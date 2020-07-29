React HTML Parser

A utility for converting HTML strings into React components. Converts standard HTML elements, attributes and inline styles into their React equivalents and provides a simple way to modify and replace the content.

Install

npm install react-html-parser yarn add react-html-parser

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactHtmlParser, { processNodes, convertNodeToElement, htmlparser2 } from 'react-html-parser' ; class HtmlComponent extends React . Component { render() { const html = '<div>Example HTML string</div>' ; return < div > { ReactHtmlParser(html) } </ div > ; } }

Security

It is important to understand that this library should not be used as a direct replacement for using properly sanitized HTML and that it only provides the same level of protection that React does which does not provide 100% protection. All HTML should be properly sanitized using a dedicated sanitisation library (such as dompurify for node/js) before being passed to this library to ensure that you are fully protected from malicious injections.

What doesn't React protect me from?

Whilst React has a certain level of protection to injection attacks built into it, it doesn't cover everything, for example:

xss via iframe src: <iframe src="javascript:alert('xss')" />

xss via link href: <a href="javascript:alert('xss')">click me</a>

Click here to see these in action and how to protect yourself using dompurify in the browser.

Why doesn't ReactHTMLParser protect me automatically?

Including a sanitizer as part of the library means it is making decisions for you that may not be correct. It is up to you to decide what level of sanitization you need and to act accordingly. Some users may already be sanitizing on the server or others may have specialized requirements that cannot be covered by a generic implementation.

Additionally, HTML sanitization is a hard thing to get right and even the most popular and actively developed sanitizers have vulnerabilities discovered from time to time. By leaving the sanitization outside of this library it gives users the ability to patch and deploy any fixes needed immediately instead of having to wait for a new version of this library to be released with the fix.

API

function ReactHtmlParser(html, [options])

Takes an HTML string and returns equivalent React elements

Usage

import ReactHtmlParser from 'react-html-parser' ;

Arguments

html : The HTML string to parse

: The HTML string to parse options : Options object decodeEntities=true (boolean): Whether to decode html entities (defaults to true) transform (function): Transform function that is applied to every node preprocessNodes (function): Pre-process the nodes generated by htmlparser2

: Options object

Transform Function

The transform function will be called for every node that is parsed by the library.

function transform(node, index)

Arguments

node : The node being parsed. This is the htmlparser2 node object. Full details can be found on their project page but important properties are: type (string): The type of node (tag, text, style etc) name (string): The name of the node children (array): Array of children nodes next (node): The node's next sibling prev (node): The node's previous sibling parent (node): The node's parent data (string): The text content, if the type is text

: The node being parsed. This is the htmlparser2 node object. Full details can be found on their project page but important properties are: index (number): The index of the node in relation to it's parent

Return Types

return null Returning null will prevent the node and all of it's children from being rendered.

function transform ( node ) { if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'span' ) { return null ; } }

return undefined If the function does not return anything, or returns undefined, then the default behaviour will occur and the parser will continue was usual.

return React element React elements can be returned directly

import React from 'react' ; function transform ( node ) { if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'b' ) { return < div > This was a bold tag </ div > ; } }

preprocessNodes Function

Allows pre-processing the nodes generated from the html by htmlparser2 before being passed to the library and converted to React elements.

function preprocessNodes(nodes)

Arguments

nodes : The entire node tree generated by htmlparser2 .

Return type

The preprocessNodes function should return a valid htmlparser2 node tree.

function convertNodeToElement(node, index, transform)

Processes a node and returns the React element to be rendered. This function can be used in conjunction with the previously described transform function to continue to process a node after modifying it.

Usage

import { convertNodeToElement } from 'react-html-parser' ;

Arguments

node : The node to process

: The node to process index (number): The index of the node in relation to it's parent

(number): The index of the node in relation to it's parent transform : The transform function as described above

import { convertNodeToElement } from 'react-html-parser' ; function transform ( node, index ) { if (node.type === 'tag' && node.name === 'ul' ) { node.name = 'ol' ; return convertNodeToElement(node, index, transform); } }

htmlparser2

The library exposes the htmlparser2 library it uses. This allows consumers to use it without having to add it as a separate dependency.

See https://github.com/fb55/htmlparser2 for full details.