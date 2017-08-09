ReactHTMLTableToExcel

Provides a client side generation of Excel (.xls) file from HTML table element.

No additional dependencies

Installation

npm install --save react-html-table-to-excel

Features

Download HTML table as Excel file in .xls format

No server side code

Set desired .xls filename and sheet

Set desired class name and id for styling

Supported IE 11

Options

A list of available properties can be found below. These must be passed to the containing ReactHTMLTableToExcel component.

Property Type Description table string ID attribute of HTML table element. filename string Name of Excel file. sheet string Name of Excel sheet. id string ID attribute of button element. className string Class attribute of button element. buttonText string Button text.

Example