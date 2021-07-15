openbase logo
rhc

react-html5-camera-photo

by Michel-Alexandre Bélanger
1.5.5 (see all)

HTML5 camera photo

Overview

Readme

react-html5-camera-photo

The first objective of this package comes from the need to get the same look and feel of a native mobile camera app but with a react component. For those who want to build with their own css and need an abstraction of getUserMedia() take a look of jslib-html5-camera-photo with react.

Requirement

  • react: >=16.8.0
  • react-dom: >=16.8.0

LiveDemo

Demo of react-html5-camera-photo

Required Working Environment for getUserMedia()

  • https or localhost : The getUserMedia() method is only available in secure contexts (https or localhost). If a document isn't loaded in a secure context, the navigator.mediaDevices property is undefined, making access to getUserMedia() impossible. Attempting to access getUserMedia() in this situation will result in a TypeError. See developer.mozilla.org

  • iOS >= 11 WebRTC issue with webkit (Chrome & Firefox) : Apple restricts WebRTC to Safari only so it mean that you can't use the getUserMedia() with Firefox and Chrome. So getUserMedia() is not supported yet, for "security reasons". See Stackoverflow

Installation

npm install --save react-html5-camera-photo

yarn add react-html5-camera-photo

Both Yarn and npm download packages from the npm registry.

Getting started

parameterDescription
onTakePhoto(dataUri):Event function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.

Minimum ES6 example

import React from 'react';
import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';

function App (props) {
  function handleTakePhoto (dataUri) {
    // Do stuff with the photo...
    console.log('takePhoto');
  }

  return (
    <Camera
      onTakePhoto = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } }
    />
  );
}

export default App;

API

PropTypes

PropertiesTypeDefaultDescription
onCameraStart(): (optional)EventCallback called when the camera is started.
onCameraStop(): (optional)EventCallback called when the camera is stopped.
onCameraError(error): (Optional)EventCallback called with the error object as parameter when error occur while opening the camera. Often the permission.
onTakePhoto(dataUri): (Optional)EventThe function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.
onTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri): (Optional)EventThe function called when a photo is taken and the animation is done. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.
idealFacingMode: (Optional) (Dynamic)StringBrowser defaultThe ideal facing mode of the camera, environment or user. Use FACING_MODES constant to get the right string. Example :. FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT or FACING_MODES.USER
idealResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic)ObjectBrowser defaultObject of the ideal resolution of the camera, {width: Integer, height: Integer}.
isMaxResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic)BooleanfalseIf is true, the camera will start with his own maximum resolution.
isImageMirror: (Optional)BooleantrueIf is true, the camera image will be mirror.
isSilentMode:(Optional)BooleanfalseIf is true, the camera do not play click sound when the photo was taken.
isFullscreen: (Optional)BooleanfalseIf is true, the camera image will be set fullscreen to force the maximum width and height of the viewport.
isDisplayStartCameraError: (Optional)BooleantrueIf is true, if the camera start with error, it will show the error between h1 tag on the top of the component. Useful to notify the user about permission error.
sizeFactor: (Optional)Number1Number of the factor resolution. Example, a sizeFactor of 1 get the same resolution of the camera while sizeFactor of 0.5 get the half resolution of the camera. The sizeFactor can be between range of ]0, 1].
imageType:: (Optional)StringpngString used to get the desired image type between jpg or png. to specify the imageType use the constant IMAGE_TYPES, for example to specify jpg format use IMAGE_TYPES.JPG. Use IMAGE_TYPES constant to get the right image type Example:. IMAGE_TYPES.JPG or IMAGE_TYPES.PNG
imageCompression:: (Optional)Number0.92Number used to get the desired compression when jpg is selected. choose a compression between [0, 1], 1 is maximum, 0 is minimum.

Dynamic : If the prop is dynamic, it mean that you can change that prop dynamically without umount the component (removing it). You can do it by a setState() inside the parent component. Checkout the demo example: ./src/demo/AppWithDynamicProperties.js

Example of closing the camera and image preview after take a photo

Probably the typical usage of using this component is to preview the image and close the camera after take a photo. You can take a look of all the code including the ImagePreview component here : ./src/demo/AppWithImagePreview

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';

import ImagePreview from './ImagePreview'; // source code : ./src/demo/AppWithImagePreview/ImagePreview

function App (props) {
  const [dataUri, setDataUri] = useState('');

  function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone (dataUri) {
    console.log('takePhoto');
    setDataUri(dataUri);
  }

  const isFullscreen = false;
  return (
    <div>
      {
        (dataUri)
          ? <ImagePreview dataUri={dataUri}
            isFullscreen={isFullscreen}
          />
          : <Camera onTakePhotoAnimationDone = {handleTakePhotoAnimationDone}
            isFullscreen={isFullscreen}
          />
      }
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

Example with all props used

import React from 'react';
import Camera, { FACING_MODES, IMAGE_TYPES } from 'react-html5-camera-photo';
import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css';

function App (props) {
  function handleTakePhoto (dataUri) {
    // Do stuff with the photo...
    console.log('takePhoto');
  }

  function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone (dataUri) {
    // Do stuff with the photo...
    console.log('takePhoto');
  }

  function handleCameraError (error) {
    console.log('handleCameraError', error);
  }

  function handleCameraStart (stream) {
    console.log('handleCameraStart');
  }

  function handleCameraStop () {
    console.log('handleCameraStop');
  }

  return (
    <Camera
      onTakePhoto = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } }
      onTakePhotoAnimationDone = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri); } }
      onCameraError = { (error) => { handleCameraError(error); } }
      idealFacingMode = {FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT}
      idealResolution = {{width: 640, height: 480}}
      imageType = {IMAGE_TYPES.JPG}
      imageCompression = {0.97}
      isMaxResolution = {true}
      isImageMirror = {false}
      isSilentMode = {false}
      isDisplayStartCameraError = {true}
      isFullscreen = {false}
      sizeFactor = {1}
      onCameraStart = { (stream) => { handleCameraStart(stream); } }
      onCameraStop = { () => { handleCameraStop(); } }
    />
  );
}

export default App;

Bug report (issues)

Before sending a bug report of camera error, make sure that getUserMedia() is supported by your browser. Please test your camera on : DetectRTC | Is WebRTC Supported In Your Browser? If the System has Webcam is supported, please send the screenshot of the first 7 first rows of the table.

FAQ

  1. What if i want to improve the code or add functionalities?

