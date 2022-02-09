openbase logo
react-hotjar

by Carlos Abdalla
4.0.0 (see all)

Small component to implement Hotjar into your react application

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.9K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-hotjar

Small component to implement Hotjar into your react application

Installation

npm install react-hotjar --save

Use / Example

import { hotjar } from 'react-hotjar';

hotjar.initialize(hjid, hjsv);

// Identify the user
hotjar.identify('USER_ID', { userProperty: 'value' });

// Add an event
hotjar.event('button-click');

// Update SPA state
hotjar.stateChange('/my/page');

  • hjid: Stands for 'Hotjar ID' - Your site's ID. This is the ID which tells Hotjar which site settings it should load and where it should save the data collected.

  • hjsv: Stands for 'Hotjar Snippet Version' - The version of the Tracking Code you are using. This is only needed if Hotjar ever updates the Tracking Code and needs to discontinue older ones. Knowing which version your site includes allows hotjar team to contact you and inform you accordingly.

You can learn more from Understanding the Tracking Code of Hotjar docs

