Provides a client side generation of Excel (.xls) file from HTML table element.
No additional dependencies
npm install --save react-html-table-to-excel
A list of available properties can be found below. These must be passed to the containing
ReactHTMLTableToExcel component.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|table
|string
|ID attribute of HTML table element.
|filename
|string
|Name of Excel file.
|sheet
|string
|Name of Excel sheet.
|id
|string
|ID attribute of button element.
|className
|string
|Class attribute of button element.
|buttonText
|string
|Button text.
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ReactHTMLTableToExcel from 'react-html-table-to-excel';
class Test extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactHTMLTableToExcel
id="test-table-xls-button"
className="download-table-xls-button"
table="table-to-xls"
filename="tablexls"
sheet="tablexls"
buttonText="Download as XLS"/>
<table id="table-to-xls">
<tr>
<th>Firstname</th>
<th>Lastname</th>
<th>Age</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Jill</td>
<td>Smith</td>
<td>50</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Eve</td>
<td>Jackson</td>
<td>94</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Test
This package has been very helpful for me when I needed to export my table data in xls format, but it could be much more better if it provided other excel file formats (like xlsx, etc.).