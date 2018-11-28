A npm package that allows you to use unique html IDs for components without any dependencies on other libraries (obviously, you need to use React in your project).
This module allows you to set unique
id tags on React HTML elements,
mainly in order to connect labels to them but also for other HTML function
that require unique ids (
#references).
To use the module, you first need to inject the extension into
your component. You do this via the
enableUniqueIds function
(which is the only function exposed by this module). Then you
can use
this.nextUniqueId() to get a new identifier,
this.lastUniqueId() to refer to that identifier again in the HTML,
and
this.getUniqueId('name') to get an identifier by name.
import uniqueId from 'react-html-id';
class MyComponent {
constructor() {
super()
uniqueId.enableUniqueIds(this)
}
render () {
// Use nextUniqueId to create a new ID, and lastUniqueId to refer to the same ID again
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor={this.nextUniqueId()}>Name</label>
<input id={this.lastUniqueId()}
type="text"
className="control" />
</div>
)
}
}
The problem with using a local counter in the render function is that the IDs will not be unique between different instances.
class BadComponent {
render () {
var idCounter = 0;
// Do not do this!!
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor={'id-' + idCounter}>Name</label>
<input id={'id-' + idCounter}
type="text"
className="control" />
</div>
)
}
}
If you put two instances of
BadComponent in your React application,
they will both share the same IDs! This package ensures you will get
unique IDs per instance of every component.
If you render your UI on the server in it's own process per request, you do not need to anything extra, because the result of rendering will be identical across the server and the client.
However, if you render multiple different React components on the server
using
renderToString (this is what a framework like Next.js does) you
need to reset the unique ID counter between each request to result in the
same IDs being generated for the client every time. You can do this using
the
resetUniqueIds() API.
The easiest way to do this for Next.js is to create a component like this:
// PageWithUniqueIds.jsx
import { resetUniqueIds } from "react-html-id";
class PageWithUniqueIds extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
resetUniqueIds()
}
render() {
return this.props.children;
}
}
// index.jsx
class IndexPage extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<PageWithUniqueIds>
{/* Your application code as usual */}
</PageWithUniqueIds>
);
}
}
Wrap ALL pages you create with this component. Because this component will be rendered for every page, componentWillMount will be called once for both server and client per page. This will reset the ID counter before the page is rendered. The result is that the same IDs will be used both server side and client side.
This strategy will only work if you render entire pages server side. If you render individual components, this library will be insufficient to solve your problem. There is no simple way of guaranteeing that the ID counter is consistent between server and client in that situation, without storing the information in the DOM for those nodes.
This should be called from the constructor of the component that needs unique IDs,
passing
this as the first parameter. After calling this you can use
nextUniqueId,
lastUniqueId and
getUniqueId
by invoking them on
this.
This call either adds a
componentWillUpdate handler to the current component,
or wraps the existing one. The package uses
componentWillUpdate to reset the
ID counter every time the component re-renders.
class MyComponent {
constructor() {
super()
// Enable Unique ID support for this class
enableUniqueIds(this)
}
render() {
// ...
}
}
The second optional
instanceId parameter specifies a string to use for all instances of this component when
constructing unique IDs, as opposed to using a unique string for each instance. While this essentially defeats the
purpose of this module when there are multiple instances of your component on the page, it's useful for snapshot-based
unit testing, e.g. Storyshots, where the
indeterminate nature of test execution order might generate different unique IDs on each test run. In this case, you'll
likely want want to only use it when you're actually running the unit tests:
enableUniqueIds(this, (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test') ? props.name : undefined)
This will returns a new unique id for the component. Repeatedly calling this function will result in new IDs.
IDs are consistent between renders, as long as the function is always called in the same order. This means there are no DOM updates necessary if you do not remove calls to the function between renders.
render() {
var manyFields = ['firstName', 'lastName', 'address', 'postalCode', 'city']
// Every label-input pair will have a unique ID
return (
<form>
{manyFields.map((field, index) => {
return (
<div className="form-group" key={index}>
<label htmlFor={this.nextUniqueId()}>Name</label>
<input id={this.lastUniqueId()}
type="text"
className="control" />
</div>
)
})
</form>
)
}
Returns the same ID that was returned by the last call to
nextUniqueId,
this is almost always necessary as you need to refer to the ID twice, once
for the label and once for the input.
This always returns the same unique identifier, given the same name.
This is useful if the order of components makes it impossible or confusing
to use
lastUniqueId to refer to a component.
render() {
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor={this.getUniqueId('input')}>Name</label>
<div className="help-block"
id={this.getUniqueId('help')}>
This should be your full name.
</div>
<input id={this.getUniqueId('input')}
type="text"
aria-describedby={this.getUniqueId('help')}
className="control" />
</div>
)
}
You can of course also store the result of
nextUniqueId into a variable
to acheive the same result.
This resets the per-component counter of unique IDs. Call this before using
renderToString on the server. If you call this on the client, make
sure to only do so once per page render.
// Call before renderToString to reset the global ID counter
function renderAppServerSide(appProps) {
ReactHtmlId.resetUniqueIds()
ReactDOM.renderToString(<App props={...} />);
}
This package is brought to you by Hampus Nilsson.