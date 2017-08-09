openbase logo
rht

react-html-table-to-excel

by Zvonimir Susac
2.0.0 (see all)

Convert HTML table to Excel file and download

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ReactHTMLTableToExcel

Provides a client side generation of Excel (.xls) file from HTML table element.

Build Status

NPM

No additional dependencies

Installation

npm install --save react-html-table-to-excel

Features

  • Download HTML table as Excel file in .xls format
  • No server side code
  • Set desired .xls filename and sheet
  • Set desired class name and id for styling
  • Supported IE 11

Options

A list of available properties can be found below. These must be passed to the containing ReactHTMLTableToExcel component.

PropertyTypeDescription
tablestringID attribute of HTML table element.
filenamestringName of Excel file.
sheetstringName of Excel sheet.
idstringID attribute of button element.
classNamestringClass attribute of button element.
buttonTextstringButton text.

Example

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ReactHTMLTableToExcel from 'react-html-table-to-excel';

class Test extends Component {

    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
    }

    render() {

        return (
            <div>
                <ReactHTMLTableToExcel
                    id="test-table-xls-button"
                    className="download-table-xls-button"
                    table="table-to-xls"
                    filename="tablexls"
                    sheet="tablexls"
                    buttonText="Download as XLS"/>
                <table id="table-to-xls">
                    <tr>
                        <th>Firstname</th>
                        <th>Lastname</th>
                        <th>Age</th>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td>Jill</td>
                        <td>Smith</td>
                        <td>50</td>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td>Eve</td>
                        <td>Jackson</td>
                        <td>94</td>
                    </tr>
                </table>

            </div>
        );
    }
}

export default Test

100
Mohit Saini10 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago

This package has been very helpful for me when I needed to export my table data in xls format, but it could be much more better if it provided other excel file formats (like xlsx, etc.).

0

