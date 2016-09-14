HTMLDocument is a foundational React component useful for rendering full html documents on the server.
You'll love HTMLDocument if:
It provides a convenient and simple api for rendering common html tags such as title, meta, stylesheets, and scripts. In addition, it has universal/isomorphic-friendly features such as server state serialization, and support for static and non-static pages.
HTMLDocument is well tested and currently used in production on some of our web projects at Venmo.
To install the stable version:
npm install --save react-html-document
This assumes that you’re using npm.
import HTMLDocument from 'react-html-document';
import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server';
const doc = (
<HTMLDocument title="My Page">
<h1>Hello World</h1>
</HTMLDocument>
);
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(doc);
Renders to:
<html>
<head>
<title>My Page</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<h1>Hello World</h1>
</div>
</body>
</html>
import HTMLDocument from 'react-html-document';
import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server';
const doc = (
<HTMLDocument
title="My Page"
scripts={['/scripts/main.js']}
stylesheets={['/styles/styles.css']}
metatags={[
{ name: 'description', content: 'My description' }
]} >
<div>My App</div>
</HTMLDocument>
);
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(doc);
Renders to:
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/styles/styles.css">
<meta name="description" content="My Description">
<title>My Page</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<div>My App</div>
</div>
<script src="/scripts/main.js">
</body>
</html>
import HTMLDocument from 'react-html-document';
import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server';
const state = { user: "X" };
const doc = (
<HTMLDocument
title="My Page with Universal State"
universalState={state}>
</HTMLDocument>
);
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(doc);
Renders to:
<html>
<head>
<title>My Page with Universal State</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script id="__HTMLDOCUMENT__UNIVERSAL_STATE" type="application/json">
{ user: "X" }
</script>
</body>
</html>
HTMLDocument also provides a function to make this even easier:
// from the client
import { getUniversalState } from 'react-html-document';
const state = getUniversalState(); // { user: "X"}
|Prop
|Type
|Details
|Default
title
|string
|Title for the document.
''
metatags
|array
|A list of meta tag attributes.
[ ]
scripts
|array
|A list of scripts in one of three forms: string paths
'mysite.com/script.js', script src objects
{ src: 'mysite.com/script.js' } or inline scripts
{ inline: 'var x = 1;' }
[ ]
stylesheets
|array
|A list of stylesheet in one of three forms: string paths
'mysite.com/styles.css', style href objects
{ href: 'mysite.com/styles.css' } or inline styles
{ inline: 'body { color: '#333' }' }
[ ]
universalState
|object
|Contains current server state that will be rendered into a script tag of type
application/json on the page. Helpful for re-mounting with props on the client in universal apps. When not using it, children will be rendered statically.
null
childrenContainerId
|string
|The id for the dom element that contains the children nodes.
'app'
favicon
|string
|URL to your favicon.
''
htmlAttributes
|object
|Attributes that you'd like to use on the html tag.
{ }
Please take a look at
package.json for available npm scripts.
For starting a dev server:
npm run dev
For running mocha tests:
npm test
For compiling
src directory into
dist directory with babel:
npm run build
For linting with eslint:
npm run lint
We'd love for you to contribute.
Please open PRs from your fork to master. Keep in mind that we're using the eslint linter and the airbnb configuration for it. Rebase and squash when appropriate.
This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.
MIT