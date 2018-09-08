A React component that notifies its children of hover interactions.
Optionally observe mouseenter, mouseleave, mouseover, and mouseout events.
Supports delayed hover and hover-off, which can help reduce unintentional triggering.
Experiment with these editable examples on CodePen.
For mouse or touch position monitoring, please consider react-cursor-position.
npm install --save react-hover-observer
import ReactHoverObserver from 'react-hover-observer';
export default () => (
<ReactHoverObserver>
<YourChildComponent />
</ReactHoverObserver>
);
Each child component of ReactHoverObserver receives a Boolean prop named
isHovering.
react-hover-observer wraps its children in a div, which is the boundary for triggering hover events.
Optionally implement the function as child component pattern. This is especially useful if your component has an incompatible interface with react-hover-observer.
export default () => (
<ReactHoverObserver>
{({ isHovering }) => (
<YourChildComponent isActive={isHovering} />
)}
</ReactHoverObserver>
);
className : String [optional] - A CSS class to be applied to the div rendered by react-hover-observer.
hoverDelayInMs : Number [optional] - Milliseconds to delay hover trigger. Defaults to zero. See the hoverDelayInMs example for more.
hoverOffDelayInMs : Number [optional] - Milliseconds to delay hover-off trigger. Defaults to zero.
onHoverChanged: Function [optional] - Called with named argument
isHovering when isHovering is set or unset. See the onHoverChanged example for more.
shouldDecorateChildren : Boolean [optional] - Defaults to true. Optionally suppress decoration of child components by setting this prop false.
onMouseEnter : Function [optional] - Defaults to set isHovering.
onMouseLeave : Function [optional] - Defaults to unsetting isHovering.
onMouseOver : Function [optional] - See the onMouseOver example for more.
onMouseOut : Function [optional]
Each of the previous four observer functions receives a prameter of type Object with the following properties:
e : Object - The browser event object (React synthetic event).
setIsHovering : Function - Call this function to set
isHovering to true.
unsetIsHovering : Function - Call this function to set
isHovering to false.
onMouseOver and
onMouseOut can be used to control hover state when child components are hovered. See the onMouseOver example for more.
onMouseEnter and
onMouseLeave are not triggered by hover events bubbling up from child elements.
onMouseOver and
onMouseOut are triggered by hover events bubbling up from child elements.
The behavior is determined by mouse event Web standards. See the docs at MDN for more.
Please open an issue.
git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-hover-observer.git
cd react-hover-observer
yarn
See available commands:
npm run
Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.
MIT