A lightweight, Typescript-native, Babel-free, plugin-free, implementation of react-hot-loader.
Add React hot-reload (live update without losing state) in your TypeScript projects!
npm install react-hot-ts -D
Or
yarn add react-hot-ts -D
Just 2 steps:
Make your Webpack configuration "hot" for development
See guide: https://webpack.js.org/guides/hot-module-replacement/#enabling-hmr
Configure the TypeScript loader with a custom transformer (you can keep it in your production builds)
const rhTransformer = require('react-hot-ts/lib/transformer');
/*...*/
module.exports = {
/*...*/
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
use: [{
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
// enable TS transformation
getCustomTransformers: {
before: [ rhTransformer() ]
}
}
}]
}
/*...*/
]
/*...*/
}
Although they shouldn't be needed for normal use cases, the transformers has a few options:
Usage:
rhTransformer(options)
Where
options is an object with the following optional fields:
disable: force release mode, disregarding
NODE_ENV value,
keepArrows: opt-out of arrow functions rewriting; this can avoid a lot of extra code (and maybe subtle issues) when targeting ES5 instead of ES6,
rhRuntime: (advanced) specify an alternative module to be required for the client hot-loading runtime logic.
Example:
rhTransformer({ keepArrows: true })
You must set the
NODE_ENV environment (e.g.
process.env.NODE_ENV) to
"production" to disable the transform.
You will see this message in the console:
[react-hot-ts] disabled for production
Note: Webpack's
mode is not sufficient.
Once the compiler transformation is in place, you just need to wrap your root
ReactDOM.render call:
import { hot } from 'react-hot-ts';
hot(module)( ReactDOM.render(<App/>) );
When building for release, only the HMR runtime will be replaced by a no-op.
Now run Webpack dev server and enjoy live component updates!
If you target ES6 with the TypeScript compiler, you will run into runtime errors like:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
The reason is that
react-proxy isn't ES6-friendly, and the solution is to install
react-stand-in
and add an alias in your bundler to remap the former:
.tsx files are considered
If you use
.ts and manual
React.createComponent code, it won't be registered for HMR.
Workaround is to use
.tsx ;)
Non-exported class or function won't be reloaded if their reference is kept outside the module.
// A.js
class A extends Component {...};
export function provideA() {
return A;
}
// B.js
import {provideA} from 'A';
export class B extends Component {
private ARef;
constructor() {
this.ARef = provideA();
}
render() {
return <ARef/>;
}
}
Workaround is to export the class/function even if it won't be used from exports.
Copyright 2019 Philippe Elsass
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.