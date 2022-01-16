$ npm install --save react-hover
You can turn plain HTML or your custom trigger/hover components in React-hover.
Below is the example of custom components:
<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}>
<Trigger type="trigger">
<TriggerComponent />
</Trigger>
<Hover type="hover">
<HoverComponent />
</Hover>
</ReactHover>
Or plain HTML element:
<ReactHover options={optionsCursorTrueWithMargin}>
<Trigger type="trigger">
<h1 style={{ background: '#abbcf1', width: '200px' }}> Hover on me </h1>
</Trigger>
<Hover type="hover">
<h1> I am hover HTML </h1>
</Hover>
</ReactHover>
options: PropTypes.object.isRequired
Set the options.
const options = {
followCursor: true,
shiftX: 20,
shiftY: 0,
}
followCursor: define if hover object follow mouse cursor
shiftX: left-right shift the hover object to the mouse cursor
shiftY: up-down shift the hover object to the mouse cursor
type: PropTypes.string
Set the type.
<Trigger type='trigger'>
<Hover type='hover'>
This prop defines the type name. It must be declared as above if you minify your code in production.
$ git clone git@github.com:cht8687/react-hover.git
$ cd react-hover
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
Then
open http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/
MIT
Thanks to these wonderful developers for helping this project: