openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rh

react-hotkey

by Glen Mailer
0.7.0 (see all)

A simple mixin for application hotkeys

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-hotkey

Build Status

A simple mixin for application hotkeys.

Provides a react synthetic event to the named event handler, but only when the component is mounted.

For more info, check out the demo from the example folder.

Install

npm install react-hotkey --save

As of version 0.7.0, React 15.4+ is required. If you're using an older version of react, then you should stick with 0.6.0.

Warning

This library relies on React's internals which is not officially supported.

Your build may break unexpectedly even when simply upgrading React to a new minor version.

PRs that solve this problem are welcome, see this issue for more information.

Usage

var hotkey = require('react-hotkey');
// Enable event listening, can be safely called multiple times
hotkey.activate();
// The default is to listen for 'keyup' but you can listen to others by passing an argument
hotkey.activate('keydown');


React.createClass({
    mixins: [hotkey.Mixin('handleHotkey')],
    handleHotkey: function(e) {
        // receives a React Keyboard Event
        // http://facebook.github.io/react/docs/events.html#keyboard-events
    }
})

React Mixins do not work with ES2015. Instead one may use the addHandler and removeHandler functions:

import React from 'react';
import hotkey from 'react-hotkey';
hotkey.activate();

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
    constructor() {
        this.hotkeyHandler = this.handleHotkey.bind(this);
    }

    handleHotkey(e) {
        console.log("hotkey", e);
    }

    componentDidMount() {
        hotkey.addHandler(this.hotkeyHandler);
    }

    componentWillUnmount() {
        hotkey.removeHandler(this.hotkeyHandler);
    }
}

Acknowledgements

This approach was extracted from react-bootstrap.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial