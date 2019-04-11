A store of React HTML attributes keyed by their respective tags. Global attributes and React specific attributes are under '*' . A HTML tag will map to all the html attributes supported by React. HTML tags that don't have any React-supported non-global attributes won't have keys in the store.

The store also has all HTML and SVG tags supported by React under the key, 'elements' which will map to an object with keys, 'svg' and 'html' . The React docs have been updated to remove a list of tags supported, so it is assumed that React now supports all available tags. If that is not the case, please raise an issue here.

One more note: all SVG element attributes supported by React are under the 'svg' key to avoid too many duplicated values and unnecessary file size.

Reference: React docs

Installation

npm:

npm install react-html-attributes

Usage

var htmlElementAttributes = require ( 'react-html-attributes' );

htmlElementAttributes[ '*' ];

Returns:

[ "acceptCharset" , "accessKey" , "allowFullScreen" , "allowTransparency" , "autoComplete" , "autoFocus" , "autoPlay" , "capture" , "cellPadding" , "cellSpacing" , "charSet" , "classID" , "className" , "colSpan" , "contentEditable" , "contextMenu" , "crossOrigin" , "dangerouslySetInnerHTML" , "dateTime" , "dir" , "draggable" , "encType" , "formAction" , "formEncType" , "formMethod" , "formNoValidate" , "formTarget" , "frameBorder" , "hidden" , "hrefLang" , "htmlFor" , "httpEquiv" , "id" , "inputMode" , "is" , "itemID" , "itemProp" , "itemRef" , "itemScope" , "itemType" , "keyParams" , "keyType" , "lang" , "marginHeight" , "marginWidth" , "maxLength" , "mediaGroup" , "minLength" , "noValidate" , "radioGroup" , "readOnly" , "role" , "rowSpan" , "scoped" , "seamless" , "spellCheck" , "srcDoc" , "srcLang" , "srcSet" , "style" , "suppressContentEditableWarning" , "tabIndex" , "title" , "useMap" , "wmode" ]

htmlElementAttributes[ 'elements' ][ 'svg' ];

returns:

[ "circle" , "clipPath" , "defs" , "ellipse" , "g" , "image" , "line" , "linearGradient" , "mask" , "path" , "pattern" , "polygon" , "polyline" , "radialGradient" , "rect" , "stop" , "svg" , "text" , "tspan" ]

Contributing

Commit by

npm run commit

I am open to suggestions in improving this library. If you know any page that has a better list related to SVG properties, HTML properties or React-supported HTML properties to be crawled. Please let me know!

License

MIT © Jacky Ho