do stuff with the photo...
console.log('takePhoto');
}
function handleCameraError (error) {
console.log('handleCameraError', error);
}
function handleCameraStart (stream) {
console.log('handleCameraStart');
}
function handleCameraStop () {
console.log('handleCameraStop');
}
return (
<Camera
onTakePhoto = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } }
onTakePhotoAnimationDone = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri); } }
onCameraError = { (error) => { handleCameraError(error); } }
idealFacingMode = {FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT}
idealResolution = {{width: 640, height: 480}}
imageType = {IMAGE_TYPES.JPG}
imageCompression = {0.97}
isMaxResolution = {true}
isImageMirror = {false}
isSilentMode = {false}
isDisplayStartCameraError = {true}
isFullscreen = {false}
sizeFactor = {1}
onCameraStart = { (stream) => { handleCameraStart(stream); } }
onCameraStop = { () => { handleCameraStop(); } }
/>
);
}
export default App;
Before sending a bug report of camera error, make sure that
getUserMedia() is supported by your browser. Please test your camera on : DetectRTC | Is WebRTC Supported In Your Browser? If the
System has Webcam is supported, please send the screenshot of the first 7 first rows of the table.