rh

react-hover

by Robert Chang
3.0.1 (see all)

React hover --- make hover easy http://cht8687.github.io/react-hover/example/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Hover --- Turn anything to a 'hoverable' object

Circle CI NPM Version Coverage Status Build Status Downloads License

React hover

Installation

npm

$ npm install --save react-hover

Codesandbox Demo

Codesandbox example

Demo

Demo

Usage

You can turn plain HTML or your custom trigger/hover components in React-hover.

Below is the example of custom components:

<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}>
  <Trigger type="trigger">
    <TriggerComponent />
  </Trigger>
  <Hover type="hover">
    <HoverComponent />
  </Hover>
</ReactHover>

Or plain HTML element:

<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}>
  <Trigger type="trigger">
    <h1 style={{ background: '#abbcf1', width: '200px' }}> Hover on me </h1>
  </Trigger>
  <Hover type="hover">
    <h1> I am hover HTML </h1>
  </Hover>
</ReactHover>

Options

options: PropTypes.object.isRequired

Set the options.

const options = {
  followCursor: true,
  shiftX: 20,
  shiftY: 0,
}

followCursor: define if hover object follow mouse cursor shiftX: left-right shift the hover object to the mouse cursor shiftY: up-down shift the hover object to the mouse cursor

type

type: PropTypes.string

Set the type.


<Trigger type='trigger'>
<Hover type='hover'>

This prop defines the type name. It must be declared as above if you minify your code in production.

Development

$ git clone git@github.com:cht8687/react-hover.git
$ cd react-hover
$ npm install
$ npm run dev

Then

open http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/

Want to buy me a coffee?

ko-fi

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks to these wonderful developers for helping this project:

