A React.js wrapper for howler.js (audio player).
ReactHowler has no UI, you have to provide your own UI.
Props can be passed to control playback and react to events such as end, load, play, ...
howler.js is an audio library for the modern web. It defaults to Web Audio API and falls back to HTML5 Audio.
npm install --save react-howler
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ReactHowler from 'react-howler'
class App extends Component {
// This sound file may not work due to cross-origin setting
render () {
return (
<ReactHowler
src='http://goldfirestudios.com/proj/howlerjs/sound.ogg'
playing={true}
/>
)
}
}
For a full working example please see it in App.js
http://khoanguyen.me/react-howler/ or
git clone http://github.com/thangngoc89/react-howler
npm install
npm run example:react
open http://localhost:3000
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|src
|The sources to the track(s) to be loaded for the sound (URLs or base64 data URIs). These should be in order of preference, howler.js will automatically load the first one that is compatible with the current browser. If your files have no extensions, you will need to explicitly specify the extension using the
format property.
Updating the
src prop on the fly will destroy any currently playing howler instance and create a new one with the new
src. Updating other props while keeping the
src the same will maintain the current howler instance.
|preload
|true
|Set to
true to begin downloading the audio file if it is not loaded yet.
|playing
|true
|Set to
true or
false to pause or play the media.
Setting to
true on initial load will play the audio immediately after it is loaded
|loop
|false
|Set to
true or
false to enable/disable loop
|mute
|false
|Set to
true or
false to mute/unmute current audio
|volume
|1.0
|The volume of the specific howl, from
0.0 to
1.0
|rate
|1
|The initial playback rate (speed)
|html5
|false
|Set to
true to force HTML5 Audio. This should be used for large audio files so that you don't have to wait for the full file to be downloaded and decoded before playing.
|format
|[]
|howler.js automatically detects your file format from the extension, but you may also specify a format in situations where extraction won't work (such as with a SoundCloud stream).
|xhr
|{}
|When using Web Audio, howler.js uses an XHR request to load the audio files. If you need to send custom headers, set the HTTP method or enable
withCredentials (see reference), include them with this parameter. Each is optional (method defaults to
GET, headers default to
null and withCredentials defaults to
false). For example:
|onPlay
|noop
|Called when audio starts or resumes playing
|onPause
|noop
|Called when audio is paused
|onVolume
|noop
|Called when volume is changed
|onStop
|noop
|Called when audio is stopped
|onLoad
|noop
|Called when audio is loaded (buffered)
|onLoadError
|noop
|Called when an error occurs whilst attempting to load media
|onEnd
|noop
|Called when media finishes playing
|onSeek
|noop
|Called when the sound has been seeked. The first parameter is the ID of the sound.
onSeek(id)
|onPlayError
|noop
|Called when the sound is unable to play. The first parameter is the ID of the sound and the second is the error message/code.
onPlayError(id, errorCode)
Get the duration of the audio source. Will return 0 until after the
load event fires.
Number
optional The sound ID to check. Passing an ID will return the duration of the sprite being played on this instance; otherwise, the full source duration is returned.
When
preload is
true this is automatically called. When setting
preload to
false, you can call
load() manually before playing sounds (useful for lazy loading large files on slow networks). If you attempt to play a sound that's not loading or loaded with preload react-howler will automatically call
load().
Tip: If you're calling
load() manually, check the load status with
howlerState()
Get/set the position of playback for a sound.
Number
optional The position to move current playback to (in seconds).
Check the load status of the
Howl, returns a string
unloaded,
loading or
loaded.
This is an alias for Howler's
state() function
Stops playback of sound, resetting
seek to
0.
Number
optional The sound ID. If none is passed, all sounds in group are stopped.
Speeds up/down an audio playback. Calling with no arguments will reset all howls to default rate.
Number
optional The playback rate. If empty, will default to
1.
Number
optional The sound ID. If empty, all sounds in group get updated.
If you need to use other howler.js methods
that are not included in this wrapper you can access the howler instance directly via
howler
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ReactHowler from 'react-howler'
class App extends Component {
getHowler () {
this.player.howler
}
getDuration () {
this.player.duration()
}
getSeek () {
this.player.seek()
}
setSeek () {
this.player.seek(0.5)
}
// This sound file may not work due to cross-origin setting
render () {
return(
<ReactHowler
src='http://goldfirestudios.com/proj/howlerjs/sound.ogg'
playing={true}
ref={(ref) => (this.player = ref)}
/>
);
}
}
Howler global methods are avaiable in window scope. Please refer to howler's documentation
Usage:
window.Howler.mute(true) // Mute all sounds
This project uses standard code style.
npm run lint
sound.ogg
Taken from howler.js demo page Sound file direct link: sound.ogg
sound2.ogg
Fingerstyle Bass line over an Am chord progression By Serolillo (Own work) [CC BY 2.5 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5)], via Wikimedia Commons
MIT