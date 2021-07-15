The first objective of this package comes from the need to get the same look and feel of a native mobile camera app but with a react component. For those who want to build with their own css and need an abstraction of getUserMedia() take a look of jslib-html5-camera-photo with react.

Requirement

react: >=16.8.0

react-dom: >=16.8.0

LiveDemo

Demo of react-html5-camera-photo

Required Working Environment for getUserMedia()

https or localhost : The getUserMedia() method is only available in secure contexts (https or localhost) . If a document isn't loaded in a secure context, the navigator.mediaDevices property is undefined, making access to getUserMedia() impossible. Attempting to access getUserMedia() in this situation will result in a TypeError. See developer.mozilla.org

iOS >= 11 WebRTC issue with webkit (Chrome & Firefox) : Apple restricts WebRTC to Safari only so it mean that you can't use the getUserMedia() with Firefox and Chrome. So getUserMedia() is not supported yet, for "security reasons". See Stackoverflow

Installation

npm install --save react-html5-camera-photo

yarn add react-html5-camera-photo

Both Yarn and npm download packages from the npm registry.

Getting started

parameter Description onTakePhoto(dataUri): Event function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter.

Minimum ES6 example

import React from 'react' ; import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo' ; import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css' ; function App ( props ) { function handleTakePhoto ( dataUri ) { console .log( 'takePhoto' ); } return ( < Camera onTakePhoto = { ( dataUri ) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } } /> ); } export default App;

API

PropTypes

Properties Type Default Description onCameraStart(): (optional) Event Callback called when the camera is started. onCameraStop(): (optional) Event Callback called when the camera is stopped. onCameraError(error): (Optional) Event Callback called with the error object as parameter when error occur while opening the camera. Often the permission. onTakePhoto(dataUri): (Optional) Event The function called when a photo is taken. the dataUri is passed as a parameter. onTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri): (Optional) Event The function called when a photo is taken and the animation is done. the dataUri is passed as a parameter. idealFacingMode: (Optional) (Dynamic) String Browser default The ideal facing mode of the camera, environment or user . Use FACING_MODES constant to get the right string. Example :. FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT or FACING_MODES.USER idealResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic) Object Browser default Object of the ideal resolution of the camera, {width: Integer, height: Integer} . isMaxResolution: (Optional) (Dynamic) Boolean false If is true, the camera will start with his own maximum resolution. isImageMirror: (Optional) Boolean true If is true, the camera image will be mirror. isSilentMode:(Optional) Boolean false If is true, the camera do not play click sound when the photo was taken. isFullscreen: (Optional) Boolean false If is true, the camera image will be set fullscreen to force the maximum width and height of the viewport. isDisplayStartCameraError: (Optional) Boolean true If is true, if the camera start with error, it will show the error between h1 tag on the top of the component. Useful to notify the user about permission error. sizeFactor: (Optional) Number 1 Number of the factor resolution. Example, a sizeFactor of 1 get the same resolution of the camera while sizeFactor of 0.5 get the half resolution of the camera. The sizeFactor can be between range of ]0, 1] . imageType:: (Optional) String png String used to get the desired image type between jpg or png . to specify the imageType use the constant IMAGE_TYPES, for example to specify jpg format use IMAGE_TYPES.JPG. Use IMAGE_TYPES constant to get the right image type Example:. IMAGE_TYPES.JPG or IMAGE_TYPES.PNG imageCompression:: (Optional) Number 0.92 Number used to get the desired compression when jpg is selected. choose a compression between [0, 1] , 1 is maximum, 0 is minimum.

Dynamic : If the prop is dynamic, it mean that you can change that prop dynamically without umount the component (removing it). You can do it by a setState() inside the parent component. Checkout the demo example: ./src/demo/AppWithDynamicProperties.js

Example of closing the camera and image preview after take a photo

Probably the typical usage of using this component is to preview the image and close the camera after take a photo. You can take a look of all the code including the ImagePreview component here : ./src/demo/AppWithImagePreview

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Camera from 'react-html5-camera-photo' ; import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css' ; import ImagePreview from './ImagePreview' ; function App ( props ) { const [dataUri, setDataUri] = useState( '' ); function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone ( dataUri ) { console .log( 'takePhoto' ); setDataUri(dataUri); } const isFullscreen = false ; return ( <div> { (dataUri) ? <ImagePreview dataUri={dataUri} isFullscreen={isFullscreen} /> : <Camera onTakePhotoAnimationDone = {handleTakePhotoAnimationDone} isFullscreen={isFullscreen} /> } </div> ); } export default App;

Example with all props used

import React from 'react' ; import Camera, { FACING_MODES, IMAGE_TYPES } from 'react-html5-camera-photo' ; import 'react-html5-camera-photo/build/css/index.css' ; function App ( props ) { function handleTakePhoto ( dataUri ) { console .log( 'takePhoto' ); } function handleTakePhotoAnimationDone ( dataUri ) { console .log( 'takePhoto' ); } function handleCameraError ( error ) { console .log( 'handleCameraError' , error); } function handleCameraStart ( stream ) { console .log( 'handleCameraStart' ); } function handleCameraStop ( ) { console .log( 'handleCameraStop' ); } return ( < Camera onTakePhoto = { ( dataUri ) => { handleTakePhoto(dataUri); } } onTakePhotoAnimationDone = { (dataUri) => { handleTakePhotoAnimationDone(dataUri); } } onCameraError = { (error) => { handleCameraError(error); } } idealFacingMode = {FACING_MODES.ENVIRONMENT} idealResolution = {{width: 640, height: 480}} imageType = {IMAGE_TYPES.JPG} imageCompression = {0.97} isMaxResolution = {true} isImageMirror = {false} isSilentMode = {false} isDisplayStartCameraError = {true} isFullscreen = {false} sizeFactor = {1} onCameraStart = { (stream) => { handleCameraStart(stream); } } onCameraStop = { () => { handleCameraStop(); } } /> ); } export default App;

Bug report (issues)

Before sending a bug report of camera error, make sure that getUserMedia() is supported by your browser. Please test your camera on : DetectRTC | Is WebRTC Supported In Your Browser? If the System has Webcam is supported , please send the screenshot of the first 7 first rows of the table.

FAQ

What if i want to improve the code or add functionalities?