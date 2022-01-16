React Hover --- Turn anything to a 'hoverable' object

Installation

npm

$ npm install

Codesandbox Demo

Codesandbox example

Demo

Demo

Usage

You can turn plain HTML or your custom trigger/hover components in React-hover.

Below is the example of custom components:

<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}> < Trigger type = "trigger" > < TriggerComponent /> </ Trigger > < Hover type = "hover" > < HoverComponent /> </ Hover > </ ReactHover >

Or plain HTML element:

<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}> < Trigger type = "trigger" > < h1 style = {{ background: '# abbcf1 ', width: ' 200px ' }}> Hover on me </ h1 > </ Trigger > < Hover type = "hover" > < h1 > I am hover HTML </ h1 > </ Hover > </ ReactHover >

Options

options : PropTypes.object.isRequired

Set the options.

const options = { followCursor : true , shiftX : 20 , shiftY : 0 , }

followCursor : define if hover object follow mouse cursor shiftX : left-right shift the hover object to the mouse cursor shiftY : up-down shift the hover object to the mouse cursor

type

type : PropTypes.string

Set the type.

<Trigger type= 'trigger' > < Hover type = 'hover' >

This prop defines the type name. It must be declared as above if you minify your code in production.

Development

git clone git@github.com:cht8687/react-hover.git cd react-hover npm install npm run dev

Then

open http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/

Want to buy me a coffee?

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks to these wonderful developers for helping this project: