A npm package that allows you to use unique html IDs for components without any dependencies on other libraries (obviously, you need to use React in your project).

Purpose

This module allows you to set unique id tags on React HTML elements, mainly in order to connect labels to them but also for other HTML function that require unique ids ( #references ).

Usage

To use the module, you first need to inject the extension into your component. You do this via the enableUniqueIds function (which is the only function exposed by this module). Then you can use this.nextUniqueId() to get a new identifier, this.lastUniqueId() to refer to that identifier again in the HTML, and this.getUniqueId('name') to get an identifier by name.

import uniqueId from 'react-html-id' ; class MyComponent { constructor () { super () uniqueId.enableUniqueIds( this ) } render () { return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = {this.nextUniqueId()} > Name </ label > < input id = {this.lastUniqueId()} type = "text" className = "control" /> </ div > ) } }

Why can't I just use a counter?

The problem with using a local counter in the render function is that the IDs will not be unique between different instances.

class BadComponent { render () { var idCounter = 0 ; return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = { ' id- ' + idCounter }> Name </ label > < input id = { ' id- ' + idCounter } type = "text" className = "control" /> </ div > ) } }

If you put two instances of BadComponent in your React application, they will both share the same IDs! This package ensures you will get unique IDs per instance of every component.

Does this work with server side rendering?

If you render your UI on the server in it's own process per request, you do not need to anything extra, because the result of rendering will be identical across the server and the client.

However, if you render multiple different React components on the server using renderToString (this is what a framework like Next.js does) you need to reset the unique ID counter between each request to result in the same IDs being generated for the client every time. You can do this using the resetUniqueIds() API.

The easiest way to do this for Next.js is to create a component like this:

import { resetUniqueIds } from "react-html-id" ; class PageWithUniqueIds extends React . Component { componentWillMount() { resetUniqueIds() } render() { return this .props.children; } } class IndexPage extends React . Component { render() { return ( < PageWithUniqueIds > {/* Your application code as usual */} </ PageWithUniqueIds > ); } }

Wrap ALL pages you create with this component. Because this component will be rendered for every page, componentWillMount will be called once for both server and client per page. This will reset the ID counter before the page is rendered. The result is that the same IDs will be used both server side and client side.

This strategy will only work if you render entire pages server side. If you render individual components, this library will be insufficient to solve your problem. There is no simple way of guaranteeing that the ID counter is consistent between server and client in that situation, without storing the information in the DOM for those nodes.

API

This should be called from the constructor of the component that needs unique IDs, passing this as the first parameter. After calling this you can use nextUniqueId , lastUniqueId and getUniqueId by invoking them on this .

This call either adds a componentWillUpdate handler to the current component, or wraps the existing one. The package uses componentWillUpdate to reset the ID counter every time the component re-renders.

class MyComponent { constructor () { super () enableUniqueIds( this ) } render() { } }

The second optional instanceId parameter specifies a string to use for all instances of this component when constructing unique IDs, as opposed to using a unique string for each instance. While this essentially defeats the purpose of this module when there are multiple instances of your component on the page, it's useful for snapshot-based unit testing, e.g. Storyshots, where the indeterminate nature of test execution order might generate different unique IDs on each test run. In this case, you'll likely want want to only use it when you're actually running the unit tests:

enableUniqueIds( this , (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test' ) ? props.name : undefined )

This will returns a new unique id for the component. Repeatedly calling this function will result in new IDs.

IDs are consistent between renders, as long as the function is always called in the same order. This means there are no DOM updates necessary if you do not remove calls to the function between renders.

render() { var manyFields = [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'address' , 'postalCode' , 'city' ] return ( < form > {manyFields.map((field, index) => { return ( < div className = "form-group" key = {index} > < label htmlFor = {this.nextUniqueId()} > Name </ label > < input id = {this.lastUniqueId()} type = "text" className = "control" /> </ div > ) }) </ form > ) }

Returns the same ID that was returned by the last call to nextUniqueId , this is almost always necessary as you need to refer to the ID twice, once for the label and once for the input.

This always returns the same unique identifier, given the same name. This is useful if the order of components makes it impossible or confusing to use lastUniqueId to refer to a component.

render() { return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = {this.getUniqueId( ' input ')}> Name </ label > < div className = "help-block" id = {this.getUniqueId( ' help ')}> This should be your full name. </ div > < input id = {this.getUniqueId( ' input ')} type = "text" aria-describedby = {this.getUniqueId( ' help ')} className = "control" /> </ div > ) }

You can of course also store the result of nextUniqueId into a variable to acheive the same result.

This resets the per-component counter of unique IDs. Call this before using renderToString on the server. If you call this on the client, make sure to only do so once per page render.

function renderAppServerSide ( appProps ) { ReactHtmlId.resetUniqueIds() ReactDOM.renderToString( < App props = {...} /> ); }

Credits

